How to follow the 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships live results: Preview

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships convene Friday morning at Phil Moore Park, where regional contenders square off for individual titles and automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship.
How to Follow Live Results
Real-time split tracking, race leaderboards, and official team scores are available online through MileSplit Live. The men’s 8,000-meter race starts at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 6,000-meter race at 11 a.m. CT. – Read Also: How to follow the 2026 CCC Cross Country Championships live results: Preview
Men’s Race Preview
Top-ranked NAIA powerhouse University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) enters Friday seeking its fourth consecutive Mid-South Conference crown. The Patriots boast a historic 15 conference championships and hold the top 11 fastest individual times across the conference this season, anchored by individual leader Luca Madeo. Cumberlands earned a dominant victory last season with a minimum score of 15 points.
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Bethel (Tenn.)—last season’s runner-up—head the chase group among a field of 83 men’s competitors.
Women’s Race Preview
No. 16 Cumberlands leads the women’s field, aiming to extend a six-year title streak dating back to the 2020–21 season. The Patriots hold a program-total 17 MSC women’s titles and captured the 2025 crown with 22 points, topping second-place Cumberland (Tenn.).
A field of 66 women runners will compete for individual and team hardware.
Stakes and Qualifications
- Automatic Bids: Team champions in both divisions secure automatic qualification for the NAIA National Championship on Nov. 20 in Vancouver, Washington.
- Individual Bids: The top four individual finishers outside the winning team who place in the top 15 overall also advance to the national field.
- Conference Honors: Race winners earn MSC Runner of the Year, while the highest-finishing freshman earns MSC Freshman Runner of the Year. Top-seven finishers receive First-Team All-MSC honors, with places 8–14 earning Second-Team honors.