When is the NCAA Great Lakes Regional cross country 2026? Follow live results, team scores, and track runners

EAST LANSING, Mich. (World-Track) — Notre Dame will try for a third consecutive sweep of the team titles Friday at the 2026 NCAA Division I Great Lakes Region Cross Country Championships, with Wisconsin, host Michigan State, Michigan and Butler among the leading challengers.

The women’s 6-kilometer championship race starts at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s 10-kilometer championship race at 11 a.m. ET at Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing. Gates open at 8 a.m. Follow live results and full team scoring, which will be updated after each race on Friday. Track your favorite runners in real time.

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Michigan State is hosting in conjunction with the Lansing Sports Commission, marking the first time in program history that Michigan State has served as the host institution for an NCAA Regional meet. Admission is $12, with digital tickets required in advance. Spectator parking is in Lot 89, with complimentary shuttles to the course entrance starting at 8 a.m.

What is at stake is a place at nationals. The top two teams in each regional automatically qualify for the NCAA Division I championship. Thirteen at-large teams will be selected Saturday, and the top 25 finishers in each race earn All-Region honors. From each regional, the first four athletes not on a qualifying team also earn automatic individual berths, provided they finish in the top 25. The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The men’s field includes five nationally ranked teams: Wisconsin at No. 12, Notre Dame at No. 16, Michigan State at No. 21, Michigan at No. 28 and Butler at No. 29. The women’s side features two nationally ranked teams, No. 13, Notre Dame and No. 15 Toledo.

The entry lists include two returning individual champions. Notre Dame’s Amaya Aramini, the defending women’s champion, is entered, as is Butler’s William Zegarski, the 2024 men’s champion. Live results will be posted at Superior Timing.

Recent history: Last three completed seasons

2025 — Notre Dame sweeps again. Notre Dame won the women’s team title with 22 points. Notre Dame won the men’s team title with 60 points. 2024 — Notre Dame sweeps at Silver Creek. Notre Dame won the women’s team title with 51 points. The Fighting Irish won the men’s team title with 70 points. 2023 — Split titles. Notre Dame won the women’s team title with 39 points, ahead of Wisconsin with 71. Butler won the men’s team title with 43 points, ahead of Wisconsin with 70.