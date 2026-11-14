2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships Preview: Streams, Live Results, Start Times, and Schedule

Track the 2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships live! Get real-time results, start times, and schedules for Divisions I, II, and III in Huntsville.

The 2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships take place today, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The last time all three divisions gathered at John Hunt Park in Huntsville for the championships was in 2023. Live streaming coverage is available on RunnerSpace+ and you can also follow live results.

Junior college cross country programs, both ranked and unranked, from across the nation converge on Huntsville for a full day of postseason championship racing spanning Divisions I, II, and III. Bookmark this page for direct access to live tracking, official team scores, and event-by-event leaderboards provided by Xpress Timing.

Read More: How to watch NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships live results, tracking scores

Live Results & Tracking Links

Official Live Results & Scoreboard: Xpress Timing Live Results Portal

Xpress Timing Live Results Portal Live Video Streaming: Available via RunnerSpace+

Championship Schedule & Start Times

All events are contested at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, AL. Below is the complete schedule of events with local Central Time (CST) and Eastern Time (EST) conversions:

Event / Division Local Time (CST) US Eastern Time (EST) Women’s Division I (5K) 9:30 AM 10:30 AM Men’s Division I (8K) 10:30 AM 11:30 AM Women’s Division II (5K) 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Men’s Division II (8K) 12:00 PM 1:00 PM Women’s Division III (5K) 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Men’s Division III (8K) 2:00 PM 3:00 PM

What to Watch For

The Course: John Hunt Park remains one of the premier cross-country venues in the country, featuring fast, wide grass loops designed to produce elite collegiate times.

John Hunt Park remains one of the premier cross-country venues in the country, featuring fast, wide grass loops designed to produce elite collegiate times. Team Title Chases: Expect tight tactical battles across all three divisions as top-ranked harriers seek individual national crowns and team supremacy.

The highlighted programs scheduled to compete at the 2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships include Iowa Western CC and College of Southern Idaho in Division I; Mesa CC and Pima CC are primed for an intense face-off in Division II, while Chicago-area rivals DuPage (Ill.) and Harper (Ill.) are set to renew their rivalry in Division III. Expect more interesting battles throughout the day.