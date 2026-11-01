American men’s top finishers and results: 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

Amon Kemboi leads American men at 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York. The top USA finishers, results, times and overall places from Central Park NYC on Oct. 31, 2026.

NEW YORK (World-Track) — Defending champion Amon Kemboi led the American men’s field at the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday, Oct. 31, in New York.

Kemboi, of Puma Elite Running, finished third overall in 13:40 on the hilly 5-kilometer course from the United Nations to Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The race, held as part of TCS New York City Marathon weekend, was made more challenging by windy conditions.

The Kenyan-born Kemboi, who earlier this year received U.S. citizenship through his service in the U.S. Army, was hoping to defend his 2025 title but settled for top American honors. Eritrean former University of New Mexico star and NCAA standout Habtom Samuel won the overall race in 13:31, although he missed out on breaking the course record.

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Anthony Camerieri of Saucony, who also ran the elite runners, was the second American finisher at the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, placing sixth overall in 13:46. Fellow Flagstaff, Arizona, resident Bob Liking of HOKA Northern Arizona Elite was third among U.S. men and seventh overall in 13:47.

Reid Buchanan finished eighth overall in 13:49 for fourth among Americans. Luke Tewalt of Puma Elite Running ran 14:11 for 10th overall and fifth among Americans. Eric Holt of Empire Elite Track Club, who didn’t compete with the small group of elite runners, clocked 14:29 for sixth among U.S. runners and 11th overall.

American Men’s Top Finishers – 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

The top six American men all broke 14:30 on the Central Park course despite the wind.

Full American Men’s Results – 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

American-only results. AP formatted list with name, city, state, country, time. Overall place in parentheses.

Amon Kemboi, Durham, NC, USA, 13:40 — 3rd overall Anthony Camerieri, Flagstaff, AZ, USA, 13:46 — 6th overall Bob Liking, Flagstaff, AZ, USA, 13:47 — 7th overall Reid Buchanan, Kansas City, MO, USA, 13:49 — 8th overall Luke Tewalt, Chapel Hill, NC, USA, 14:11 — 10th overall Eric Holt, Patterson, NY, USA, 14:29 — 11th overall Ryan Kutch, New York, NY, USA, 14:49 — 13th overall Sean Grossman, New York, NY, USA, 15:02 — 14th overall Jordan Brannan, Colts Neck, NJ, USA, 15:03 — 15th overall Kyle Reinheimer, New York, NY, USA, 15:16 — 17th overall Will Shafer, New York, NY, USA, 15:24 — 20th overall Jeremy Arthur, New York, NY, USA, 15:27 — 21st overall Alfredo Mazzuca, Long Island City, NY, USA, 15:29 — 22nd overall Matthew Baffuto, New York, NY, USA, 15:37 — 24th overall Justin Tackling, Saint Augustine, FL, USA, 15:52 — 32nd overall Kerome Bramwell, Laurelton, NY, USA, 15:57 — 34th overall Geoff Barletta, Long Island City, NY, USA, 16:03 — 35th overall Adam Greenstein, New York, NY, USA, 16:03 — 37th overall Connor Verrett, New York, NY, USA, 16:10 — 42nd overall Matthew Rytel, New York, NY, USA, 16:12 — 43rd overall Michael Cunningham, New York, NY, USA, 16:14 — 44th overall Micah Polansky, New York, NY, USA, 16:14 — 45th overall Will Peters, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 16:28 — 49th overall William Appman, Hoboken, NJ, USA, 16:42 — 51st overall Benjamin Barton, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 16:50 — 52nd overall Peter Rowell, Albany, NY, USA, 16:51 — 53rd overall Peter Galletta, Staten Island, NY, USA, 16:53 — 54th overall Andrew Broden, New York, NY, USA, 16:56 — 55th overall Carlos Montes, New York, NY, USA, 16:57 — 57th overall Thomas Blanchard, New York, NY, USA, 16:58 — 58th overall Andrew Scardina, New York, NY, USA, 16:59

The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K is a World Athletics Label Road Race and the traditional opening event for New York City Marathon weekend.

Complete USA results here