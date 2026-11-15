Mercer, Burks win 2026 USATF 50 Mile Road Championships at Tunnel Hill

VIENNA, Ill. (Nov. 14) – Allison Mercer of Marietta, Ga., and Alexander Burks of Westminster, Colo., won national titles Saturday at the 2026 USATF 50 Mile Road Championships, contested inside the Tunnel Hill 50 Mile & Marathon in Vienna.

Mercer, 43, won the women’s championship in 5:54:38, averaging 7:06 per mile to finish eighth overall. Burks, 30, won the men’s championship in 4:58:57, averaging 5:59 per mile to finish first overall.

Both races were run on the flat, crushed limestone Tunnel Hill State Trail, which starts and finishes at Vienna City Park and runs through Shawnee National Forest. The course is a converted rail corridor with an overall grade of 2% or less and a 543-foot historic tunnel. If you are looking for photos from the event, please visit this link, which was provided by the organizers.

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“The surface is consistent, fast, and flat, making it an ideal venue for personal record, national record, or world-record attempts,” the organizers’ website revealed.

Eligible U.S. citizens with current USATF memberships competed in the 50-mile race for national titles, medals, and prize money. First place earned $1,500, second earned $750, and third earned $500 for both men and women. A complete leaderboard and tracker is available here

Mercer wins women’s title at Tunnel Hill

Mercer took control of the women’s leaderboard and held it to the finish at Vienna City Park. Her time of 5:54:38 put her more than 46 minutes ahead of the next women’s finisher.

Kayla Straub, 37, of Newton, Kan., finished second in 6:40:59, averaging 8:01 per mile to finish 16th overall. Andrea Messing, 29, of Chicago, Ill., finished third in 6:54:50, averaging 8:18 per mile to finish 19th overall. Kelly Cunningham, 49, of Champaign, Ill., finished fourth in 7:26:50, averaging 8:56 per mile to finish 20th overall.

The remaining women’s championship finishers were Melissa Doss, 42, of Lubbock, Texas, fifth in 8:36:32; Rebecca Scott, 37, of Downers Grove, Ill., sixth in 9:10:25; Suzan Brydon, 57, of Westminster, Colo., seventh in 9:13:02; and Sharlet Gilbert, 75, of Richmond, Calif., eighth in 9:50:05.

Burks wins men’s title at Tunnel Hill

Burks won comfortably, finishing more than 15 minutes ahead of the field. His 4:58:57 was the fastest time of the day in the 50-mile championship race.

Ryan Root, 35, of Lafayette, Colo., finished second in 5:14:27, averaging 6:17 per mile. Nick Amos, 26, of Summerfield, N.C., finished third in 5:15:33, averaging 6:19 per mile.

The rest of the men’s top 10 were Brian Hurley, 46, of Fayetteville, Ark., fourth in 5:22:40; Trevor Giampa, 24, of St. Germain, Wis., fifth in 5:26:43; Zach Crim, 35, of Haslett, Mich., sixth in 5:30:57; Joshua Moore, 35, of Hattiesburg, Miss., seventh in 5:43:46; Alex Rosenau, 33, of Grand Rapids, Mich., eighth in 5:55:24; Clayton Foster, 35, of Pequot Lakes, Minn., ninth in 5:59:55; and Michael Braun, 31, of Hudson, Ill., 10th in 6:10:41.

Full 2026 USATF 50 Mile Road Championships results

Women’s championship, 50 miles:

1. Allison Mercer, 43, Marietta, Ga., 5:54:38, 7:06 per mile, 8th overall. 2. Kayla Straub, 37, Newton, Kan., 6:40:59, 8:01 per mile, 16th overall. 3. Andrea Messing, 29, Chicago, Ill., 6:54:50, 8:18 per mile, 19th overall. 4. Kelly Cunningham, 49, Champaign, Ill., 7:26:50, 8:56 per mile, 20th overall. 5. Melissa Doss, 42, Lubbock, Texas, 8:36:32, 10:20 per mile, 25th overall. 6. Rebecca Scott, 37, Downers Grove, Ill., 9:10:25, 11:01 per mile, 27th overall. 7. Suzan Brydon, 57, Westminster, Colo., 9:13:02, 11:04 per mile, 28th overall. 8. Sharlet Gilbert, 75, Richmond, Calif., 9:50:05, 11:48 per mile, 31st overall.

Men’s championship, 50 miles:

1. Alexander Burks, 30, Westminster, Colo., 4:58:57, 5:59 per mile, 1st overall. 2. Ryan Root, 35, Lafayette, Colo., 5:14:27, 6:17 per mile, 2nd overall. 3. Nick Amos, 26, Summerfield, N.C., 5:15:33, 6:19 per mile, 3rd overall. 4. Brian Hurley, 46, Fayetteville, Ark., 5:22:40, 6:27 per mile, 4th overall. 5. Trevor Giampa, 24, St. Germain, Wis., 5:26:43, 6:32 per mile, 5th overall. 6. Zach Crim, 35, Haslett, Mich., 5:30:57, 6:37 per mile, 6th overall. 7. Joshua Moore, 35, Hattiesburg, Miss., 5:43:46, 6:53 per mile, 7th overall. 8. Alex Rosenau, 33, Grand Rapids, Mich., 5:55:24, 7:06 per mile, 9th overall. 9. Clayton Foster, 35, Pequot Lakes, Minn., 5:59:55, 7:12 per mile, 10th overall. 10. Michael Braun, 31, Hudson, Ill., 6:10:41, 7:25 per mile, 11th overall. 11. Christopher Allen, 53, Huntley, Ill., 6:14:42, 7:30 per mile, 12th overall. 12. Matthew Zelaya, 27, North Haledon, N.J., 6:14:49, 7:30 per mile, 13th overall. 13. Taton Bertsch, 27, Tipp City, Ohio, 6:16:57, 7:32 per mile, 14th overall. 14. Rick Lee, 65, Bayville, N.J., 6:26:51, 7:44 per mile, 15th overall. 15. Paul Zani, 58, Bremen, Ala., 6:46:59, 8:08 per mile, 17th overall. 16. James Scanlan, 57, San Francisco, Calif., 6:50:05, 8:12 per mile, 18th overall. 17. Kevin Ford, 34, Westerville, Ohio, 7:27:21, 8:57 per mile, 21st overall. 18. Lance Bergeson, 58, Clive, Iowa, 8:08:59, 9:47 per mile, 22nd overall. 19. Joseph Zons, 60, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., 8:32:01, 10:14 per mile, 23rd overall. 20. David Harris, 72, Conway, Ark., 8:34:23, 10:17 per mile, 24th overall.

The 2026 event was held alongside the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile and 100 km races. Tunnel Hill is known globally as one of the fastest speed courses in ultrarunning.