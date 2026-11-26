Three world-record breakers lead the 2026 Men's World Athlete of the Year race: Alison dos Santos, Mondo Duplantis and Sabastian Sawe. The world is waiting to see who will win the prestigious honor on Nov. 29.

MONACO (Nov. 26) – The race for the 2026 Men’s World Athlete of the Year honor has narrowed to three world record breakers, each with a different kind of season behind him.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Sabastian Sawe of Kenya were confirmed as finalists after a four-way vote by fans, athletes, members of the media and the World Athletics Family. The winner will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on Nov. 29.

The finalists topped a 10-man nominee list selected by an international panel of athletics experts. What separates them is not just that each set a world record. It is how they did it, against whom, and how often they delivered when the season reached its biggest moments.

Read Also: 2026 London Marathon results: Sabastian Sawe runs sub-two hours, Tigst Assefa improved women’s world record

The Finalists

Sabastian Sawe, Kenya, marathon

Sabastian Sawe produced the single most historic performance of the year.

The 31-year-old won the London Marathon on April 26 in a world-record 1:59:30, becoming the first man to break two hours in a record-eligible marathon. He took 65 seconds off the previous record set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

Sawe ran the second half in 59:01. He pulled away from Yomif Kejelcha with one mile remaining after the pair had broken clear between 30 and 35 kilometers. Kejelcha finished second in 1:59:41, the fastest marathon debut in history, and Jacob Kiplimo was third in a Ugandan record 2:00:28. All three finished inside the previous world record.

It was Sawe’s fourth marathon victory in four starts. He had won on debut in Valencia in December 2024 in 2:02:05, then won London in 2:02:27 and Berlin in 2:02:16 in 2025. An injury later prevented him from defending his Berlin title in September.

Eliud Kipchoge had previously run under two hours in a specially organized exhibition in 2019. Sawe is the first to do it in a race eligible for world record purposes.

The case for Sawe: a barrier once considered out of reach in a legal race, broken by a wide margin, in the deepest marathon ever run.

Alison dos Santos, Brazil, 400-meter hurdles

Alison Dos Santos produced the most complete hurdles season of his career. The 26-year-old won all 11 of his 400-meter hurdles races and closed the year unbeaten.

He set a world record of 45.80 seconds in Zurich, taking 0.14 off the mark set by Karsten Warholm at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. A week later, he won the Diamond League Final in Brussels in a meeting-record 46.70.

His defining race came at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. Facing Warholm and world and Olympic champion Rai Benjamin, Dos Santos pulled away late to win in 45.98, the third-fastest time in history. He became only the second man to break 46 seconds.

Earlier in the year, Dos Santos won four Diamond League races in four weeks, beating Warholm three times, and improved his flat 400-meter personal best to 44.38 in April. He later won the 400 meters at the South American Games in a Games record 44.61.

The case for Dos Santos: an unbeaten season, a world record, and wins over the two other fastest hurdlers in history in the biggest race of the year.

Read Also: Results from the Mondo Classic pole vault meeting: World record for Armand “Mondo” Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, the defending Men’s World Athlete of the Year winner from 2025, kept raising his own standard.

The 26-year-old set his 15th world record when he cleared 6.31 meters in Uppsala in March, improving by one centimeter the record he set winning the world title in Tokyo in 2025. Nine days later he won his fourth straight world indoor title in Torun with a championship record 6.25 meters.

Outdoors, Duplantis won his fourth straight European title in Birmingham with a championship record 6.15 meters, then won two high-level Diamond League contests against Emmanouil Karalis in Lausanne and Zurich with clearances of 6.21 meters and 6.25 meters.

He closed the season by winning the Ultimate title in Budapest with a clean card through 6.20 meters, then attempted a world record 6.32 meters after victory was secured. He withdrew from the Diamond League Final in Brussels as a precaution because of tightness in his leg.

The one blemish was a rare defeat in Stockholm in June, when Australia’s Kurtis Marschall ended a winning streak that had lasted nearly three years.

The case for Duplantis: another world record, three major titles, and sustained dominance in an event he has redefined.

How the Rest of the Top 10 Finished

The seven other nominees finished in the following order after the finalists, based on the four-way vote:

4. Josh Kerr, Great Britain and Northern Ireland: Set a world mile record of 3:42.66, with a 1,500-meter split of 3:27.62 that was a world lead. Won Ultimate 1,500-meter, world indoor 3,000-meter and Commonwealth Games mile titles. 5. Ja’Kobe Tharp, United States: Set a world 110-meter hurdles record of 12.75 at the NCAA Championships. Won Ultimate and Diamond League titles and broke 13 seconds in six races. 6. Kenneth Bednarek, United States: Completed a sprint double at the Ultimate Championship, winning the 100 meters in 9.85 and the 200 meters in a world-leading personal best 19.52. Won the Diamond League 200-meter title in 19.62. 7. Collen Kebinatshipi, Botswana: Won the Ultimate 400-meter title in 43.39, fifth on the world all-time list. Won the Diamond League title and improved the Diamond League record three times to 43.40, one of six sub-44.00 races in a single season, a record. 8. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Sri Lanka: Won Ultimate, Diamond League, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games javelin titles. Set a world-leading national record of 92.62 meters and won 13 of 14 competitions. 9. Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy: Won world indoor, Diamond League and European triple jump titles. Jumped 18.15 meters to move to fourth on the world all-time list. 10. Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia: Won the Diamond League discus title with a meeting record 71.29 meters. Retained the European title with a championship record 72.51 meters.

Other honors to be presented on stage include the men’s and women’s Rising Star honors, Coach of the Year, the President’s Award and, for the first time, Moment of the Year.

What Will Decide It

This is a vote between volume, dominance and history.

Dos Santos has the strongest combination of all three. He never lost, he set the world record, and he beat the best field in the event’s history when it mattered most.

Duplantis has the strongest record of sustained excellence. He has now set 15 world records and added three more major titles, with only one defeat all year.

Sawe has the strongest single moment. No performance in 2026 changed how the sport thinks about what is possible more than a legal sub-two-hour marathon.

If voters reward the full season, Dos Santos leads. If they reward career-defining consistency at the top of the sport, Duplantis has a clear path to repeat. If they reward the performance that will be remembered decades from now, Sawe will win.