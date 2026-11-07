2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon Results: Jefferson Welch Wins Men’s Race in 2:18:29

The Official 2026 REVEL Big Bear results & leaderboards as Jefferson Welch as captured that men's marathon in 2:18:29. See the top results and also follow the leaderboard to see your favorite runner.

REDLANDS, Calif. — Jefferson Welch delivered a dominant performance Saturday, winning the 2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Running through the San Bernardino National Forest along a downhill course featuring a net drop of 5,083 feet, the 39-year-old maintained a pace of 5:17 per mile. Welch crossed the finish line at Redlands Sports Park nearly four minutes ahead of his nearest competitor.

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Ian Sharman, 46, finished as runner-up with a time of 2:22:00 (5:25 pace). Quinton Read, 27, rounded out the top three men’s overall podium, completing the course in 2:24:13 (5:30 pace).

A total of five runners recorded sub-2:30 performances. Andrew Allen took fourth place overall in 2:27:40, winning the men’s 30–34 division, while 51-year-old Meng Zhao placed fifth overall in 2:28:37 to win the men’s 50–54 division.

Known as one of California’s fastest road races due to its significant elevation drop—starting at 6,629 feet and dropping to 1,546 feet at the finish—the Boston Marathon qualifying event again served as a major destination for runners targeting personal records and Boston qualifying standards.

Official chip timing, individual split times, and finisher certificates managed by Laurel Timing are available via the official REVEL Race Series Results Portal at revel.laurelt.com/rbb/results.

2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon Men’s Top 25 Leaderboard

Official timing provided by Laurel Timing.

2026 REVEL Big Bear Marathon Men’s Results