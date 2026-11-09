2026 MO’ Cowbell Half Marathon Results: Wins for McKenna Paulson and Max Hand

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (World-Track) — McKenna Paulson defended her title in a personal record-setting fashion, and Max Hand surged to a decisive victory on Sunday at the 2026 MO’ Cowbell Half Marathon along the Missouri River.

Paulson, 25, completed the 13.1-mile course in 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 21 seconds to win the women’s division, setting a personal best and placing 18th overall in a field of 2,571 runners. Her winning performance bettered her previous best marks of 1:19:44 from 2025 and 1:23:00 from a third-place finish in 2024.

Read Also: MO’ Cowbell Marathon 2026 Results: Benjamin Naeger and Natalia Potente Win

Bree Gaster, who finished third in the 10K event a year ago, stepped up in the distance this year to run the half-marathon and impressively captured second place in 1:21:47, while Zoe van Dijk rounded out the women’s podium in 1:24:22.

In the men’s race, 25-year-old Hand posted a strong victory with a time of 1:09:35, maintaining an average pace of 5 minutes, 19 seconds per mile. Hand split the 5K marker in 16:24 and crossed the 10K mark at 32:55 before pulling away for the win. Matt Moler returned to the race after missing the 2025 edition to claim second place in a personal-best 1:10:48, while Carson Sanders finished third in 1:11:07.

The flat, fast course begins and ends along the riverfront in historic St. Charles, just steps from where Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Lt. William Clark launched the Corps of Discovery Expedition in 1804. The event serves as a premier Midwest qualifier for major distance races, including the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, London Marathon, and Chicago Marathon.

MO’ Cowbell Half Marathon Women’s Top 30 Finishers

1. McKenna Paulson (Age 25) — 1:18:21 (Pace: 5:59/mi)

— 1:18:21 (Pace: 5:59/mi) 2. Bree Gaster (Age 32) — 1:21:47 (Pace: 6:15/mi)

— 1:21:47 (Pace: 6:15/mi) 3. Zoe van Dijk (Age 25) — 1:24:22 (Pace: 6:27/mi)

— 1:24:22 (Pace: 6:27/mi) 4. Sarah Kortze (Age 36) — 1:24:32 (Pace: 6:27/mi) — 1st Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:24:32 (Pace: 6:27/mi) — 1st Age Group (F35-39) 5. Kiera Olson (Age 27) — 1:27:05 (Pace: 6:39/mi) — 1st Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:27:05 (Pace: 6:39/mi) — 1st Age Group (F25-29) 6. Mira Srinivasa (Age 22) — 1:27:08 (Pace: 6:39/mi) — 1st Age Group (F20-24)

— 1:27:08 (Pace: 6:39/mi) — 1st Age Group (F20-24) 7. Eden Toal (Age 23) — 1:28:56 (Pace: 6:48/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F20-24)

— 1:28:56 (Pace: 6:48/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F20-24) 8. Elyssa Toal (Age 23) — 1:28:57 (Pace: 6:48/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F20-24)

— 1:28:57 (Pace: 6:48/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F20-24) 9. Jaci Wilson (Age 32) — 1:29:21 (Pace: 6:49/mi) — 1st Age Group (F30-34)

— 1:29:21 (Pace: 6:49/mi) — 1st Age Group (F30-34) 10. Gaby Keim (Age 31) — 1:29:29 (Pace: 6:50/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F30-34)

— 1:29:29 (Pace: 6:50/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F30-34) 11. Audrey Kelly (Age 25) — 1:29:53 (Pace: 6:52/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:29:53 (Pace: 6:52/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F25-29) 12. Dani Whitcher (Age 37) — 1:30:33 (Pace: 6:55/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:30:33 (Pace: 6:55/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F35-39) 13. Sarah Trende (Age 28) — 1:32:39 (Pace: 7:05/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:32:39 (Pace: 7:05/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F25-29) 14. Hayley Falconi (Age 32) — 1:33:42 (Pace: 7:09/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F30-34)

— 1:33:42 (Pace: 7:09/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F30-34) 15. Emily McCulloch (Age 33) — 1:34:52 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 4th Age Group (F30-34)

— 1:34:52 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 4th Age Group (F30-34) 16. Christina Thoma (Age 35) — 1:34:55 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:34:55 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 3rd Age Group (F35-39) 17. Mia Thomas (Age 16) — 1:34:59 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 1st Age Group (F0-19)

— 1:34:59 (Pace: 7:15/mi) — 1st Age Group (F0-19) 18. Bruna Carvalho (Age 37) — 1:35:32 (Pace: 7:18/mi) — 4th Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:35:32 (Pace: 7:18/mi) — 4th Age Group (F35-39) 19. Rachael Leslie (Age 49) — 1:36:06 (Pace: 7:20/mi) — 1st Age Group (F45-49)

— 1:36:06 (Pace: 7:20/mi) — 1st Age Group (F45-49) 20. Annie Reed (Age 38) — 1:36:39 (Pace: 7:23/mi) — 5th Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:36:39 (Pace: 7:23/mi) — 5th Age Group (F35-39) 21. Allie Farber (Age 26) — 1:37:14 (Pace: 7:26/mi) — 4th Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:37:14 (Pace: 7:26/mi) — 4th Age Group (F25-29) 22. Abigail Frech (Age 28) — 1:37:16 (Pace: 7:26/mi) — 5th Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:37:16 (Pace: 7:26/mi) — 5th Age Group (F25-29) 23. Samantha DiRaimondo (Age 40) — 1:37:47 (Pace: 7:28/mi) — 1st Age Group (F40-44)

— 1:37:47 (Pace: 7:28/mi) — 1st Age Group (F40-44) 24. Madeline Keller (Age 27) — 1:37:49 (Pace: 7:28/mi) — 6th Age Group (F25-29)

— 1:37:49 (Pace: 7:28/mi) — 6th Age Group (F25-29) 25. Elyse Kaestner (Age 35) — 1:38:09.77 (Pace: 7:30/mi) — 6th Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:38:09.77 (Pace: 7:30/mi) — 6th Age Group (F35-39) 26. Cheyenne McArthur (Age 32) — 1:38:23 (Pace: 7:31/mi) — 5th Age Group (F30-34)

— 1:38:23 (Pace: 7:31/mi) — 5th Age Group (F30-34) 27. Michelle Horvath (Age 38) — 1:39:03 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 7th Age Group (F35-39)

— 1:39:03 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 7th Age Group (F35-39) 28. Jessica Sanchez (Age 41) — 1:39:09 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F40-44)

— 1:39:09 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 2nd Age Group (F40-44) 29. Andra Bruce (Age 54) — 1:39:10 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 1st Age Group (F50-54)

— 1:39:10 (Pace: 7:34/mi) — 1st Age Group (F50-54) 30. Sarah Puhse (Age 39) — 1:39:32 (Pace: 7:36/mi) — 8th Age Group (F35-39)

MO’ Cowbell Half Marathon Men’s Top 30 Finishers

1. Max Hand (Age 25) — 1:09:35 (Pace: 5:19/mi)

— 1:09:35 (Pace: 5:19/mi) 2. Matt Moler (Age 27) — 1:10:48 (Pace: 5:25/mi)

— 1:10:48 (Pace: 5:25/mi) 3. Carson Sanders (Age 26) — 1:11:07 (Pace: 5:26/mi)

— 1:11:07 (Pace: 5:26/mi) 4. Nathan Freyling (Age 27) — 1:11:22 (Pace: 5:27/mi) — 1st Age Group (M25-29)

— 1:11:22 (Pace: 5:27/mi) — 1st Age Group (M25-29) 5. Todd Wollin (Age 26) — 1:12:16 (Pace: 5:31/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M25-29)

— 1:12:16 (Pace: 5:31/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M25-29) 6. Matthew Lobdell (Age 41) — 1:13:17 (Pace: 5:36/mi) — 1st Age Group (M40-44)

— 1:13:17 (Pace: 5:36/mi) — 1st Age Group (M40-44) 7. Marshall Phares (Age 36) — 1:13:36 (Pace: 5:37/mi) — 1st Age Group (M35-39)

— 1:13:36 (Pace: 5:37/mi) — 1st Age Group (M35-39) 8. Austin Szekacs (Age 31) — 1:14:41 (Pace: 5:42/mi) — 1st Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:14:41 (Pace: 5:42/mi) — 1st Age Group (M30-34) 9. Sam Cross (Age 32) — 1:15:11 (Pace: 5:45/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:15:11 (Pace: 5:45/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M30-34) 10. Jeremy Ryan (Age 31) — 1:15:26 (Pace: 5:46/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:15:26 (Pace: 5:46/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M30-34) 11. James Elam (Age 29) — 1:15:38 (Pace: 5:47/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M25-29)

— 1:15:38 (Pace: 5:47/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M25-29) 12. Jarid Holliday (Age 36) — 1:15:59 (Pace: 5:48/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M35-39)

— 1:15:59 (Pace: 5:48/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M35-39) 13. Nate Wietbrock (Age 18) — 1:16:08 (Pace: 5:49/mi) — 1st Age Group (M0-19)

— 1:16:08 (Pace: 5:49/mi) — 1st Age Group (M0-19) 14. Preston Eash (Age 19) — 1:16:27 (Pace: 5:50/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M0-19)

— 1:16:27 (Pace: 5:50/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M0-19) 15. Michael McCulloch (Age 33) — 1:16:47 (Pace: 5:52/mi) — 4th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:16:47 (Pace: 5:52/mi) — 4th Age Group (M30-34) 16. Jack Hutson (Age 21) — 1:17:24 (Pace: 5:55/mi) — 1st Age Group (M20-24)

— 1:17:24 (Pace: 5:55/mi) — 1st Age Group (M20-24) 17. Bradley Eichar (Age 31) — 1:18:18.72 (Pace: 5:59/mi) — 5th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:18:18.72 (Pace: 5:59/mi) — 5th Age Group (M30-34) 18. Ross Larimer (Age 36) — 1:18:51 (Pace: 6:01/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M35-39)

— 1:18:51 (Pace: 6:01/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M35-39) 19. Phillip Thomas (Age 41) — 1:19:32 (Pace: 6:05/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M40-44)

— 1:19:32 (Pace: 6:05/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M40-44) 20. Seth Buhman (Age 34) — 1:19:35 (Pace: 6:05/mi) — 6th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:19:35 (Pace: 6:05/mi) — 6th Age Group (M30-34) 21. Jackson Ward (Age 24) — 1:19:47 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M20-24)

— 1:19:47 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 2nd Age Group (M20-24) 22. Jason Wilson (Age 44) — 1:19:52.10 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M40-44)

— 1:19:52.10 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M40-44) 23. Danny Herrera (Age 29) — 1:19:52.77 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 4th Age Group (M25-29)

— 1:19:52.77 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 4th Age Group (M25-29) 24. Reed Romanko (Age 27) — 1:19:52.89 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 5th Age Group (M25-29)

— 1:19:52.89 (Pace: 6:06/mi) — 5th Age Group (M25-29) 25. Cameron Fairbanks (Age 23) — 1:20:32 (Pace: 6:09/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M20-24)

— 1:20:32 (Pace: 6:09/mi) — 3rd Age Group (M20-24) 26. David Cha (Age 31) — 1:21:44 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 7th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:21:44 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 7th Age Group (M30-34) 27. David Shelton (Age 38) — 1:21:50 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 4th Age Group (M35-39)

— 1:21:50 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 4th Age Group (M35-39) 28. Alberto Perez (Age 32) — 1:21:55 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 8th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:21:55 (Pace: 6:15/mi) — 8th Age Group (M30-34) 29. Caleb Fuhs (Age 30) — 1:22:36 (Pace: 6:19/mi) — 9th Age Group (M30-34)

— 1:22:36 (Pace: 6:19/mi) — 9th Age Group (M30-34) 30. Shangjun Jiang (Age 28) — 1:23:08 (Pace: 6:21/mi) — 6th Age Group (M25-29)

Complete results found here