VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) — Twenty-one American distance runners are scheduled to compete at the 2026 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, Dec. 6, chasing fast times on one of the world’s quickest courses, according to the start list announced by the event officials this week.

The U.S. contingent — comprising 11 men and 10 women — is headlined by sub-2:08 marathoner Ethan Shuley, two-time U.S. Olympian Hillary Bor and three-time Pittsburgh Marathon champion Jane Bareikis. The race, a World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race, serves as a major late-season benchmark ahead of the 2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying window.

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U.S. Men’s Competitors

Ethan Shuley enters as the fastest American on the start list with a personal best of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 14 seconds, which ranks him among the top performers in U.S. marathon history. The 38-year-old former BYU runner got back into serious training after moving to Japan and is now coached remotely by Isaac Wood, director at the University of the Pacific.

The American contingent also includes Hillary Bor, 36, who brings extensive international championship experience to the flat Spanish course. Representing Hoka One One, Bor, a Kenyan-born athlete, placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished eighth in the event at both the 2019 and 2022 World Championships. The former Iowa State standout — who won NCAA steeplechase silver in 2009 and bronze in 2010 — owns six U.S. outdoor national titles across the steeplechase (2019, 2021, 2022), 10-mile (2022), 15K (2023) and 20K (2024) distances. He enters Valencia with a marathon personal best of 2:08:40.

Also eyeing sub-2:10 marks are Zach Panning and Futsum Zienasellassie. Panning, 31, competes for the Hansons-Brooks Original Distance Project and carries a 2:09:16 personal best achieved when finishing 10th in Chicago in 2024. The Grand Valley State alumnus represented the U.S. at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest and placed sixth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials after leading through 23 miles.

Zienasellassie, an Eritrean-American runner who ran for Northern Arizona University, competed at the 2023 World Road Running Championships half-marathon and holds a personal best of 2:09:40.

U.S. Women’s Competitors

Jane Bareikis leads the 10-woman American roster with a personal best of 2:29:00, set at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Coached by her husband, Arturs Bareikis, she has captured three Pittsburgh Marathon titles, won the Twin Cities Marathon and placed third at the Athens Marathon.

She is joined by Bay Area Distance Crew runner Erin McDonald (2:32:53), a former Michigan State athlete, and Brooklyn Track Club’s Lily Anderson (2:33:22), a Dartmouth graduate who placed 35th-range among Olympic Trials qualifiers in 2024 before lowering her best in Valencia that December. Elizabeth Talbi, the wife of fellow marathon runner Zouhair Talbi, also entered the 2026 Valencia Marathon field and holds a PB of 2:35:36.

The American contingent will line up against one of the deepest international fields of the 2026 season, with race organizers offering a 1 million euro bonus for breaking either world record.

In the men’s race, the U.S. runners face defending Valencia champion and reigning Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya (2:02:24), alongside Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41), Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese (2:02:48) and 2024 London Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso of Kenya (2:03:11).

On the women’s side, the field is built around a world-record bid led by Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay, who owns the second-fastest marathon in history at 2:10:51, and Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich, the world 10K record-holder and reigning world half-marathon champion making her marathon debut. Defending Valencia champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya (2:14:00) and Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede (2:15:55) also highlight the front pack.

Complete List of Americans Slated to Compete At 2026 Valencia Marathon

Elite Men (11)

Ethan Shuley — Bib 37 | PB: 2:07:14

— Bib 37 | PB: 2:07:14 Hillary Bor — Bib 60 | PB: 2:08:40

— Bib 60 | PB: 2:08:40 Zach Panning — Bib 66 | PB: 2:09:16

— Bib 66 | PB: 2:09:16 Futsum Zienasellassie — Bib 72 | PB: 2:09:40

— Bib 72 | PB: 2:09:40 Emad Bashir Mohammed — Bib 91 | PB: 2:11:24

— Bib 91 | PB: 2:11:24 Will Nation — Bib 115 | PB: 2:13:11

— Bib 115 | PB: 2:13:11 Evan Sherman — Bib 138 | PB: 2:15:08

— Bib 138 | PB: 2:15:08 T-Roy Brown — Bib 142 | PB: 2:15:25

— Bib 142 | PB: 2:15:25 Brendan Martin — Bib 145 | PB: 2:15:34

— Bib 145 | PB: 2:15:34 Travis Mahoney — Bib 162 | PB: 2:16:46

— Bib 162 | PB: 2:16:46 Dylan Belles — Bib 164 | PB: 2:16:59

Elite Women (10)