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Top Men’s 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K Results: Tracking, Top Finishers, and Leaderboards

Lance Sobaski wins 2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K in 14:29. Rebecca Schmitt won the women's race. The top results and division winners. The women's review and results will follow.

By Mellissa Henry
Lance Sobaski wins 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K - top results, tracker, leaderboards
Lance Sobaski wins 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K (Photo: Organizers)

INDIANAPOLIS — Lance Sobaski surged through downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning to claim victory in the men’s division of the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K. The 22-year-old native of Brighton, Iowa, posted a winning time of 14 minutes, 29 seconds, leading a fast field that saw five runners finish under the 15-minute barrier.

The 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K competition opened a full morning of racing in downtown Indianapolis, which also features sold-out fields for both the half marathon and full marathon distances. – Read More: Where to watch and track the 2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon live tracking, leaderboards, live results

Sobaski, a former multiple-time All-American at Wartburg College, maintained a speedy pace of 4:39 per mile across the flat downtown course. His victory set the tone for a sweep by young distance runners, with the top four overall finishers all competing in the 19-24 age category. Athlete Tracking, Top Finishers, and Leaderboards.

Scott Spaanstra, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, took second place overall in 14:35, averaging a 4:41 per mile pace. Christian Patzka, 24, of Madison, Wisconsin, secured third place, rounding out the podium in 14:39. Caden Schneider of La Crosse, Wisconsin, placed fourth overall in 14:40, while Steven Potter of Madison, Wisconsin, captured fifth place with a time of 14:54, earning top honors in the men’s 25-29 division.

In the meantime, Owen Pittman of Carmel, Indiana, finished sixth overall as the top local runner, narrowly missing the sub-15-minute mark with a time of 15:01.

2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K: Complete Men’s Top 21 Results

  • 1. Lance Sobaski (Brighton, IA) — 14:29 (Pace: 4:39/mi | Male 19-24: 1st)
  • 2. Scott Spaanstra (Mount Pleasant, MI) — 14:35 (Pace: 4:41/mi | Male 19-24: 2nd)
  • 3. Christian Patzka (Madison, WI) — 14:39 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 3rd)
  • 4. Caden Schneider (La Crosse, WI) — 14:40 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 4th)
  • 5. Steven Potter (Madison, WI) — 14:54 (Pace: 4:48/mi | Male 25-29: 1st)
  • 6. Owen Pittman (Carmel, IN) — 15:01 (Pace: 4:50/mi | Male 19-24: 5th)
  • 7. Zach Engle (Noblesville, IN) — 16:31 (Pace: 5:19/mi | Male 35-39: 1st)
  • 8. Ethan Chenowith (Fort Wayne, IN) — 16:42 (Pace: 5:22/mi | Male 16-18: 1st)
  • 9. Adam Heitz (Floyds Knobs, IN) — 16:43 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 19-24: 6th)
  • 10. Patrick Martin (Westfield, IN) — 16:44 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 30-34: 1st)
  • 11. Michael Tramontano (Madison, WI) — 16:46 (Pace: 5:24/mi | Male 25-29: 2nd)
  • 12. Russell Armstrong (Chicago, IL) — 16:51 (Pace: 5:25/mi | Male 25-29: 3rd)
  • 13. Daniel Hartwig (Lafayette, IN) — 17:03 (Pace: 5:29/mi | Male 30-34: 2nd)
  • 14. Jason Klaassen (Grand Rapids, MI) — 17:29 (Pace: 5:37/mi | Male 25-29: 4th)
  • 15. Scott Phelps (Indianapolis, IN) — 17:33 (Pace: 5:39/mi | Male 35-39: 2nd)
  • 16. Elmer Calvo (North Vernon, IN) — 17:37 (Pace: 5:40/mi | Male 12-15: 1st)
  • 17. James Pruitt (Greenwood, IN) — 18:32 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 3rd)
  • 18. Logan Barker (Carmel, IN) — 18:33 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 4th)
  • 19. Nick Hartstang (Indianapolis, IN) — 18:38 (Pace: 6:00/mi | Male 25-29: 5th)
  • 20. Bradley Lawrence (Bloomington, IN) — 18:41 (Pace: 6:01/mi | Male 40-44: 1st)
  • 21. Tim Jenkins (Lakewood, CO) — 18:48 (Pace: 6:03/mi | Male 50-54: 1st)

Men’s Division Champions

  • Male 12-15: Elmer Calvo (North Vernon, IN) — 17:37
  • Male 16-18: Ethan Chenowith (Fort Wayne, IN) — 16:42
  • Male 19-24: Lance Sobaski (Brighton, IA) — 14:29
  • Male 25-29: Steven Potter (Madison, WI) — 14:54
  • Male 30-34: Patrick Martin (Westfield, IN) — 16:44
  • Male 35-39: Zach Engle (Noblesville, IN) — 16:31
  • Male 40-44: Bradley Lawrence (Bloomington, IN) — 18:41
  • Male 45-49: Jacob Wallace (Lakeside Park, KY) — 19:11
  • Male 50-54: Tim Jenkins (Lakewood, CO) — 18:48

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