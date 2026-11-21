No. 1 New Mexico men and No. 4 Alabama women secured their first-ever NCAA Cross Country team titles on Saturday. Hannah Gapes and Elsingi Kipruto both set course records.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (21-Nov, Race Results Weekly) — The women of the University of Alabama and the men of the University of New Mexico each won their program’s first-ever national team titles* at today’s NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships held on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The Alabama women scored 120 points, 25 better than runner-up West Virginia while #1-ranked Brigham Young University finished third.

The New Mexico men –who were ranked #1 in the final coaches’ poll before today’s championships– scored just 69 points after putting four men in the top-12, and handily beat second-place University of Colorado by 38 points. Oklahoma State, ranked #3 coming into the meet, only finished seventh.

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“They were strong, they were tough,” said Alabama coach Nick Stenuf kneeling in front of his team in his post-race broadcast interview on ESPNU. “They put it out there. I’m extremely proud of you guys.”

Hannah Gapes Improves Course Record

The women’s race, contested over six kilometers, essentially had one leader: North Carolina State senior Hannah Gapes. Gapes, who is from Rotorura, New Zealand, went right to the front. In glorious sunshine, she glided along the green turf on the start/finish straight, then opened her stride down the first hill to the one-kilometer mark (2:51.1). Fully 21 women were within one second of Gapes, including Alabama’s Caren Kiplagat and Millicent Wafula, both sophomores. Gapes later said she was running to win.

“Day one I wanted a title,” said Gapes, who finished fifth last year and eighth in 2024.

Hannah Gapes of NC State wins NCAA Cross Country title. (Captured image)

The uphill second kilometer was much slower (3:16.7), but the pace picked-up through 3-K (3:07.8/9:15.5), and by that point the lead group was down to just five: Gapes, Kiplagat, New Mexico’s Mercy Kirarei and Pamela Kosgei, and Oregon’s Julia Cherubet. Brigham Young’s Jane Hedengren, who had finished second in these championships last year, was way back in 34th place (she would finish 39th).

Gapes, ninth at the recent World Athletics Road Running Championships in the 5-kilometer event, knew that she had the endurance to handle the second half, especially the long uphill in the final kilometer to the finish line. She doesn’t have a big kick (her 1500m personal best is a modest 4:07.44), but she has strength in spades.

“This is a grinder for sure,” she said in her pre-race broadcast interview.

Kiplagat took a run at Gapes in the fourth kilometer, but Gapes fought back and was leading by more than a second at 5-K (15:31.6). Ironically, it would not be Kiplagat who would give the Kiwi her biggest challenge, but rather South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra, a sophomore from Morocco who worked her way up from 12th position at 3-K to just 4.4 seconds behind with a kilometer to go. Elbadra seemed to be closing the gap, but Gapes would not relent and held on to win in 18:44.3, breaking her own course record of 18:57.6 set at the Pre-Nationals meet on October 16.

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“I’m overwhelmed with emotion,” Gapes said on the ESPNU broadcast. She continued: “I just really wanted to make myself proud and those people in my circle proud. So lucky to be surrounded by such an awesome group of women.”

Elbadra made it to the finish line second in 18:51.8, also under Gapes’s previous record, then immediately collapsed to the ground, falling hard on her chest. Kiplagat took third in 18:52.8, followed by Arkansas sophomore Isca Chelangat in 18:56.6 and West Virginia junior Joy Naukot in 18:56.7.

Alabama and West Virginia were well-matched through their top-3 athletes, 3+8+23 to 5+6+26, but it was fourth place that made the difference. Alabama’s fourth woman, Brenda Tuwei, scored 27 points (overall finish of 32nd), while West Virginia’s fourth athlete, Alexis Lamb, scored 47 points (61st place overall). That was 20 points of the 25-point difference between the teams.

Highlighting the influx of Kenyan athletes into the NCAA, six of Alabama’s seven women who competed today are from Kenya (and all five scorers). Second place West Virginia had a similar composition for their team: five out of seven from Kenya (and four out of five scorers).

The top American was University of Indiana freshman Katy Zang from Ashville, Ohio, who finished 15th. She was the only USA athlete in the top-20.

No. 1 New Mexico Too Strong

The much-longer men’s race, contested over 10 kilometers, played out quite differently. Although New Mexico had the strongest team, their athletes chose not to lead in the early going. In fact, the first Lobo at the one-kilometer mark, freshman Pasanjo Kitonga, was only in 42nd place. New Mexico’s coach Darren Gauson watched closely but wasn’t worried.

“I went down to the 900-meter mark… and we were back,” Gauson said in his post-race broadcast interview. “But you know what? I didn’t panic. The team didn’t panic. The team kept sliding-up into position.”

Rocky Hansen of Wake Forest University controlled the pace through the first half of the race. Hansen, a senior, was second at these championships last year and wanted to make it an honest race. He hit halfway in 14:23.0 (Texas Tech’s Titus Kimaru was the actual leader in 14:22.6), then put in a surge in the eighth kilometer (2:52.0) which broke the race up. One of the athletes to go with him was University of Louisville sophomore Elsingi Kipruto, who looked like he was on a tempo run.

“I felt good all the way through 8-K,” Kipruto said after the race. “Then Rocky started pushing, and I was like feeling good. So, I decided to stay and stick on his footsteps and I was feeling good.”

Kipruto made one powerful move in the ninth kilometer, passing Hansen and taking over the lead for good. He simply ran away to win in a course record 28:27.7 (previous 28:41.2 by Sam Chelanga of Liberty University in 2009).

“I decided to go away,” Kipruto said.

Alabama junior Dismus Lokira took second in 28:30.8, Oklahoma State senior Denis Kipngetich took third in 28:32.5, and Washington State senior Solomon Kipchoge was fourth 28:34.8 (Hansen finished sixth). Kitonga was New Mexico’s first man in seventh place, then came Collins Kiprotich in eighth, Vincent Chirchir in tenth, and Evans Kiplagat in 14th. It wasn’t until the Lobos’ fifth man, Joshua Abraham, finished 49th (38-point score) that they knew they had the title.

“These boys stepped up to the plate, believed in each other, believed in the team to execute,” said Coach Gauson. “They were tough today because Colorado came for us, Alabama charged us, and we were just holding people off, kept being tough, closed this thing out, and took home the trophy.”

Like on the women’s side, athletes from Kenya dominated the men’s contest. Four out of five of New Mexico’s scorers were Kenyan, and Kenyan athletes took eight of the top-10 individual positions and 14 of the top-20.

“NCAA cross-country has changed so much in such a short time,” wrote former University of Houston coach Steve Magness on his X account immediately after the race. He tried to explain briefly why so many Kenyans had entered the NCAA instead of running professionally.

“One, being in the NCAA pays better than being an A-minus pro in countries like Kenya,” Magness wrote. “Two, there’s been no age limit. Three, there’s no drug testing.”

The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships was held today for the 89th time for men and the 47th time for women. Next year’s championships will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and hosted by Oklahoma State University.

*The University of New Mexico women won two national titles in 2015 and 2017

Complete results found here