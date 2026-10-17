How to watch the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon: Koonyo, Yaregal Lead Elite Fields

ROME — Kenya’s Edward Koonyo and Ethiopia’s Yalemget Yaregal lead the elite fields for Sunday’s 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon by Brooks, a World Athletics Elite Label road race through the Italian capital. The third edition begins at 8 a.m. Central European Summer Time (2 a.m. EDT) near Viale di Porta Ardeatina. Organizers expect about 40,000 runners, including 31,000 from abroad, making it Italy’s most-attended half marathon.
How to watch 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon
Sky Sport Uno is the official broadcaster and begins live coverage at 8:15 a.m. CEST (2:15 a.m. EDT), with Nicola Roggero on commentary and Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini providing analysis. Streaming is available through NOW.
- Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026
- Start: 8 a.m. CEST / 2:15 a.m. EDT
- Distance: 21.097 kilometers (13.1 miles)
- Start: Viale di Porta Ardeatina
- Finish: Near the Colosseum, Via degli Annibaldi
- TV: Sky Sport Uno, from 8:15 a.m. CEST
- Stream: NOW
- Official site, stream and results: romehalfmarathon.it fidal
Men’s race
Koonyo enters as the favorite with a personal best of 1:00:00, set in Ghent in 2024. Fellow Kenyans Timothy Kosgei, 1:00:22 from Paris in 2025, and Kelvin Kipruto, 1:00:25 from Mainz this year, give the race genuine depth at the front. Robert Keter (1:00:40) and Felix Kibet (1:00:51) add further Kenyan strength. Türkiye’s Sezgin Ataç (1:01:49) and Ethiopia’s Zeleke Yayewsew (1:01:56) are the leading non-Kenyan contenders.
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Two debutants could disrupt the established order: Kenya’s Maxon Kipnegetich, who has run 27:40 for 10K on the road, and Ethiopia’s Ataklti Kidanu, whose 10K best is 27:41. Italy’s top hope is Ahmed Ouhda, who represented Italy at the European Championships in Birmingham. His 1:02:14 personal best, set in Cremona in 2025, leads the Italian field; he also has a 2:08:37 marathon best.
Women’s race
Yaregal is the athlete to beat at 1:06:27, set in Berlin. Ethiopia’s Betelihem Afenigus, at 1:06:46 from Paris, and Kenya’s Regina Wambui Ndungu, who ran 1:07:10 in Lisbon in 2026, should keep the race competitive. Multiple Italian champion Giovanna Epis leads the home challenge. The Carabinieri athlete has a half-marathon best of 1:10:15 from Crema in 2022, while Isabella Caposieno, at 1:15:10, is a promising younger Italian runner.
Elite fields
|Men
|Country
|Personal best
|Edward Koonyo
|Kenya
|1:00:00
|Timothy Kosgei
|Kenya
|1:00:22
|Kelvin Kipruto
|Kenya
|1:00:25
|Robert Keter
|Kenya
|1:00:40
|Felix Kibet
|Kenya
|1:00:51
|Sezgin Ataç
|Türkiye
|1:01:49
|Zeleke Yayewsew
|Ethiopia
|1:01:56
|Ahmed Ouhda
|Italy
|1:02:14
|Nicolò Bedini
|Italy
|1:02:56
|Ademe Cuneo
|Italy
|1:03:09
|Thomas D’Este
|Italy
|1:03:16
|Francesco Carrera
|Italy
|1:03:26
|Francesco Da Vià
|Italy
|1:03:26
|Maxon Kipnegetich
|Kenya
|Debut; 27:40 10K
|Ataklti Kidanu
|Ethiopia
|Debut; 27:41 10K
|Women
|Country
|Personal best
|Yalemget Yaregal
|Ethiopia
|1:06:27
|Betelihem Afenigus
|Ethiopia
|1:06:46
|Regina Wambui Ndungu
|Kenya
|1:07:10
|Giovanna Epis
|Italy
|1:10:15
|Oria Liaci
|Switzerland
|1:10:31
|Nina Reuter
|Germany
|1:11:09
|Carolien Millenaar
|Denmark
|1:11:48
|Isabella Caposieno
|Italy
|1:15:10