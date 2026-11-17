Watch the 2026 NJCAA Half Marathon Championships live from Huntsville on Tuesday, Nov. 17. RunnerSpace+ stream, Xpress Timing live results, start times and leaderboard.

The 2026 NJCAA Division I, II & III Half Marathon Championships take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Live streaming coverage is available on RunnerSpace+, and you can follow live results, leaderboards, and team scores below.

Junior college programs from across the nation return to John Hunt Park just three days after the NJCAA Cross Country Championships for a full day of postseason championship racing spanning Divisions I, II, and III. Fans can access live tracking, official team scores, and event-by-event leaderboards provided by Xpress Timing. Women’s Live Results | Men’s Live Results

Read More: Results: Natasza Dudek leads Purple Track Club, Jack McGovern wins at 2026 NXR Midwest Championships

Live Results & Tracking Links

Distance: 13.1 miles / 21.1km

13.1 miles / 21.1km Official Live Results & Scoreboard: Xpress Timing Live Results Portal — Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon

Xpress Timing Live Results Portal — Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon Live Video Streaming: Available via RunnerSpace+ — NJCAA Half Marathon Championships hub

Available via RunnerSpace+ — NJCAA Half Marathon Championships hub Final Results / Meet Hub: Athletic.net / TFRRS — final results will post after the races

How to follow live: Open the Xpress Timing link above and select 11/17 — NJCAA Men’s Half Marathon or NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon. Leaderboards update as runners hit splits and the finish.

How to Watch Live Stream

The live webcast and on-demand videos for the entirety of the event will only be available with a RunnerSpace+ subscription. There is no free stream.

To watch:

Go to the RunnerSpace NJCAA Half Marathon Championships page Sign up / log in to RunnerSpace+ Click Watch Half Marathon Here — broadcast begins at 8:45 AM CT If you do not have a RunnerSpace+ subscription, you can sign up today and purchase one

NJCAA Division I, II & III Half Marathon Championship Schedule & Start Times

All events are contested at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, AL. Below is the complete schedule with local Central Time (CST) and Eastern Time (EST) conversions:

Event Local Time (CST) US Eastern Time (EST) Broadcast Begins 8:45 AM 9:45 AM Women’s Half Marathon (Div I, II & III) 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Men’s Half Marathon (Div I, II & III) 9:15 AM 10:15 AM

Defending Champions: Iowa Western CC swept the 2025 team titles in Fort Dodge, Iowa — men winning with 22 points, women with 58 points. The Iowa Western men went 1-2 in 2025, with Barnabas Ndiwa and Geofrey Ronoh in identical 1:04:55.3. Sophomore Miguel Angel Lopez Carranza, who finished seventh last year, returns this year for Iowa Western CC.