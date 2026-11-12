Follow the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Championships live results, team scores, race start times

2026 NCAA Mountain Regional results: New Mexico defends titles vs No. 1 BYU women, No. 2 Colorado men Friday in Albuquerque - live scores, qualifiers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (World-Track) – New Mexico returns to its home course Friday as the defending champion in both races at the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Championships, facing the deepest regional field in the country.

The women’s 6K is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT. The men’s 10K follows at 12 p.m. MT at the UNM North Golf Course, 2201 Tucker Road NE in Albuquerque. It is the seventh time New Mexico has hosted the event since the NCAA regional format began in 1997, and the first time since 2022.

Read Also: 2026 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional cross country results, start times, schedule, track runners

How To Follow Live Results and Team Scores

The races will not be streamed, but you can follow live results, race track and team scores during the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Championships by clicking here. Following both races, a recognition ceremony for athletes who earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors is scheduled to begin at approximately 1 p.m. MT.

The top two teams in each race earn automatic bids to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The top four individuals not on those qualifying teams also advance automatically. Additional teams can earn at-large bids based on season resume and regional finish.

Teams To Watch At The 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Championships,

New Mexico enters this year ranked No. 1 nationally for men and No. 1 in the Mountain Region, with Colorado projected second. The USTFCCCA projects New Mexico and Colorado as the men’s automatic qualifiers, with BYU, Northern Arizona, and Air Force in the hunt. I expect Colorado to be a very strong challenger to New Mexico, following the Buffs’ impressive win at the Big 12 Championships.

For the women, BYU is No. 1 nationally and No. 1 in the Mountain Region, according to the USTFCCCA projects for week-6. Northern Arizona is No. 2 in the region. New Mexico is No. 3 in the region, followed by Colorado and Utah. Nationally, the women’s field includes No. 1 BYU, No. 6 Northern Arizona, No. 7 New Mexico, No. 9 Colorado, and No. 16 Utah.

Men’s challengers

New Mexico made its case at the Mountain West Championships in Reno, where the Lobos men scored a perfect 15 points by sweeping the top seven finishers. The women’s team also won with 19 points, placing 10 runners inside the top 20.

Colorado arrives after a hard-fought Big 12 title. The Buffaloes beat Oklahoma State by two points for their first Big 12 crown since returning to the conference. BYU was third behind Colorado and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Women’s challengers

A trio of conference champions tops the women’s regional. No. 1 BYU won the Big 12 title, but had to work for it as West Virginia pushed the Cougars down the stretch. No. 2 Northern Arizona won the Big Sky title, while No. 3 New Mexico won the Mountain West title. Northern Arizona and New Mexico averaged 16.5 points in their conference wins, considerably easier paths than BYU faced.

Competing Schools

The women’s field includes 18 teams: Colorado, Northern Colorado, New Mexico State, BYU, UTEP, Utah, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Nevada, Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, Montana State, Air Force, Weber State, New Mexico, Utah State, Utah Valley, and Wyoming.

The men’s field includes 17 teams: New Mexico State, Colorado State, BYU, Northern Arizona, Air Force, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah State, New Mexico, Texas Tech, UTEP, Colorado, Montana, Utah Valley, Montana State, Wyoming, and Nevada.

A post-championships story will be updated with results, scores, and NCAA qualifiers on World-Track.org.