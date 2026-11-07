Where to watch and track the 2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon live tracking, leaderboards, live results

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. Nov. 7 (World-Track) — Thousands of runners descended on the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday morning for the 2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon and Half Marathon, one of the fastest and most net-downhill road races in the United States. Known as a premier Boston Marathon qualifying course, the point-to-point race carries participants from high-altitude mountain forests down to the finish line in the foothills of Redlands, California.

Here is everything spectators, family members, and remote supporters need to know about live tracking, start times, course elevation details, and official race results. – Read More: How to watch and track the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon & Half Marathon: Live results tracker, start times, leaderboards

“This race features a predominantly flat, record‑friendly course that winds along scenic mountain roads, past sparkling lake views, and through lush forests that offer a cool respite from the desert heat,” according to the Marathon Guide event preview.

How to Track Runners Live and View Results

Because the marathon and half marathon courses span scenic mountain highways with limited spectator access along Highway 38, real-time digital tracking is the primary method for monitoring runners during the event.

Official Live Tracking Portal: Spectators can track individual runners by bib number or name through the official REVEL Race Series participant tracking system at https://revel.laurelt.com/rbb/results. Additionally, live results, live leaderboard and live results tracker will be found here

Spectators can track individual runners by bib number or name through the official REVEL Race Series participant tracking system at https://revel.laurelt.com/rbb/results. Additionally, live results, live leaderboard and live results tracker Live Text Alerts: Family and friends can opt in to automated SMS progress updates triggered as runners cross timing mats along the route.

Family and friends can opt in to automated SMS progress updates triggered as runners cross timing mats along the route. Official Race Results: Unofficial finish times and division standings update in real-time online shortly after participants cross the finish line. Final verified results will be published on the REVEL website and archived on Athlinks.

Race Day Schedule, Start and Finish Areas and Start Times

Both the full marathon and half marathon races kicked off concurrently at 6:00 a.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Those looking to follow the live results in Eastern Time should tune in at 9:00 a.m. or shortly before.

Full Marathon Start: CODES School area in Big Bear Lake (Elevation: 6,629 feet).

CODES School area in Big Bear Lake (Elevation: 6,629 feet). Half Marathon Start: South side of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls, CA, just east of Highway 38 (Elevation: 4,707 feet).

South side of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls, CA, just east of Highway 38 (Elevation: 4,707 feet). Finish Area: E. San Bernardino Ave., between Dearborn St. and Wabash Ave., adjacent to the Redlands Sports Park (Elevation: 1,546 feet).

Course Elevation and Speed Advantage

The REVEL Big Bear course is nationally recognized for generating personal records (PRs) and Boston Marathon qualifying standards due to its steep, downhill trajectory.

According to official race profile metrics:

Full Marathon Elevation Drop: 5,083 feet of net elevation drop over 26.2 miles, starting at 6,629 feet and finishing at 1,546 feet.

5,083 feet of net elevation drop over 26.2 miles, starting at 6,629 feet and finishing at 1,546 feet. Half Marathon Elevation Drop: 3,161 feet of net downhill loss over 13.1 miles, starting at 4,707 feet.

3,161 feet of net downhill loss over 13.1 miles, starting at 4,707 feet. Course Grade: The route features an average downhill gradient of approximately 4.58 percent.

Historical race data underlines the speed of the downhill layout. The average marathon finish time at REVEL Big Bear stands at 4:08:08, significantly faster than major metropolitan marathons such as Chicago (4:34:48), New York City (4:39:10), Marine Corps (4:54:41), and Los Angeles (5:20:35).

Finish Line Festival

The finish venue at Redlands Sports Park provides full post-race amenities for finishers and spectators. Participants receive custom heavy-duty finisher medals, post-race meals, vendor displays, and professional recovery massage services.