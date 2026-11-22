Mirriam Cherop and Rodrigue Kwizera won the 2026 Cross Internacional de Atapuerca on Sunday. Full senior women’s and men’s results, with Nadia Battocletti fifth on her return from injury.

ATAPUERCA, Spain — Mirriam Cherop of Kenya and Burundian-born Spanish runner Rodrigue Kwizera won the Cross Internacional de Atapuerca races on Sunday at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting.

Cherop won the senior women’s 7.6km race in 25 minutes, 56 seconds, edging Ethiopia’s Wosane Asefa Mangistu and Asefu Abreha in a sprint finish at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting.

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The 27-year-old Cherop, Mangistu and Abreha were all timed in 25:56 over 7,661 meters, but the Kenyan was the clear winner as she even had enough time to celebrate before breaking the tape. Brenda Jepchumba Kenei of Kenya was fourth in 25:58, two seconds behind the lead trio.

Defending champion Nadia Battocletti of Italy finished fifth in 26:09. Battocletti, the reigning European 5,000- and 10,000-meter champion, was racing cross country for the first time this season after a foot injury delayed her start to the winter. She had been out for two months and had trained well for only two weeks. The 26-year-old appears to be focusing on the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13, where she will seek a third straight senior women’s title.

Rodrigue Kwizera Returns To The Top

Rodrigue Kwizera won the senior men’s 7.6km race in 22:38, three seconds ahead of Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia. Fasika Ayele of Ethiopia was third in 22:45.

Rodrigue Kwizera won the Cross Internacional de Atapuerca. (EA/captured image)

Kwizera, who gained Spanish citizenship earlier this year but is still waiting for World Athletics to formally clear him to compete for Spain internationally, returned to the top of the podium at Cross Internacional de Atapuerca this weekend after winning in 2024. The 26-year-old, who races for Facsa-Playas de Castellón, won a week after finishing second in Soria.

Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, who paced the field for most of the third lap before Kwizera surged past him with 400m to go, finished second in 22:41, with third place going to his countryman Fasika Ayele in 22:45. Last year’s winner, Mathew Kipsang of Kenya, finished fourth with a time of 22:54.

The meeting was held in cold and windy conditions at the Centro de Arqueología Experimental and doubled as the Spanish Cross Country Club Championships. Because the leading international finishers in the women’s race were invited guests outside the club competition, Idaira Prieto Suárez of Bilbao Atletismo, 10th overall in 26:39, was the first club championship scorer.

Cross Internacional de Atapuerca 2026 Results

Senior women — 7.6km

Mirriam Cherop (KEN) 25:56 Wosane Asefa Mangistu (ETH) 25:56 Asefu Abreha (ETH) 25:56 Brenda Jepchumba Kenei (KEN) 25:58 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 26:09 Peace Chebet (UGA) 26:27 Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) 26:32 Lemlem Nibret (ETH) 26:38 Carla Gallardo Puertas (ESP) 26:38 Idaira Prieto Suárez (ESP) 26:39

Senior men — 7.6km

Rodrigue Kwizera (Facsa-Playas de Castellón) 22:38 Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 22:41 Fasika Ayele (ETH) 22:45 Mathew Kipsang (KEN) 22:54 Charles Kiboino (KEN) 22:56 Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) 22:56 Miguel Ángel Chazarra Martínez (ESP) 23:04 Abdessamad Oukhelfen (ESP) 23:12 Ilias Fifa (ESP) 23:15 Dismas Yeko (UGA) 23:16

Complete Results