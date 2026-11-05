2026 American Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships preview: How to follow live results

Follow live results for the 2026 American Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. — The 2026 American Midwest Conference (AMC) Cross Country Championships will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, on the campus of Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Defending champion Columbia College (Mo.) headlines the field as both its men’s and women’s programs look to retain their conference titles and earn automatic qualification for the NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 20 in Vancouver, Washington.

Read Also: 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Results: Sheila Chepkirui and Andreas Almgren Win NYC

Hosted on the campus of Williams Baptist University, the championship meet begins with the men’s 8-kilometer race at 3 p.m. CST, followed by the women’s 6-kilometer race at 4 p.m. CST.

Official team rosters, individual entries, and live split updates will be made available on race day via OK Timing Plus.

Event Schedule & How to Follow Live Results

Men’s 8K Race: 3:00 p.m. CST

3:00 p.m. CST Women’s 6K Race: 4:00 p.m. CST

4:00 p.m. CST Awards Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. CST (approximate)

5:00 p.m. CST (approximate) Official Social Media X Account: #AMCXCChamp

Live Timing & Results: Unofficial and final results can be tracked live on race day through OK Timing Plus.

Men’s Championship Outlook

The Columbia College men enter the meet receiving votes in the national NAIA poll and seeking a third consecutive AMC crown—and the 11th in program history, which stands as the most titles in conference history.

The Cougars dominated last year’s event, sweeping the top 10 positions for a perfect score of 15 points and a 60-point margin of victory over runner-up Health Sciences & Pharmacy. Eight of Columbia’s top 10 finishers return to lead the squad on the 8-kilometer course in Walnut Ridge.

AMC Men’s All-Time Champions

Team Titles First Title Most Recent Columbia (Mo.) 9 2012 2025 William Woods (Mo.) 2 2019 2023 Missouri Baptist 2 2021 2022 Park (Mo.) 2 2011 2013

Women’s Championship Outlook

On the women’s side, Columbia College seeks to repeat as conference champions after capturing its seventh overall AMC title last fall with a 23-point performance.

The Cougars prepped for the 6-kilometer championship course with a strong regular season, taking third at the Larry Young Invitational and finishing 13th out of 28 programs in a competitive field at the Blazing Tiger Classic.

AMC Women’s All-Time Champions

Team Titles First Title Most Recent Columbia (Mo.) 7 2014 2025 William Woods (Mo.) 4 2013 2024 Park (Mo.) 3 2010 2012 Missouri Baptist 2 2016 2023

Participating Schools