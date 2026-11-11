2026 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional cross country results, start times, schedule, track runners

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (World-Track) — West Virginia will try to defend its women’s title and Villanova and Georgetown will battle for the men’s title Friday (13) at the 2026 NCAA Division I Mid-Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships, with Princeton and Penn State positioned to spoil the race for the two automatic NCAA bids in each race.

2026 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional cross country results

The women’s 6-kilometer championship race starts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s 10-kilometer championship race at noon at Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, hosted by Lehigh. The course opens to competitors at 8 a.m. Follow live results, track lead runners, team scores, and updated qualifiers.

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What is at stake is a place at nationals. The top two teams in each regional automatically qualify for the NCAA Division I championship. Thirteen at-large teams will be selected Saturday, and the top 25 finishers in each race earn All-Region honors. From each regional, the first four athletes not on a qualifying team also earn automatic individual berths, provided they finish in the top 25. The NCAA Championships are Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The women’s race is led by No. 3 nationally ranked West Virginia, which also enters as the defending champion from 2025. Penn State is No. 24 nationally and Princeton is No. 29 nationally in the USTFCCCA Week 6 National Coaches’ Poll. In the USTFCCCA Week 6 Mid-Atlantic Regional Rankings, West Virginia is projected as the No. 1 automatic qualifier and Penn State as No. 2, with Princeton third and Villanova and Penn next in line. West Virginia was runner-up to BYU at the Big 12 Championships, Penn State was third at the Big Ten Championships, and Princeton won the Ivy League title.

The men’s race at the 2026 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional cross country is tighter at the top nationally. Georgetown is No. 14 nationally and Villanova is No. 17 nationally, according to the latest USTFCCCA Week 6 National Coaches’ Poll, while Princeton is receiving votes after dropping out of the top 30. In the USTFCCCA Week 6 Mid-Atlantic Regional Rankings, Villanova is projected as the No. 1 automatic qualifier and Georgetown as No. 2, with Princeton third, No. 4 Pittsburgh is with, and No. 5 Penn State is next at fifth.

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