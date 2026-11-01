2026 TCS New York City Marathon USA Women’s Results: Jessica McClain leads the way

An impressive Jessica McClain leads the American women at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon with 2:24:42 for second overall. She overtook defending champion Hellen Obiri (2:24:43) of Kenya in the closing stages.

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Jessica McClain was the first American woman to cross the finish line and the second overall finisher at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in New York City. Four American women finished inside the top 10 overall.

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race, featured a deep American women’s field and large crowds through Central Park cheering the home contingent. They didn’t disappoint, feeding off the energy to mix it up with some of the world’s best.

McClain, 34, delivered a brilliant display in the late stages of the race, closing with a superb effort to take the runner-up spot overall in 2:24:42. McClain, who finished fifth at the Boston Marathon earlier this year, became the first U.S. woman to finish in the top three in New York since Shalane Flanagan in 2018.

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The United States was well represented on home turf in the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon women’s elite race. Carrie Ellwood clocked 2:26:28 for second among USA women, while debutant Weini Kelati posted 2:26:51 for third among the American finishers.

Also feeding off the home energy were Paige Wood, who ran 2:27:29, Lauren Hagans, who finished in 2:29:42, and Annie Frisbie, who clocked 2:30:04 to round out the top six American finishers in the World Athletics Platinum Label road race.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon USA Women’s Results

The official Pro Women USA results from the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The top 16 American finishers from the World Athletics Platinum Label road race – First to Cross by Gun Time:

Jessica McClain (United States) 2:24:42 Carrie Ellwood, ASICS (United States) 2:26:28 Weini Kelati (United States) 2:26:51 Paige Wood, HOKA Northern Arizona Elite (United States) 2:27:29 Lauren Hagans (United States) 2:29:42 Annie Frisbie (United States) 2:30:04 Amanda Vestri (United States) 2:30:16 Monica Hebner (United States) 2:33:21 Roberta Groner, Central Park Track Club Tracksmith (United States) 2:35:55 Keelah Barger (United States) 2:36:03 Cailie Hughes (United States) 2:36:09 Megan O’Neil, Hansons-Brooks Distance Project (United States) 2:36:26 Stephanie Bruce (United States) 2:38:57 Maddie Block (United States) 2:41:22 Alosha Southern (United States) 2:41:29 Brooke Starn, Central Park Track Club Tracksmith (United States) 2:46:44

Complete results