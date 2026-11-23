Boston Marathon 2028 qualifying times by age group, why the 2027 cutoff was 5:17 under the standard, which races count as Boston qualifiers, and this week's BQ races.

BOSTON (World-Track) — To run the 2028 Boston Marathon on April 17, 2028, runners must beat the Boston Athletic Association qualifying standard for their age group in a certified marathon — and, on recent evidence, beat it by more than five minutes.

The qualifying window for the 2028 race opened on Sept. 19, 2026, and runs through registration week in September 2027. Any certified marathon run in that window counts, including races run this fall. This page will highlight the Boston Qualifier events each week and will be updated on a weekly basis.

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Boston Marathon 2028 qualifying times

(Age on April 17, 2028; net/chip time)

Men

18–34 — 2:55 35–39 — 3:00 40–44 — 3:05 45–49 — 3:15 50–54 — 3:20 55–59 — 3:30 60–64 — 3:50 65–69 — 4:05 70–74 — 4:20 75–79 — 4:35 80 and over — 4:50

Women (nonbinary standards are the same)

18–34 — 3:25 35–39 — 3:30 40–44 — 3:35 45–49 — 3:45 50–54 — 3:50 55–59 — 4:00 60–64 — 4:20 65–69 — 4:35 70–74 — 4:50 75–79 — 5:05 80 and over — 5:20

The cutoff: why the standard is not enough

For the 2027 Boston Marathon, the BAA accepted only runners who were 5 minutes, 17 seconds or more under their standard. Runners who hit the standard exactly were turned away. Until the BAA announces the 2028 cutoff in September 2027, the working target is a buffer of at least 5:30 under your standard — and more is safer, because the standards were tightened by five minutes for the 2026 race and demand keeps rising.

“Anyone who achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time for their respective age and gender could apply during this time in Athletes’ Village,” Boston Athletic Association posted on its official website.

What counts as a Boston qualifier

A full marathon on a course certified by USATF (or the foreign equivalent), World Athletics or AIMS

Your net (chip) time is what counts

Downhill rule: courses with a net drop of 1,500–2,999 feet have 5:00 added to your time; 3,000–5,999 feet, 10:00 is added; 6,000 feet or more does not count at all

Virtual races do not count

Boston qualifying races this week (Nov 22–29, 2026)

Philadelphia Marathon (Nov. 22) — Victor Shitsama 2:09:23, Dayna Pidhoresky 2:26:34, both course records [link your recap]

Route 66 Marathon, Tulsa (Nov. 22) — Tim Synowiec 2:20:22, Gloria Phillippi 2:59:53 [link your results post]

NCR Marathon, Maryland (Sat Nov. 28) — USATF-certified, small field

Seattle Ghost Marathon (Sat Nov. 28) — flat, fast, certified

Seattle Marathon (Sun Nov. 29, 7:00 a.m. PT) — USATF-certified

Florence Marathon, Italy (Sun Nov. 29) — flat, AIMS-certified

Things To Know About Boston Qualifying

What are the Boston Marathon 2028 qualifying times? Men 18–34 need 2:55, women 18–34 need 3:25, with standards rising by age group (full table above).

Do races in fall 2026 count for Boston? Yes — but for the 2028 race. The 2028 qualifying window opened Sept. 19, 2026.

Is hitting the qualifying time enough to guarantee a place? No. The 2027 cutoff was 5:17 under the standard, so aim for a buffer of 5:30 or more.

Do downhill marathons count? Yes, but net-downhill courses are adjusted: +5:00 for a 1,500–2,999 ft drop, +10:00 for 3,000–5,999 ft, and 6,000 ft or more is not accepted.

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