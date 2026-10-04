How to watch and follow the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon?

Watch and follow the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon live on Sunday, Oct. 4 on KARE 11 and YouTube as runners race from Minneapolis to the St. Paul Capitol.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (World-Track) — The 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race, will send professional runners, wheelchair athletes, and thousands of mass-participation entrants from downtown Minneapolis to the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday morning, and you can watch the action live!

KARE 11 will provide free digital coverage of the race through its “More Than a Marathon LIVE” production, beginning at 6:30 a.m. CDT. The marathon’s professional wheelchair division starts at 7:52 a.m., followed by athletes with disabilities at 7:55 a.m., professional runners at 7:58 a.m. and the mass start at 8 a.m.

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The event is billed as a Minneapolis-to-St. Paul race, beginning near 615 S. Sixth St. in downtown Minneapolis and finishing near the State Capitol in St. Paul. The course travels through Minneapolis, around the Chain of Lakes, along the Mississippi River and down Summit Avenue before reaching the Capitol. The men’s marathon record is 2:08:51, set in 2016 by Dominic Ondoro, while the women’s record was set in 2001 by Zinaida Semenova, at 2:26:51.

Viewers can watch the free stream through KARE 11’s website at kare11.com, mobile and connected-TV apps, and the station’s YouTube channel at KARE 11 YouTube channel. A separate “Finish Line Focus” stream will provide a fixed camera view of runners reaching the finish near the Capitol. Follow Live Results

Morgan Wolfe will co-host the main broadcast for a second straight year with longtime race announcers Mark Marette and Dave Kappas, along with Olympian Carrie Tollefson. The live coverage is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m. CDT.

Spectators following the event remotely also can use the Twin Cities in Motion app for real-time split updates. Timing checkpoints are planned at 5K, 10K, 15K, 20K, halfway, 25K, 30K, 35K and 40K.

How to watch the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Main stream: “More Than a Marathon LIVE,” beginning at 6:30 a.m. CDT Sunday.

“More Than a Marathon LIVE,” beginning at 6:30 a.m. CDT Sunday. KARE 11 website: kare11.com/watch.

kare11.com/watch. KARE 11 apps: Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, plus Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV-connected devices.

Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, plus Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV-connected devices. YouTube: KARE 11’s YouTube channel.

KARE 11’s YouTube channel. Finish-line stream: “Finish Line Focus,” available free through KARE 11’s digital platforms as a live and on-demand option.

Race-day schedule