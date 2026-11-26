ATLANTA (World-Track) — Darr Smith left no doubt in the 2026 Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon on Thursday, winning in 1:08:40 after leading at every split marker, while Laura Pifer won the women’s race with more than 6,700 half marathon entries navigating the course.

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The 28-year-old Smith from Atlanta built a clear lead through the early checkpoints, using an average 5:15 per mile pace, and finished almost four minutes ahead of the field. Delfino Juarez, 23, of Norcross, followed him home in second place, clocking in at 1:12:22 at 5:32 per mile.

Pierson Long, 19, of Cumming, took third in 1:15:07 after traveling at a 5:44 per mile pace. Elsewhere, Paul McCants IV of Columbia, South Carolina, finished fourth with a time of 1:15:19, and he was followed home by Ben Clarke of Chamblee, who ran 1:15:38 for fifth.

There was a solid depth behind Smith. Eight men broke 1:18, and all 20 finishers in the top 20 broke 1:21. Jonah Brown was sixth in 1:16:53, followed by Cabell Townsend and Declan Schuette, both in 1:17:07, and Abdullah Kaba in 1:17:22. Andrew Rice closed out the top 10 in 1:17:23.

Laura Pifer won the women’s race with a controlled, closing run. The 42-year-old from Suwanee finished 13th overall in 1:18:31.

Chicago native Lexi Boyer was second among women in 1:23:48; 52-year-old Atlanta representative Ella Hanemann finished third among women in 1:23:55 at 6:25 per mile, just 7 seconds behind Boyer.

The women’s race changed late. Virginia Averyt and Gracie Griffith led at the 10-mile checkpoint earlier, but Averyt finished 57th overall in 1:25:15, and Griffith finished 60th overall in 1:25:26 as Pifer moved to the front.