Top Men’s 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K Results: Tracking, Top Finishers, and Leaderboards

Lance Sobaski wins 2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K in 14:29. Rebecca Schmitt won the women's race. The top results and division winners. The women's review and results will follow.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lance Sobaski surged through downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning to claim victory in the men’s division of the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K. The 22-year-old native of Brighton, Iowa, posted a winning time of 14 minutes, 29 seconds, leading a fast field that saw five runners finish under the 15-minute barrier.

The 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K competition opened a full morning of racing in downtown Indianapolis, which also features sold-out fields for both the half marathon and full marathon distances. – Read More: Where to watch and track the 2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon live tracking, leaderboards, live results

Sobaski, a former multiple-time All-American at Wartburg College, maintained a speedy pace of 4:39 per mile across the flat downtown course. His victory set the tone for a sweep by young distance runners, with the top four overall finishers all competing in the 19-24 age category. Athlete Tracking, Top Finishers, and Leaderboards.

Scott Spaanstra, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, took second place overall in 14:35, averaging a 4:41 per mile pace. Christian Patzka, 24, of Madison, Wisconsin, secured third place, rounding out the podium in 14:39. Caden Schneider of La Crosse, Wisconsin, placed fourth overall in 14:40, while Steven Potter of Madison, Wisconsin, captured fifth place with a time of 14:54, earning top honors in the men’s 25-29 division.

In the meantime, Owen Pittman of Carmel, Indiana, finished sixth overall as the top local runner, narrowly missing the sub-15-minute mark with a time of 15:01.

2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K: Complete Men’s Top 21 Results

1. Lance Sobaski (Brighton, IA) — 14:29 (Pace: 4:39/mi | Male 19-24: 1st)

(Brighton, IA) — 14:29 (Pace: 4:39/mi | Male 19-24: 1st) 2. Scott Spaanstra (Mount Pleasant, MI) — 14:35 (Pace: 4:41/mi | Male 19-24: 2nd)

(Mount Pleasant, MI) — 14:35 (Pace: 4:41/mi | Male 19-24: 2nd) 3. Christian Patzka (Madison, WI) — 14:39 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 3rd)

(Madison, WI) — 14:39 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 3rd) 4. Caden Schneider (La Crosse, WI) — 14:40 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 4th)

(La Crosse, WI) — 14:40 (Pace: 4:43/mi | Male 19-24: 4th) 5. Steven Potter (Madison, WI) — 14:54 (Pace: 4:48/mi | Male 25-29: 1st)

(Madison, WI) — 14:54 (Pace: 4:48/mi | Male 25-29: 1st) 6. Owen Pittman (Carmel, IN) — 15:01 (Pace: 4:50/mi | Male 19-24: 5th)

(Carmel, IN) — 15:01 (Pace: 4:50/mi | Male 19-24: 5th) 7. Zach Engle (Noblesville, IN) — 16:31 (Pace: 5:19/mi | Male 35-39: 1st)

(Noblesville, IN) — 16:31 (Pace: 5:19/mi | Male 35-39: 1st) 8. Ethan Chenowith (Fort Wayne, IN) — 16:42 (Pace: 5:22/mi | Male 16-18: 1st)

(Fort Wayne, IN) — 16:42 (Pace: 5:22/mi | Male 16-18: 1st) 9. Adam Heitz (Floyds Knobs, IN) — 16:43 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 19-24: 6th)

(Floyds Knobs, IN) — 16:43 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 19-24: 6th) 10. Patrick Martin (Westfield, IN) — 16:44 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 30-34: 1st)

(Westfield, IN) — 16:44 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Male 30-34: 1st) 11. Michael Tramontano (Madison, WI) — 16:46 (Pace: 5:24/mi | Male 25-29: 2nd)

(Madison, WI) — 16:46 (Pace: 5:24/mi | Male 25-29: 2nd) 12. Russell Armstrong (Chicago, IL) — 16:51 (Pace: 5:25/mi | Male 25-29: 3rd)

(Chicago, IL) — 16:51 (Pace: 5:25/mi | Male 25-29: 3rd) 13. Daniel Hartwig (Lafayette, IN) — 17:03 (Pace: 5:29/mi | Male 30-34: 2nd)

(Lafayette, IN) — 17:03 (Pace: 5:29/mi | Male 30-34: 2nd) 14. Jason Klaassen (Grand Rapids, MI) — 17:29 (Pace: 5:37/mi | Male 25-29: 4th)

(Grand Rapids, MI) — 17:29 (Pace: 5:37/mi | Male 25-29: 4th) 15. Scott Phelps (Indianapolis, IN) — 17:33 (Pace: 5:39/mi | Male 35-39: 2nd)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 17:33 (Pace: 5:39/mi | Male 35-39: 2nd) 16. Elmer Calvo (North Vernon, IN) — 17:37 (Pace: 5:40/mi | Male 12-15: 1st)

(North Vernon, IN) — 17:37 (Pace: 5:40/mi | Male 12-15: 1st) 17. James Pruitt (Greenwood, IN) — 18:32 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 3rd)

(Greenwood, IN) — 18:32 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 3rd) 18. Logan Barker (Carmel, IN) — 18:33 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 4th)

(Carmel, IN) — 18:33 (Pace: 5:58/mi | Male 30-34: 4th) 19. Nick Hartstang (Indianapolis, IN) — 18:38 (Pace: 6:00/mi | Male 25-29: 5th)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 18:38 (Pace: 6:00/mi | Male 25-29: 5th) 20. Bradley Lawrence (Bloomington, IN) — 18:41 (Pace: 6:01/mi | Male 40-44: 1st)

(Bloomington, IN) — 18:41 (Pace: 6:01/mi | Male 40-44: 1st) 21. Tim Jenkins (Lakewood, CO) — 18:48 (Pace: 6:03/mi | Male 50-54: 1st)

Men’s Division Champions