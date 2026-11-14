These Are 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Automatic Qualifiers

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – New Mexico defended its Mountain Region women’s title and Toledo made history with a sweep in the Great Lakes as 36 teams punched automatic tickets to the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Friday. The nine regional meets on Nov. 13 decided the first 18 men’s teams and 18 women’s teams for nationals on Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The remaining 14 teams per race will be added through at-large selections, with the selection show set for 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on NCAA.com.
The biggest surprise came in the Mountain Region women’s 6K, where No. 7 New Mexico won with 45 points, No. 6 Northern Arizona was second with 67 points. Pre-championship favorite and No. 1 BYU, competing without lead runner Jane Hedengren, was third with 81 points. New Mexico defended its regional title with a 1-2-3 finish from Pamela Kosgei, Mercy Kirarei and Marion Jepngetich, while BYU will now need an at-large berth despite a body of work that should be enough to reach Terre Haute.
Read More: NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Toledo Qualify for Nationals
Another highlighted performance came from Toledo, which swept both team titles at the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan. The Toledo women won their first regional title with 31 points, ending a five-year run by Notre Dame, which was second with 60 points. The Toledo men won their first regional title and first automatic qualifier in program history with 59 points, ahead of No. 15 Notre Dame with 66 points.
2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Automatic Qualifiers:
Great Lakes Regional Championships
Women
- No 15 Toledo: 31 points
- No 13 Notre Dame: 60 points
Men
- Toledo: 59 points
- No 15 Notre Dame: 66 points
Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships
Women
- No 3 West Virginia: 19 points
- No 24 Penn State: 83 points
Men
- No 17 Villanova: 39 points
- No 14 Georgetown: 56 points
Midwest Regional Championships
Women
- No 25 Iowa State: 72 points
- No 8 Oklahoma State: 91 points
Men
- No 3 Oklahoma State: 57 points
- No 10 Iowa State: 61 points
Mountain Regional Championships
Women
- No 7 New Mexico: 45 points
- No 6 Northern Arizona: 67 points
Men
- No 1 New Mexico: 35 points
- No 2 Colorado: 42 points
Northeast Regional Championships
Women
- No 30 Boston College: 51 points
- No 27 Providence: 58 points
Men
- No 13 Syracuse: 49 points
- No 11 Harvard: 72 points
South Regional Championships
Women
- No 4 Alabama: 21 points
- No 5 Florida: 74 points
Men
- No 4 Alabama: 48 points
- No 8 Florida: 54 points
South Central Regional Championships
Women
- No 23 Arkansas: 51 points
- SMU: 101 points
Men
- No 25 Tulane: 44 points
- No 7 Arkansas: 48 points
Southeast Regional Championships
Women
- No 2 NC State: 71 points
- No 9 South Carolina: 100 points
Men
- No 9 Wake Forest: 72 points
- No 18 Eastern Kentucky: 104 points
West Regional Championships
Women
- No 11 Oregon: 38 points
- No 18 Washington State: 109 points
Men
- No 5 Oregon: 51 points
- RV Washington: 110 points
All 36 teams above are the automatic qualifiers from the nine regionals on Nov 13. The remaining teams will come from at-large selections, with nationals on Nov 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana.