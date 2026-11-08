2026 MO’ Cowbell Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K, and 5K start time, tracking, live results: Preview

You can watch and live track the 2026 MO' Cowbell Marathon in St. Charles, MO on Nov 8, 2026. Get race times, runner tracking link, and results throughout the day.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Thousands of runners from across the Midwest and beyond are gathering along the banks of the Missouri River on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, for the 15th annual MO’ Cowbell Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K, and 5K.

Known as one of the flattest and fastest courses in the region, the race serves as an official qualifier for major distance events, including the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, London Marathon, and Chicago Marathon.

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Whether you are looking for real-time runner updates, schedule specifics, or official timing results, here is everything you need to know about how to follow the 2026 MO’ Cowbell Marathon live.

2026 MO’ Cowbell Marathon Race Information and Schedule

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 Location: Frontier Park (500 S. Riverside Dr., St. Charles, MO)

Frontier Park (500 S. Riverside Dr., St. Charles, MO) Marathon & Half-Marathon Start: 7:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. CT 5K & 10K Start: 8:00 a.m. CT

8:00 a.m. CT Course Time Limit: 6 hours, 30 minutes (Course closes at 2:00 p.m. CT)

6 hours, 30 minutes (Course closes at 2:00 p.m. CT) Post-Race Party: 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT at Frontier Park

How to Track Runners Live on Race Day

Friends, family, and supporters can follow participants in real time on Sunday using official race-day tracking.

Live Tracking Link: Access real-time updates directly at the MO’ Cowbell Runner Tracking Hub.

Access real-time updates directly at the MO’ Cowbell Runner Tracking Hub. Timing Mat Alerts: Each time a participant crosses an official timing mat along the course, an automated update is sent detailing their pace, elapsed time, and split location.

Each time a participant crosses an official timing mat along the course, an automated update is sent detailing their pace, elapsed time, and split location. Public Link Sharing: Spectators can share individual tracking links via text or social media to follow progress throughout the morning.

How to Check Official Results

Official race finish times and split metrics are updated live on Athlinks and RunSignup.

Overall Awards: Determined strictly by “gun time” for the top male and female finishers.

Determined strictly by “gun time” for the top male and female finishers. Age Group Awards: Determined by “chip time” across 14 divisions ranging from 19-and-under to 70-plus.

Determined by “chip time” across 14 divisions ranging from 19-and-under to 70-plus. Prizes: Cowbell trophies are awarded to first-, second-, and third-place overall male and female runners, as well as the top three finishers in each age category.

Course Highlights and History

The course begins and ends along the Missouri River in historic St. Charles, just steps from where Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Lt. William Clark launched the Corps of Discovery Expedition in 1804.

Established in 2011 by local organizers, the event has grown into a premiere Midwest distance race expected to draw over 5,000 runners in 2026. The majority of the course remains flat through the first 10 miles, passing through the New Town community, before featuring a brief two-mile incline along Little Hills Expressway and a downhill stretch toward the riverfront finish line at Frontier Park.