Rachael Rudel leads U.S. women to win 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York. Full American women's results, times, and places from Central Park.

NEW YORK — Reigning U.S. 20K champion Rachael Rudel was the leading American finisher and overall winner at the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday, Oct. 31, in New York.

Rudel, who remains unsponsored but still smiling and working hard, though hinting that something might be in the works — posted a solid 15:35 to secure the overall win on the hilly 5-kilometer course from the United Nations to Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Five American women broke 16 minutes, while 10 American women finished among the top 15 women and inside the top 50 overall among 11,712 contestants.

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The 32-year-old Rudel from Centennial, Colorado, broke away with about 1K to go and held on to defeat fellow American Josette Andrews of On Athletics Club, who was runner-up overall in 15:41.

Ednah Kurgat of the U.S. Army was third overall in 15:42, followed by Bailey Hertenstein of Boulder in 15:46, as American runners took four of the top five spots in the women’s race.

Madie Boreman of Bandit Running was the sixth finisher overall and fifth among Americans in 15:50. Three-time winner Annie Rodenfels of Salomon Running wasn’t able to stay with the pace when the front group picked up the tempo and faded to seventh overall in 16:03 and sixth among USA finishers.

American Women’s Top Finishers – 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

Rachael Rudel, Centennial, CO, USA, 15:35 — 23rd overall Josette Andrews, Boulder, CO, USA, 15:41 — 26th overall Ednah Kurgat, Flagstaff, AZ, USA, 15:42 — 27th overall Bailey Hertenstein, Boulder, CO, USA, 15:46 — 28th overall Madie Boreman, Flagstaff, AZ, USA, 15:50 — 31st overall Annie Rodenfels, Boulder, CO, USA, 16:03 — 36th overall Abigail Goldstein, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 16:05 — 39th overall Ella Donaghu, South Salt Lake, UT, USA, 16:09 — 41st overall Insa Mannstadt, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 16:19 — 47th overall Alana Levy, New York, NY, USA, 16:40 — 50th overall Sophie Cantine, New York, NY, USA, 17:13 — 69th overall Victoria Kingham, New York, NY, USA, 17:16 — 71st overall Maya Ordonez, New York, NY, USA, 17:17 — 72nd overall Kate Cochran, Long Island City, NY, USA, 17:18 — 73rd overall Alyssa Vassallo, Doylestown, PA, USA, 17:21 — 75th overall Anna Vess, Rochester Hills, MI, USA, 17:24 — 76th overall Erica Szczechowski, Naples, FL, USA, 17:39 — 85th overall Gabriella Zak, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 17:58 — 100th overall Aileen Barry, Manhasset, NY, USA, 18:00 — 104th overall Paulina Aceves, New York, NY, USA, 18:02 — 106th overall Lucy Gott, New York, NY, USA, 18:03 — 107th overall Emily Taft, Albany, NY, USA, 18:03 — 108th overall Isabella Porto, Old Bridge, NJ, USA, 18:09 — 117th overall Carly Shea, Lewisburg, PA, USA, 18:24 — 128th overall Ruth Odriscoll, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 18:25 — 130th overall Nicole Samson, Deer Park, NY, USA, 18:32 — 137th overall Megan Plocher, Encinitas, CA, USA, 18:34 — 140th overall Erin Jaskot, Blauvelt, NY, USA, 18:38 — 145th overall Adele Alexander, New York, NY, USA, 18:42 — 152nd overall Katie Lin, New York, NY, USA, 18:51 — 161st overall Lisa Pink, Brooklyn, NY, USA, 18:51 — 175th overall

The 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K is a World Athletics Label Road Race and the traditional opener for TCS New York City Marathon weekend.