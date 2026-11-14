2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Live Results, Runner Tracking and Leaderboard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — A record-setting field of more than 13,250 runners took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte on Saturday morning for the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, marking the largest turnout in the event’s history.

Carolina Panthers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly served as the official race starter and Grand Marshal, sending off waves of participants from 47 states and four foreign countries near 525 South Tryon Street. The sold-out race weekend opened with the Chick-fil-A 5K at 7:10 a.m. EST, followed by the flagship marathon, half marathon and half marathon rucking division at 7:20 a.m. EST.

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Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Schedule

Chick-fil-A 5K: 7:10 AM – 7:55 AM EST

7:10 AM – 7:55 AM EST Marathon: 7:20 AM – 1:20 PM EST

7:20 AM – 1:20 PM EST Half Marathon: 7:20 AM – 10:20 AM EST

7:20 AM – 10:20 AM EST Half Marathon – Rucking Division: 7:20 AM – 10:20 AM EST

7:20 AM – 10:20 AM EST Live Leaderboard Tracker

Spectators, friends and family members can monitor participants in real time through the official Race Roster leaderboard. By searching a runner’s full name or bib number on the platform, trackers can view live split times at the 1-mile, 5-mile, 10-mile, half-marathon and 15-mile checkpoints, along with projected finish times. Official post-race standings are also logged on RunSignup and the Charlotte Sports Foundation website.

Organizers introduced key course adjustments for the 2026 edition to improve runner flow, adding a section along East Boulevard around Miles 7 and 8 while eliminating a steep incline just before Mile 24. The 26.2-mile Boston Marathon qualifying route winds through historic Queen City neighborhoods including Myers Park, Dilworth, NoDa and Plaza Midwood before returning to Uptown

Proceeds and fundraising from the event directly benefit Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. Rolling road closures across Uptown and surrounding neighborhoods are scheduled to remain in effect until 1:30 p.m. EST.