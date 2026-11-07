2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon women’s results, tracker, leaderboard

Mikayla Reed won the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon women's race in 1:08:49. The following are the top results, race leaderboards and trackers on Saturday (7).

INDIANAPOLIS — Hometown favorite Mikayla Reed captured the women’s division title at the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon on Saturday, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:08:49.

Reed, an Indianapolis resident who previously placed in the top five of the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships, averaged a 5:15 per-mile pace across the 13.1-mile course. She built a comfortable gap over runner-up Marisa Howard of Boise, Idaho, who finished second in 1:09:25.

Read Also: How to watch and track the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon & Half Marathon: Live results tracker, start times, leaderboards

Jessica Gockley-Day of Richfield, Minnesota, rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 1:09:49. Gockley-Day entered Saturday’s race as a top pre-race contender following her 1:09:00 personal best set earlier in the year at the Houston Half Marathon, however, she wasn’t able to keep the same pace as Reed.

Elsewhere, Natosha Rogers of Littleton, Colorado, took fourth place in 1:09:58, while former Baylor University All-American Annamaria Kostarellis of Rochester, New York, secured fifth place with a time of 1:10:42. The 19th annual running of the Indianapolis Monumental event featured USATF-certified, flat courses starting and finishing near the Indiana State House in downtown Indianapolis.

Top Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon Women’s Results:

Mikayla Reed (Indianapolis, IN) — 1:08:49 (Pace: 5:15/mi) Marisa Howard (Boise, ID) — 1:09:25 (Pace: 5:18/mi) Jessica Gockley-Day (Richfield, MN) — 1:09:49 (Pace: 5:20/mi) Natosha Rogers (Littleton, CO) — 1:09:58 (Pace: 5:20/mi) Annamaria Kostarellis (Rochester, NY) — 1:10:42 (Pace: 5:24/mi) Mary Van Laarhoven (Maple Grove, MN) — 1:10:55 (Pace: 5:25/mi) Olivia Borowiak (Minneapolis, MN) — 1:10:59 (Pace: 5:25/mi) Brianna Robles (Rochester, MI) — 1:11:12 (Pace: 5:26/mi) Savannah Shaw (Boulder, CO) — 1:11:57 (Pace: 5:30/mi) Lisa Hart (Winter Garden, FL) — 1:12:07 (Pace: 5:30/mi) Andrea Kuhn (Pataskala, OH) — 1:12:44 (Pace: 5:33/mi) Addie Engel (Flagstaff, AZ) — 1:12:44 (Pace: 5:33/mi) Maria Lindberg (Elmhurst, IL) — 1:12:45 (Pace: 5:33/mi) Fiona Smith (Durham, NC) — 1:13:26 (Pace: 5:36/mi) Makenna Thurston (Saint Paul, MN) — 1:13:27 (Pace: 5:36/mi) Amanda Martin (Salt Lake City, UT) — 1:13:50 (Pace: 5:38/mi) Claire Overfelt (Indianapolis, IN) — 1:13:55 (Pace: 5:39/mi) Kelby Laughner (Indianapolis, IN) — 1:14:17 (Pace: 5:40/mi) Jessica Donohue (Glen Head, NY) — 1:14:48 (Pace: 5:43/mi) Sydney Salas (Denver, CO) — 1:15:18 (Pace: 5:45/mi) Andie Cozzarelli (Chattanooga, TN) — 1:15:23 (Pace: 5:45/mi) Jennifer Cardenas Sandoval (Fontana, CA) — 1:15:31 (Pace: 5:46/mi) Alexandria Scearce (Crestwood, KY) — 1:15:43 (Pace: 5:47/mi) Abby Kohut-Jackson (Saint Louis, MO) — 1:15:57 (Pace: 5:48/mi) Julie Wiemerslage (Chicago, IL) — 1:16:04 (Pace: 5:48/mi) Olivia Pratt (Ferndale, MI) — 1:16:15 (Pace: 5:49/mi) Emma James (Collinsville, MS) — 1:16:20 (Pace: 5:50/mi) Jennifer Pope (Plano, TX) — 1:16:20 (Pace: 5:50/mi) Sylvana Northrop (Chicago, IL) — 1:16:25 (Pace: 5:50/mi) Haleigh Galvan (San Antonio, TX) — 1:16:33 (Pace: 5:51/mi)

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