How to follow the 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships live results: Preview

Follow the 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships live from Bowling Green, Ky., with schedules, standings, results, and national qualifiers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The 2026 Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championships convene Friday morning at Phil Moore Park, where regional contenders square off for individual titles and automatic bids to the NAIA National Championship.

How to Follow Live Results

Real-time split tracking, race leaderboards, and official team scores are available online through MileSplit Live. The men’s 8,000-meter race starts at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 6,000-meter race at 11 a.m. CT. – Read Also: How to follow the 2026 CCC Cross Country Championships live results: Preview

Men’s Race Preview

Top-ranked NAIA powerhouse University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) enters Friday seeking its fourth consecutive Mid-South Conference crown. The Patriots boast a historic 15 conference championships and hold the top 11 fastest individual times across the conference this season, anchored by individual leader Luca Madeo. Cumberlands earned a dominant victory last season with a minimum score of 15 points.

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Bethel (Tenn.)—last season’s runner-up—head the chase group among a field of 83 men’s competitors.

Women’s Race Preview

No. 16 Cumberlands leads the women’s field, aiming to extend a six-year title streak dating back to the 2020–21 season. The Patriots hold a program-total 17 MSC women’s titles and captured the 2025 crown with 22 points, topping second-place Cumberland (Tenn.).

A field of 66 women runners will compete for individual and team hardware.

Stakes and Qualifications