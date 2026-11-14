These Are 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Automatic Qualifiers

The complete 2026 regional automatic qualifiers after the 2026 NCAA DI Regional Championships on Friday. These teams advanced to Terre Haute, and the biggest story was New Mexico beating No. 1 BYU in the Mountain Region.

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – New Mexico defended its Mountain Region women’s title and Toledo made history with a sweep in the Great Lakes as 36 teams punched automatic tickets to the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Friday. The nine regional meets on Nov. 13 decided the first 18 men’s teams and 18 women’s teams for nationals on Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The remaining 14 teams per race will be added through at-large selections, with the selection show set for 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday on NCAA.com.

The biggest surprise came in the Mountain Region women’s 6K, where No. 7 New Mexico won with 45 points, No. 6 Northern Arizona was second with 67 points. Pre-championship favorite and No. 1 BYU, competing without lead runner Jane Hedengren, was third with 81 points. New Mexico defended its regional title with a 1-2-3 finish from Pamela Kosgei, Mercy Kirarei and Marion Jepngetich, while BYU will now need an at-large berth despite a body of work that should be enough to reach Terre Haute.

Read More: NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Toledo Qualify for Nationals

Another highlighted performance came from Toledo, which swept both team titles at the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan. The Toledo women won their first regional title with 31 points, ending a five-year run by Notre Dame, which was second with 60 points. The Toledo men won their first regional title and first automatic qualifier in program history with 59 points, ahead of No. 15 Notre Dame with 66 points.

2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Automatic Qualifiers:

Great Lakes Regional Championships

Women

No 15 Toledo: 31 points

No 13 Notre Dame: 60 points

Men

Toledo: 59 points

No 15 Notre Dame: 66 points

Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships

Women

No 3 West Virginia: 19 points

No 24 Penn State: 83 points

Men

No 17 Villanova: 39 points

No 14 Georgetown: 56 points

Midwest Regional Championships

Women

No 25 Iowa State: 72 points

No 8 Oklahoma State: 91 points

Men

No 3 Oklahoma State: 57 points

No 10 Iowa State: 61 points

Mountain Regional Championships

Women

No 7 New Mexico: 45 points

No 6 Northern Arizona: 67 points

Men

No 1 New Mexico: 35 points

No 2 Colorado: 42 points

Northeast Regional Championships

Women

No 30 Boston College: 51 points

No 27 Providence: 58 points

Men

No 13 Syracuse: 49 points

No 11 Harvard: 72 points

South Regional Championships

Women

No 4 Alabama: 21 points

No 5 Florida: 74 points

Men

No 4 Alabama: 48 points

No 8 Florida: 54 points

South Central Regional Championships

Women

No 23 Arkansas: 51 points

SMU: 101 points

Men

No 25 Tulane: 44 points

No 7 Arkansas: 48 points

Southeast Regional Championships

Women

No 2 NC State: 71 points

No 9 South Carolina: 100 points

Men

No 9 Wake Forest: 72 points

No 18 Eastern Kentucky: 104 points

West Regional Championships

Women

No 11 Oregon: 38 points

No 18 Washington State: 109 points

Men

No 5 Oregon: 51 points

RV Washington: 110 points

All 36 teams above are the automatic qualifiers from the nine regionals on Nov 13. The remaining teams will come from at-large selections, with nationals on Nov 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana.