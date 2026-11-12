Follow the 2026 NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regional Live Results, Scoreboard Tracker

AMES, Iowa (World-Track) – Oklahoma State enters Friday as the team to beat in both races at the 2026 NCAA Division I Midwest Regional, where the top two teams in each race earn automatic berths to the NCAA Championships. The meet is hosted by Iowa State at the ISU Cross Country Course in Ames. The women’s 6-kilometer race starts at 11:00 a.m. CT, noon ET. The men’s 10-kilometer race starts at noon CT, 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Midwest Regional is one of nine Division I regionals on Friday, Nov. 13, with nationals to follow.

NCAA Division I Midwest Regional Live Results and Scoreboard Tracker

Live Results and Tracking Leaderboard: PrimeTime Timing Live Results, NCAA DI Midwest Regional

Regional History: USTFCCCA Midwest Regional History

Live results will update throughout the day via PrimeTime Timing. Bookmark this page for team scores, individual splits, and final qualifying order.

What is at stake

The top two teams in each regional race qualify automatically for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The top four individuals not on a qualifying team also advance automatically. Additional teams and individuals can advance on at-large bids, with the selection show to follow the regionals.

In the Midwest Regional, where the competition for places is very sharp, that math puts enormous pressure on third place. A team that finishes third must wait for the at-large field, while second place punches a ticket on the course.

Women’s 6K: Oklahoma State, Missouri projected to advance

Projected automatic qualifiers are No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 2 Missouri. Also in the hunt are No. 3 Northwestern, No. 4 Minnesota, and No. 5 Iowa State.

Oklahoma State was third at the Big 12 Championships behind powerhouses BYU and West Virginia. Missouri finished a clear fourth on its home course at the SEC meet, while Northwestern and Minnesota were second and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten. Iowa State slid two spots from No. 3 to No. 5 after a sixth-place effort in the Big 12.

The host Cyclones have history on this course. Iowa State has won seven women’s Midwest Regional team titles, tied with Oklahoma State for the most in regional history. Oklahoma State has won four straight regional titles and will try to defend on a rival’s home course.

Men’s 10K: Oklahoma State, Iowa State projected to advance

Projected automatic qualifiers are No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 2 Iowa State. In the hunt are No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Tulsa, and No. 5 Missouri.

Oklahoma State came within two points of winning the team title at the Big 12 Championships, but continuing its reign atop the Midwest Region is a strong consolation prize. Iowa State is back to No. 2 after a fourth-place finish in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while the Big Ten’s fourth-place team Minnesota slid to third. Both Tulsa and Missouri improved their stock one spot after strong results this past weekend. The Golden Hurricane finished runner-up at The American Championships, while the Tigers placed fourth at the SEC Championships.

The Cowboys have dominated this region historically with 19 men’s team titles from 1997 to 2025. Minnesota is next with three, followed by Tulsa and Iowa State with two each. Oklahoma has two, and Iowa has one.

On the women’s side, Minnesota and Missouri each have four titles. Kansas State has three, Illinois has two, and Nebraska has one.

History and course

The 2026 Midwest Regional marks the fourth time the ISU Cross Country Course has hosted the regional championship since the course opened.

The top two teams and the top four individuals not on those teams qualify automatically for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 21.