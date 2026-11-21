2026 Space Coast Marathon canceled due to Brevard flooding. Virtual option, packet pickup, deferral to 2027, and what runners need to know.

COCOA, Fla. (Nov. 20) — Florida’s oldest marathon has officially been canceled due to severe flooding in Brevard County. Race officials announced on Thursday night, Nov. 19, that the 2026 Space Coast Marathon & Half Marathon is canceled because of the flooding. Organizers confirmed that the event will not take place in person on Sunday, Nov. 22, in Cocoa Village.

“The City of Cocoa has told us it cannot provide the fire and police support needed for a safe event this weekend, because its crews are responding to the flooding,” race officials said in a statement. “Without that support, the event is canceled. We know this is hard news, especially for those of you who trained for months and traveled or planned to travel. We’re very sorry.”

The City of Cocoa said its public safety personnel must focus on responding to flooding and protecting residents during what it called an unprecedented storm.

The race will instead be held virtually.

The organizers also shared on their website that “all participants have been moved to the virtual race, and deferral to 2027 is open at no charge.”

What runners need to know now

In-person race: Canceled for Sunday, Nov. 22.

Canceled for Sunday, Nov. 22. Virtual option: All entrants will be automatically transferred to the virtual option.

All entrants will be automatically transferred to the virtual option. Virtual results deadline: Submit virtual results through Dec. 20 to keep New Frontiers Series eligibility.

Submit virtual results through Dec. 20 to keep New Frontiers Series eligibility. Packet pickup: Running Zone, 3696 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne — Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Running Zone, 3696 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne — Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Packet shipping: Available for a $10 shipping and handling fee.

Available for a $10 shipping and handling fee. Defer to 2027: Runners may defer through Nov. 27 and receive full credit for 2026 registration fees, applicable to any 2027 distance: marathon, half marathon, virtual marathon or virtual half marathon.

Anyone who paid a deferral fee in the past 24 hours will have it refunded to the original payment method, officials said.

A historic race, interrupted

The Space Coast Marathon & Half Marathon is Florida’s oldest marathon and would have celebrated its 55th running. The marathon began in Melbourne in 1971, was held there in February until the early 1990s, then moved to its signature late-November Thanksgiving-weekend slot in Cocoa.

The event generally draws about 6,000 participants between the full and half marathons. For 2026, the race had been moved earlier — to the weekend before Thanksgiving, rather than its longtime Sunday-after-Thanksgiving date.

The planned course

The marathon course was scheduled to start in Cocoa Village, head north past Highway 520 on Indian River Drive for roughly 6.5 miles, turn around, return toward Cocoa Village, then head south on Rockledge Drive for another 6.5 miles before turning around and finishing in Cocoa Village.

The half marathon was to cover the portion south of Cocoa Village on Rockledge Drive.

The originally scheduled start times were 6 a.m. EST for the marathon and 6:15 a.m. EST for the half marathon. Listed entry prices were $145 for the marathon and $135 for the half marathon.

The course is described by organizers as one of the most beautiful USATF-certified waterfront courses on Florida’s east coast, starting in historic Cocoa Village and finishing along the river in Cocoa Riverfront Park.

2026 theme: Juno to Jupiter

The 2026 race was to launch the four-year New Frontiers Series, following the previous four-year exploration of Mars.

The 2026 theme was Juno — Jupiter. Juno launched Aug. 5, 2011, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to study Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system.

The series is scheduled to continue with:

2027: Cassini-Huygens — Saturn

Cassini-Huygens — Saturn 2028: Chandra X-ray Observatory — Black Holes

Chandra X-ray Observatory — Black Holes 2029: New Horizons — Pluto

The race has used a space theme since 2013. From 2013-17, it honored each of the five space shuttle orbiters.

What happens next

Runners who still want to complete the distance virtually should manage their registration to choose packet pickup or shipping, then submit results by Dec. 20 to preserve New Frontiers Series eligibility. Runners who prefer to wait can defer to 2027 through Nov. 27.

“Everyone will be automatically transferred to the virtual option,” race officials said in a statement. You can submit your virtual results through December 20th to keep your New Frontiers Series eligibility. You can manage your registration to choose whether to pick up your packet or have it shipped.