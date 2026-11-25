The Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon is Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 in Atlanta. Live tracking, 8 a.m. start time, Center Parc Stadium course and results for the half marathon and 5K.

ATLANTA — The Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon returns on Thursday, Nov. 26, with the half marathon starting at 8 a.m. ET outside Center Parc Stadium and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Atlanta Track Club bills the race as the largest Thanksgiving Day half marathon in the country, and all four distances — half marathon, 5K, Mile and Dash — are sold out for 2026.

Last-Chance Bib Pickup Alert (Wednesday, Nov. 25): Half marathon and 5K participants who have not yet picked up their race numbers must visit Atlantic Station (260 18th St NW, former West Elm storefront) today before 5:00 p.m. Otherwise, runners must pre-purchase $20 race-day Will Call pickup by 7:00 p.m. tonight.

“As the largest Thanksgiving Day half marathon in the country, this popular event sells out, so register early to secure your spot,” the Atlanta Track Club noted.

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Things To Know at a Glance

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 Start & Finish Location: Outside Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Outside Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 Start Times: Half marathon at 8:00 a.m. ET; 5K at 8:30 a.m. ET; Mile at 8:40 a.m. ET; Dashes begin at 9:00 a.m. ET

Half marathon at 8:00 a.m. ET; 5K at 8:30 a.m. ET; Mile at 8:40 a.m. ET; Dashes begin at 9:00 a.m. ET Registration Status: Sold out across all four events (Mile/Dash filled Nov. 13, 5K on Nov. 15, Half Marathon on Nov. 18)

Sold out across all four events (Mile/Dash filled Nov. 13, 5K on Nov. 15, Half Marathon on Nov. 18) Live Tracking & Broadcast: There is no TV broadcast. Spectators can follow runners via the live tracking link on the Atlanta Track Club homepage using the runner’s name or bib number.

There is no TV broadcast. Spectators can follow runners via the live tracking link on the Atlanta Track Club homepage using the runner’s name or bib number. Results: Unofficial results post online Thursday afternoon on the Atlanta Track Club Results page, with official results finalized roughly two weeks later.

Race-Day Results

Results — coming Thursday afternoon

Check back here on Thursday afternoon for the 2026 winners and the top finishers in the half marathon and 5K. Unofficial results will be posted on the Atlanta Track Club Results page on Thursday afternoon.

How to track a runner: Follow runners through Atlanta Track Club’s RTRT live tracking link, which is posted on the official race page. Enter the runner’s name or bib number to see splits and finish time. Timing is by a MYLAPS ThinTag on the back of the bib, so a runner must wear the bib visible on the front, unaltered and pinned in all four corners, to record an accurate time.

Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon Race-day Schedule

6:30 a.m. — Will Call number pickup opens

8:00 a.m. — Half marathon start

8:30 a.m. — 5K start

8:40 a.m. — Mile start

9:00 a.m. — Dash, ages 3 and under

9:25 a.m. — Dash, ages 4, 5 and 6

9:30 a.m. — Awards ceremony

11:50 a.m. — Finish line closes

Bib Pickup, Parking & MARTA Transit Detours

Final Bib Pickup (Today, Nov. 25): Pickup runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Atlantic Station (260 18th St NW, near green parking stairwells 8, 10, and 11; free parking for up to two hours). A friend or family member can pick up your bib if they bring your check-in pass. Full details are available in the 2026 Official Participant Guide.

Pickup runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Atlantic Station (260 18th St NW, near green parking stairwells 8, 10, and 11; free parking for up to two hours). A friend or family member can pick up your bib if they bring your check-in pass. Full details are available in the 2026 Official Participant Guide. Free Race-Morning Parking: Organizers advise arriving 90 minutes before your start time . Limited free parking opens at 6:00 a.m. at Center Parc Stadium lots (including Blue, Green, Orange, and Grey lots) as well as Zoo Atlanta’s Gateway Deck (759 Boulevard SE) and Cherokee Lot (800 Cherokee Ave SE).

Organizers advise arriving . Limited free parking opens at 6:00 a.m. at Center Parc Stadium lots (including Blue, Green, Orange, and Grey lots) as well as Zoo Atlanta’s Gateway Deck (759 Boulevard SE) and Cherokee Lot (800 Cherokee Ave SE). MARTA Detours & Rail Advice: MARTA has announced temporary suspensions to the Rapid A-Line and detours on several bus routes on Thanksgiving morning to accommodate course closures. Runners taking transit should use MARTA rail (operating on a Sunday schedule starting around 6:00 a.m.) to Georgia State Station and walk roughly one mile south down Capitol Ave and Hank Aaron Dr.

MARTA has announced temporary suspensions to the and detours on several bus routes on Thanksgiving morning to accommodate course closures. Runners taking transit should use MARTA rail (operating on a Sunday schedule starting around 6:00 a.m.) to Georgia State Station and walk roughly one mile south down Capitol Ave and Hank Aaron Dr. Bag Policy: No backpacks, coolers, or bags of any kind are permitted at the start line, on the course, or inside the finish area.

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Course Details, Pace Groups & Triple Peach Series

The rolling, hilly 13.1-mile loop starts and finishes outside Center Parc Stadium, winding through Summerhill, Grant Park, Old Fourth Ward, Midtown/Piedmont Park, Virginia-Highland, and Inman Park.

Hydration & Fuel: Aid stations are positioned at miles 2, 4, 6.3, 8.5, and 10.5, with energy gels available at miles 4 and 8.

Aid stations are positioned at miles 2, 4, 6.3, 8.5, and 10.5, with energy gels available at miles 4 and 8. Time Limits & Pace Groups: Course time limits are 3:30 for the half marathon (16:00/mile pace) and 1:15 for the 5K. Half marathon pace groups run from 1:30 through 3:30, including run/walk interval groups.

Course time limits are for the half marathon (16:00/mile pace) and for the 5K. Half marathon pace groups run from 1:30 through 3:30, including run/walk interval groups. Strollers & Dogs: Not allowed in the half marathon; permitted only in the 5K’s dedicated stroller and dog wave.

Not allowed in the half marathon; permitted only in the 5K’s dedicated stroller and dog wave. Triple Peach Medal Pickup: The Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon serves as the final leg of the 2026 Triple Peach Race Series. Eligible runners who completed all three events can claim their commemorative Triple Peach medal at the Triple Peach tent in the Festival Area after crossing the finish line.

How to Track a Runner & Check Results

Live Runner Tracking: Follow family and friends on race morning via Atlanta Track Club’s RTRT live tracking portal (linked on the Atlanta Track Club website on race day). Search by name or bib number to view split times and projected finishes.

Follow family and friends on race morning via Atlanta Track Club’s RTRT live tracking portal (linked on the Atlanta Track Club website on race day). Search by name or bib number to view split times and projected finishes. Bib Pinning Rule: Timing is recorded via a MYLAPS ThinTag on the back of each bib. Runners must wear their bib visible on the front torso, unaltered and pinned in all four corners, to guarantee an accurate finish time.

Timing is recorded via a MYLAPS ThinTag on the back of each bib. Runners must wear their bib visible on the front torso, unaltered and pinned in all four corners, to guarantee an accurate finish time. Past Champions & Results: In 2025, Cameron Bensley won the men’s half marathon in 1:07:46 and Laura Pifer won the women’s race in 1:17:36 out of 3,852 half marathon finishers. Unofficial 2026 results will post on the Atlanta Track Club Results page Thursday afternoon, with age-group awards mailed roughly two weeks later.

Things To Follow

What time does the Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon start?

The half marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m., the Mile at 8:40 a.m., and the kids’ Dashes starting at 9:00 a.m.

Can I still register or pick up my bib on Thanksgiving morning?

No—all four races are completely sold out, and there is no race-day registration. Half marathon and 5K runners must pick up their bibs today (Wednesday, Nov. 25) by 5:00 p.m. at Atlantic Station, or pre-purchase $20 Will Call pickup by 7:00 p.m. tonight. Only Mile and Dash participants receive free race-morning pickup.

How can I track a runner in Atlanta on Thanksgiving?

Visit the Atlanta Track Club homepage on race morning to access the RTRT live tracking link, then search by the runner’s name or bib number for real-time splits.

Where does the race start and finish, and where should I park?

The start and finish lines are located outside Center Parc Stadium (755 Hank Aaron Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315). Limited free parking opens at 6:00 a.m. in surrounding Center Parc Stadium lots and Zoo Atlanta’s Gateway Deck and Cherokee Lot.

When will 2026 Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon results be posted?

Unofficial results will be posted online Thursday afternoon on the Atlanta Track Club Results page, with official certified results following approximately two weeks later.