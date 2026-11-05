2026 American Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships preview: How to follow live results

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. — The 2026 American Midwest Conference (AMC) Cross Country Championships will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, on the campus of Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Defending champion Columbia College (Mo.) headlines the field as both its men’s and women’s programs look to retain their conference titles and earn automatic qualification for the NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Vancouver, Washington.
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Hosted on the campus of Williams Baptist University, the championship meet begins with the men’s 8-kilometer race at 3 p.m. CST, followed by the women’s 6-kilometer race at 4 p.m. CST.
Official team rosters, individual entries, and live split updates will be made available on race day via OK Timing Plus.
Event Schedule & How to Follow Live Results
- Men’s 8K Race: 3:00 p.m. CST
- Women’s 6K Race: 4:00 p.m. CST
- Awards Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. CST (approximate)
- Official Social Media X Account:
#AMCXCChamp
- Live Timing & Results: Unofficial and final results can be tracked live on race day through OK Timing Plus.
Men’s Championship Outlook
The Columbia College men enter the meet receiving votes in the national NAIA poll and seeking a third consecutive AMC crown—and the 11th in program history, which stands as the most titles in conference history.
The Cougars dominated last year’s event, sweeping the top 10 positions for a perfect score of 15 points and a 60-point margin of victory over runner-up Health Sciences & Pharmacy. Eight of Columbia’s top 10 finishers return to lead the squad on the 8-kilometer course in Walnut Ridge.
AMC Men’s All-Time Champions
|Team
|Titles
|First Title
|Most Recent
|Columbia (Mo.)
|9
|2012
|2025
|William Woods (Mo.)
|2
|2019
|2023
|Missouri Baptist
|2
|2021
|2022
|Park (Mo.)
|2
|2011
|2013
Women’s Championship Outlook
On the women’s side, Columbia College seeks to repeat as conference champions after capturing its seventh overall AMC title last fall with a 23-point performance.
The Cougars prepped for the 6-kilometer championship course with a strong regular season, taking third at the Larry Young Invitational and finishing 13th out of 28 programs in a competitive field at the Blazing Tiger Classic.
AMC Women’s All-Time Champions
|Team
|Titles
|First Title
|Most Recent
|Columbia (Mo.)
|7
|2014
|2025
|William Woods (Mo.)
|4
|2013
|2024
|Park (Mo.)
|3
|2010
|2012
|Missouri Baptist
|2
|2016
|2023
Participating Schools
- Central Baptist College
- Columbia College
- Cottey College
- Crowley’s Ridge College
- Hannibal-LaGrange University
- University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy
- Williams Baptist University