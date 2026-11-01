2026 Istanbul Marathon top results: Course record for Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba

Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba wins 2026 Istanbul Marathon in course record 2:08:44.9; Kasanesh Ayenew Baze leads an Ethiopian sweep in women's race with 2:24:40.6 victory.

ISTANBUL (World-Track) — Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba won the 48th Istanbul Marathon 2026 on Sunday, setting a new men’s course record in the World Athletics Gold Label road race, while Kasanesh Ayenew Baze of Kenya secured a big win in the women’s race.

Kipchumba, 28, claimed the biggest win of his career thus far in 2:08:44.9, shaving 59 seconds off the previous course record of 2:09:44 set by Kenya’s Daniel Kibet in 2019. On Sunday, the Kenyan timed his surge on the late hills to perfection, using his long strides to attack and pull away from his challengers to win by about 50 meters.

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The depth was historic for Istanbul. Kipchumba led seven men under the 2:10 mark. According to organizers, only three men had broken 2:10 in the 47 previous editions of the Istanbul Marathon.

Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto finished second in a time of 2:08:54.7, followed by Kenya’s Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh in third in 2:08:57.7. Ethiopia’s Gemechu Yadesa Irena also broke 2:09, finishing fourth in 2:08:59.6.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Kasanesh Ayenew Baze broke away late to win in 2:24:40.6 and led an Ethiopian podium sweep.

Baze, 27, defeated compatriot Azmera Abreha Gdey, who was second in 2:24:47.2. Diribe Hirko Alemu, 19, finished third in 2:25:00.6 in her marathon debut. Five Ethiopian women crossed the line first before Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya finished in sixth place with a time of 2:28:41.6.

The Istanbul Marathon is the world’s only transcontinental marathon, starting on the Asian side and finishing on the European side of the city.

2026 Istanbul Marathon – Top Results

Men

Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba (Kenya) 2:08:44.9 Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto (Ethiopia) 2:08:54.7 Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh (Kenya) 2:08:57.7 Gemechu Yadesa Irena (Ethiopia) 2:08:59.6 Amdework Walelegn Tadese (Ethiopia) 2:09:30.8 Samuel Lomoi (Kenya) 2:09:48.2 Mengistu Bekele Tedecha (Ethiopia) 2:09:53.0 Shadrack Kipkurui Kenduiywo (Kenya) 2:11:19.0 Douglass Kimeli Kiprugut (Kenya) 2:12:46.4 Francis Kipkorir Langat (Kenya) 2:13:26.3 Huseyin Can (Turkey) 2:17:53.6 Mert Girmalegesse (Turkey) 2:18:47.1

Women