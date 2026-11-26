ATLANTA (Nov. 26) — Darr Smith won the 2026 Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon on Thursday with a time of 1:08:40, while Laura Pifer claimed victory in the women’s race with a time of 1:18:31. The sold-out event, which attracted participants from around the country, had 6,786 runners starting.

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Smith, 28, of Atlanta, dominated the men’s race to win by almost four minutes over Delfino Juarez, who was second overall in 1:12:22. The 42-year-old Pifer, meanwhile, of Suwanee, finished 13th overall and first among women, finishing almost five minutes ahead of Lexi Boyer, who ran 1:23:48

The results are based on chip/net times from the official timing leaderboard for the 2026 Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Events. Times and places are listed as preliminary and subject to change.

Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon 2026 Results

Top 20 Men, Half Marathon, Chip/Net Time:

Darr Smith, 28, Atlanta, Ga., 1:08:40 Delfino Juarez, 23, Norcross, Ga., 1:12:22 Pierson Long, 19, Cumming, Ga., 1:15:07 Paul McCants IV, 25, Columbia, S.C., 1:15:19 Ben Clarke, 42, Chamblee, Ga., 1:15:38 Jonah Brown, 26, Savannah, Ga., 1:16:53 Cabell Townsend, 19, Atlanta, Ga., 1:17:07 Declan Schuette, 16, Atlanta, Ga., 1:17:07 Abdullah Kaba, 29, Atlanta, Ga., 1:17:22 Andrew Rice, 25, Dunwoody, Ga., 1:17:23 Cameron Trinh, 33, Stone Mountain, Ga., 1:18:00 Phil Southerland, 44, Atlanta, Ga., 1:18:13 Zach Riggins, 27, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1:18:42 Eduardo Castaneda, 23, Gainesville, Ga., 1:18:49 Jorge Luis Reynaga, 39, Lawrenceville, Ga., 1:19:50 Sarung Tripathi, 35, San Francisco, Calif., 1:19:58 Randy Melendez, 30, Duluth, Ga., 1:20:00 David May, 38, Newnan, Ga., 1:20:14 Blake Hamil, 32, Marietta, Ga., 1:20:16 Marco Bertuccioli, 32, Atlanta, Ga., 1:21:02

Top 20 Women, Half Marathon, Chip/Net Time:

Laura Pifer, 42, Suwanee, Ga., 1:18:31 Lexi Boyer, 30, Chicago, Ill., 1:23:48 Ella Hanemann, 52, Atlanta, Ga., 1:23:55 Virginia Averyt, 22, Mountain Brook, Ala., 1:25:15 Gracie Griffith, 28, Atlanta, Ga., 1:25:26 Courtney Brown, 36, Atlanta, Ga., 1:27:48 Makenna Edwards, 20, Gainesville, Ga., 1:28:00 Lauren Nutter, 31, Atlanta, Ga., 1:28:00 Kayley Wilson, 34, Charleston, S.C., 1:28:05 Chloe Cummings, 26, Nashville, Tenn., 1:29:00 Allison Clarke, 32, Kennesaw, Ga., 1:29:04 Jennifer Lyon, 46, Chamblee, Ga., 1:29:10 Maria Cabrera, 28, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:12 Ellie Maley, 23, Gainesville, Ga., 1:29:14 Julia Riddle, 29, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:27 Madison Sellers, 26, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:28 Mary Beth Roper, 33, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:30 Sarah Ann Smith, 36, Charlotte, N.C., 1:29:34 Emily J. Brown, 28, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:36 Grace White, 29, Atlanta, Ga., 1:29:45

Complete results