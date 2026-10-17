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How to watch the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon: Koonyo, Yaregal Lead Elite Fields

Edward Koonyo and Yalemget Yaregal lead the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon elite fields in Rome on Sunday. TV time, favorites and live streaming coverage.

By World Track
2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon live stream
2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon (Organizers)

ROME — Kenya’s Edward Koonyo and Ethiopia’s Yalemget Yaregal lead the elite fields for Sunday’s 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon by Brooks, a World Athletics Elite Label road race through the Italian capital. The third edition begins at 8 a.m. Central European Summer Time (2 a.m. EDT) near Viale di Porta Ardeatina. Organizers expect about 40,000 runners, including 31,000 from abroad, making it Italy’s most-attended half marathon.

How to watch 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon

Sky Sport Uno is the official broadcaster and begins live coverage at 8:15 a.m. CEST (2:15 a.m. EDT), with Nicola Roggero on commentary and Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini providing analysis. Streaming is available through NOW.

  • Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026
  • Start: 8 a.m. CEST / 2:15 a.m. EDT
  • Distance: 21.097 kilometers (13.1 miles)
  • Start: Viale di Porta Ardeatina
  • Finish: Near the Colosseum, Via degli Annibaldi
  • TV: Sky Sport Uno, from 8:15 a.m. CEST
  • Stream: NOW
  • Official site, stream and results: romehalfmarathon.it fidal

Men’s race

Koonyo enters as the favorite with a personal best of 1:00:00, set in Ghent in 2024. Fellow Kenyans Timothy Kosgei, 1:00:22 from Paris in 2025, and Kelvin Kipruto, 1:00:25 from Mainz this year, give the race genuine depth at the front. Robert Keter (1:00:40) and Felix Kibet (1:00:51) add further Kenyan strength. Türkiye’s Sezgin Ataç (1:01:49) and Ethiopia’s Zeleke Yayewsew (1:01:56) are the leading non-Kenyan contenders.

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Two debutants could disrupt the established order: Kenya’s Maxon Kipnegetich, who has run 27:40 for 10K on the road, and Ethiopia’s Ataklti Kidanu, whose 10K best is 27:41. Italy’s top hope is Ahmed Ouhda, who represented Italy at the European Championships in Birmingham. His 1:02:14 personal best, set in Cremona in 2025, leads the Italian field; he also has a 2:08:37 marathon best.

Women’s race

Yaregal is the athlete to beat at 1:06:27, set in Berlin. Ethiopia’s Betelihem Afenigus, at 1:06:46 from Paris, and Kenya’s Regina Wambui Ndungu, who ran 1:07:10 in Lisbon in 2026, should keep the race competitive. Multiple Italian champion Giovanna Epis leads the home challenge. The Carabinieri athlete has a half-marathon best of 1:10:15 from Crema in 2022, while Isabella Caposieno, at 1:15:10, is a promising younger Italian runner.

Elite fields

MenCountryPersonal best
Edward KoonyoKenya1:00:00
Timothy KosgeiKenya1:00:22
Kelvin KiprutoKenya1:00:25
Robert KeterKenya1:00:40
Felix KibetKenya1:00:51
Sezgin AtaçTürkiye1:01:49
Zeleke YayewsewEthiopia1:01:56
Ahmed OuhdaItaly1:02:14
Nicolò BediniItaly1:02:56
Ademe CuneoItaly1:03:09
Thomas D’EsteItaly1:03:16
Francesco CarreraItaly1:03:26
Francesco Da ViàItaly1:03:26
Maxon KipnegetichKenyaDebut; 27:40 10K
Ataklti KidanuEthiopiaDebut; 27:41 10K

WomenCountryPersonal best
Yalemget YaregalEthiopia1:06:27
Betelihem AfenigusEthiopia1:06:46
Regina Wambui NdunguKenya1:07:10
Giovanna EpisItaly1:10:15
Oria LiaciSwitzerland1:10:31
Nina ReuterGermany1:11:09
Carolien MillenaarDenmark1:11:48
Isabella CaposienoItaly1:15:10

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