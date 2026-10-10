Watch the 2026 Lewis XC Crossover live stream, live results

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2026 Lewis XC Crossover NCAA Division 2 packed meet on The Stride Report YouTube channel on Saturday, October 10.

For the third consecutive year, the Lewis XC Crossover will be streamed live and available for free on The Stride Report YouTube channel, and you can follow all the action, which gets underway at 9:35 (CST) on Saturday, October 10.

The field is loaded with several teams looking to continue building toward the championship season as the NCAA Division 2 campaign gets more competitive. Since its initial start, the Lewis XC Crossover has “evolved into one of the single-most competitive D2 cross country meets in the entire nation.”

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Following the live warning stream, the men’s 8K collegiate race is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. Central Time, with the women’s 6K race scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time. Live results, updates, and team scores will be available during and after the race, with a report and final result recap available for viewers.

The Lewis women’s and men’s cross country teams are coming off respective first-place finishes in the small-school division at the National Catholic Invite in September, and both teams will be aiming to build on those performances this weekend.

Among The List of Teams Competing Include:

Among the teams scheduled to compete at the meet are Lewis, Alabama-Huntsville, Alaska, Biola (Calif.) Central Washington, Colorado Christian, Davenport (Mich.), Simon Fraser, Florida Tech, Palm Beach Atlantic, Purdue Northwest (Ind.), Florida Southern, Western Oregon, Western Washington, Winona State, and Young Harris, among other schools.