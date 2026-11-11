These 28 Finishers Achieved 2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials Standards At Indianapolis Monumental Marathon 2026

Indianapolis Monumental Marathon 2026 results: These 28 runners qualified for 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials as Johnnie Guy, Lindsey Bradley lead the list from the race on Nov. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-eight runners hit the qualifying standard for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon at the 19th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. That highlighted 14 men and 14 women, more than double the 13 qualifiers from last year.

The standards for 2028 are 2:16:00 for men and 2:37:00 for women. Times below are chip times, which is what USA Track & Field counts for qualifying. Johnnie Guy of Leopold, Indiana, won the men’s race in 2:11:45, for a new course record. Lindsey Bradley of Heath, Texas, won the women’s race in 2:29:43, also a course record.

Read Also: List of Records Broken at the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon/Half Marathon/5K

Men – 2028 Olympic Trials Qualifiers

Johnnie Guy, 32, Leopold, Indiana – 2:11:45 Cameron Dickson, 28, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts – 2:13:14 Kobe Blanco, 24, Spring Arbor, Michigan – 2:14:09 Braden Nicholson, 25, Boulder, Colorado – 2:14:29 Tanner Chada, 27, Hudsonville, Michigan – 2:14:33 Robert Pedersen, 28, Santa Rosa, California – 2:14:45 Hudson Hurst, 24, Franklin, Tennessee – 2:14:55 Eric Vazquez-Olivas, 27, Lawrence, Kansas – 2:14:58 Curtis Eckstein, 28, Batesville, Indiana – 2:15:02 Zane Chalker, 24, Hagerstown, Maryland – 2:15:15 Ian McVey, 29, Ada, Ohio – 2:15:16 Dylan Parker, 25, Ann Arbor, Michigan – 2:15:26 Matt Rand, 35, Portland, Maine – 2:15:34 Tom Brady, 26, Highland Park, Illinois – 2:15:57

NOTE: Brady, who took the last men’s spot with three seconds to spare, is not the former NFL quarterback.

Bradley and Hebner were credited with the same chip time, with Bradley winning by just over one second on the gun. The qualifiers have earned a place at the Trials in St. Louis on March 25, 2028.

Women – 2028 Olympic Trials Qualifiers