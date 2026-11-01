2026 TCS New York City Marathon Results: Sheila Chepkirui and Andreas Almgren Win NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (World-Track) — NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (World-Track) — The following are the results from the professional division of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, where both locals and debut participants excelled on the bustling streets of New York. Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui claimed the top spot on the podium, while Sweden’s Andreas Almgren triumphed in his marathon debut on Sunday at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race spanning New York’s five boroughs.

Chepkirui won the pro women’s race in 2:24:36 on Sunday, November 1, 2026, after breaking away from Hellen Obiri and pulling ahead alone through Central Park to secure victory in the 2026 New York City Marathon, two years after her first title. It was also a remarkable day for American Jessica McClain, who finished second in 2:24:42, outsprinting defending champion Obiri from Kenya, who was pushed back into third place in 2:24:43.

Read Also: American Women’s Top Finishers – 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

In the pro men’s race, World Half Marathon Championships winner Andreas Almgren claimed victory at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon with a time of 2:06:01 in his first marathon. The Swede broke away from the lead pack in the final mile after dropping defending champion Benson Kipruto and striding away from fellow European representative Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy.

Crippa finished second with a time of 2:06:14, while Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo took third in 2:06:26 at the 2026 New York City Marathon. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, who struggled late with the challenging course from Staten Island to the Bronx, finished fourth in 2:06:27.

Zouhair Talbi was the first United States athlete to cross the finish line in sixth place, posting a time of 2:06:43.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon Results – Pro Division

World Athletics Platinum Label road race – New York City, NY – Sunday, November 1, 2026. All times are gun times.

2026 New York City Marathon Pro Women Results – Top 24

Sheila Chepkirui (Kenya) 2:24:36 Jessica McClain (United States) 2:24:42 Hellen Obiri (Kenya) 2:24:43 Edna Kiplagat (Kenya) 2:25:42 Mercy Chelangat (Kenya) 2:25:46 Carrie Ellwood (United States) 2:26:28 Weini Kelati (United States) 2:26:51 Paige Wood (United States) 2:27:29 Viola Cheptoo (Kenya) 2:28:34 Fabienne Koenigstein (Germany) 2:28:49 Giovanna Epis (Italy) 2:28:55 Julia Paternain (Uruguay) 2:29:09 Lauren Hagans (United States) 2:29:42 Mica Rivera Wood (Peru) 2:29:52 Annie Frisbie (United States) 2:30:04 Amanda Vestri (United States) 2:30:16 Philly Bowden (United Kingdom) 2:30:45 Rie Kawauchi (Japan) 2:31:29 Monica Hebner (United States) 2:33:21 Roberta Groner (United States) 2:35:55 Keelah Barger (United States) 2:36:03 Cailie Hughes (United States) 2:36:09 Megan O’Neil (United States) 2:36:26 Stephanie Bruce (United States) 2:38:57

2026 New York City Marathon Pro Men Results – Top 24

Andreas Almgren (Sweden) 2:06:01 Yemaneberhan Crippa (Italy) 2:06:14 Kamohelo Mofolo (Lesotho) 2:06:26 Benson Kipruto (Kenya) 2:06:27 Haftu Strintzos (Australia) 2:06:34 Zouhair Talbi (United States) 2:06:43 Ryota Kondo (Japan) 2:07:08 Ahmed Muhumed (United States) 2:07:09 Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya) 2:07:09 Ryan Ford (United States) 2:07:17 Conner Mantz (United States) 2:07:27 Cybrian Kotut (Kenya) 2:07:42 Abdi Nageeye (Netherlands) 2:07:58 Aidan Troutner (United States) 2:08:54 Joe Klecker (United States) 2:09:28 Joel Reichow (United States) 2:09:43 Patrick Dever (United Kingdom) 2:09:53 Patrick Kiprop (Kenya) 2:10:01 Peter Lynch (Ireland) 2:10:03 Merga Gemeda (United States) 2:10:32 Andrew Colley (United States) 2:10:49 Edward Cheserek (Kenya) 2:11:32 Kengo Suzuki (Japan) 2:12:15 Mohammed Bati (Ethiopia) 2:12:19

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