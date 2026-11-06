How to follow the 2026 CCC Cross Country Championships live results: Preview

The 2026 CCC Cross Country Championships will take place on Friday, Nov. 6. Here is the championship schedule, NAIA top-ranked teams, individual stars, and how to follow live results from Lewiston, Idaho.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The 2026 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, presented by U.S. Bank, take place Friday, Nov. 6, at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail in Lewiston, Idaho. The postseason action begins with the men’s 8K race at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the women’s 6K race at 11 a.m. PST.

All 12 CCC member institutions will compete for team titles, All-Conference honors, and automatic berths to the 2026 NAIA Cross Country National Championships. The field features eight nationally ranked teams across the men’s and women’s divisions.

Read Also: Columbia sweeps AMC cross country titles as Gerard, Haileselassie defend individual races

How to Follow Live Results

Live Timing: Real-time individual split times, team standings, and final finish results are available online through Athletic Timing and Athletic.net.

Real-time individual split times, team standings, and final finish results are available online through Athletic Timing and Athletic.net. Championship Portal: Meet updates, official course maps, programs, and race photos are hosted on the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship Page.

Men’s Race Preview

Southern Oregon University leads the men’s conference contingent at No. 3 in the NAIA Top 25 Rating following a sixth-place finish at the 2025 NAIA National Championships. The Raiders feature five runners with top-15 entry times across the conference.

Five CCC men’s programs are featured in the national rankings:

No. 3 Southern Oregon University

Southern Oregon University No. 8 College of Idaho

College of Idaho No. 10 Trinity Western University

Trinity Western University No. 16 Eastern Oregon University (Defending Champion)

Eastern Oregon University (Defending Champion) No. 23 Northwest University(Corban University also received votes)

Individually, Corban’s Jack Gladfelter boasts the second-fastest 8K time in the NAIA this season at 23:26.0, recorded at the Linfield George Oja Invitational. Defending champion Eastern Oregon seeks its 15th conference crown, returning a deep scoring group led by Grady Greenwood (24:32.0).

Women’s Race Preview

The College of Idaho Yotes enter the women’s championship ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Rating. The Yotes have won seven consecutive CCC titles and 12 overall, coming off a fifth-place team finish at the 2025 NAIA National Championships.

Host Lewis-Clark State College ranks No. 12 nationally, followed by Eastern Oregon University at No. 15. Southern Oregon University received votes in the national poll.

Individually, defending conference champion Alauna Carstens of The Evergreen State College headlines the field. Carstens, who won the 2025 title in 20:49.6, posted a season-best 6K time of 20:38.5 at the Linfield George Oja Invitational—the second-fastest time in the NAIA this fall.

Top Women’s Contenders:

Alauna Carstens (Evergreen State): 20:38.5 (2025 Champion)

20:38.5 (2025 Champion) Alyssa Johnson (Southern Oregon): 21:46.6 (2025 Runner-Up)

21:46.6 (2025 Runner-Up) Mia Beightol (Eastern Oregon): 21:49.0

21:49.0 Damaris Kibiwot (Lewis-Clark State): 21:54.6

21:54.6 Kylee Quinton (College of Idaho): 22:04.4

Qualification & Championship Format

The top 15 individual finishers in both races earn All-CCC honors. The individual and team champions automatically qualify for the 2026 NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Washington.