2026 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships Qualifiers Announced: Full Men’s and Women’s Team Fields

The 2026 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships team qualifiers are set for Terre Haute. See the full men's and women's automatic and at-large fields.

INDIANAPOLIS (World-Track) — Defending national champions Oklahoma State on the men’s side and North Carolina State on the women’s side headline the 64-team field announced Saturday for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Championships Subcommittee finalized the 32-team men’s and 32-team women’s fields following Friday’s nine regional championship meets across the country. Eighteen teams per gender secured automatic berths by finishing in the top two at their respective regionals, while 14 additional squads earned at-large selections.



Indiana State University will host the national championships on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women’s 6-kilometer championship race is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m. EST, followed by the men’s 10-kilometer race at 11:10 a.m. EST. Live television and streaming coverage will air on ESPNU and the ESPN App starting at 10 a.m. EST.

Read Also: NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional Cross Country 2026 Results: Toledo Qualify for Nationals

On the men’s side, defending champion Oklahoma State claimed an automatic bid after edging Big 12 rival Iowa State 57-61 at the Midwest Regional behind a 1-2 individual finish from Brian Musau and Denis Kipngetich. Top-ranked contenders New Mexico, Oregon and Arkansas also locked up automatic spots, while BYU and Northern Arizona headlined the 14 at-large selections. The improving Wichita State earned an at-large berth to reach the national meet for the first time in 51 years.

In the women’s field, defending champion NC State secured an automatic berth after capturing its 10th consecutive Southeast Regional title behind undefeated individual winner Hannah Gapes. New Mexico claimed the Mountain Region automatic crown over Northern Arizona and top-ranked BYU, which competed without lead runner Jane Hedengren and subsequently entered the field as an at-large selection. Toledo also earned automatic bids in both the men’s and women’s races after sweeping the Great Lakes Regional.

World-Track will provide live updates, split tracking, and full results from Terre Haute throughout championship Saturday.

2026 Qualifying Teams Summary

The complete 64-team national field features the following programs across the men’s and women’s divisions:

Women’s At-Large (14): Brigham Young, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Northwestern, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Men’s Automatic (18): Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Georgetown, Harvard, Iowa State, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, Villanova, Wake Forest, and Washington.

Men’s At-Large (14): Arizona, Brigham Young, Butler, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, Portland, Princeton, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, and Wisconsin.

Women’s Automatic (18): Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Iowa State, NC State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Providence, SMU, South Carolina, Toledo, Washington State, and West Virginia.