Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K 2026: Start time, course, results and how to follow Thursday's race on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K will take place Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, with the open 5K starting at 9:15 a.m. MST (11:15 a.m. ET) on the Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder. The Kids 800m starts at 9:00 a.m. MST. The 5K finishes on the Pearl Street Mall in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. The race is a BOLDERBoulder qualifier.

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Things To Know at a Glance

Race: Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K and Kids 800m Fun Run

Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K and Kids 800m Fun Run Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 Location: 1300 Block Pearl Street Mall, in front of the Boulder County Courthouse, Boulder, CO 80302

1300 Block Pearl Street Mall, in front of the Boulder County Courthouse, Boulder, CO 80302 Kids 800m: 9:00 a.m. MST, ages 12 and under

9:00 a.m. MST, ages 12 and under Open 5K: 9:15 a.m. MST (11:15 a.m. ET)

9:15 a.m. MST (11:15 a.m. ET) Course: Road course through downtown Boulder, finishing on Pearl Street Mall

Road course through downtown Boulder, finishing on Pearl Street Mall 2025 winners: Spencer Brown 15:21; Allie Ostrander 16:07

Spencer Brown 15:21; Allie Ostrander 16:07 Results: Coming Thursday afternoon

Results, Start Times and Course

Results — coming Thursday morning.

Live results from the 2026 Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K in Boulder will be posted on Athlinks immediately after the race. You can also follow and track the progress of your favorite runner or family member as they complete the event on Thursday.

Official race page: https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Boulder/AlpineBankBoulderThanksgivingDay5K

Official results page: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/146873

The Kids 800m for ages 12 and under starts at 9:00 a.m. MST. A parent may run or walk with a child under 6 free of charge, starting at the back of the field. The open 5K starts at 9:15 a.m. MST.

The scenic course winds through the streets connecting the West End and East End of Pearl Street before finishing on the Pearl Street Mall in front of the historic Boulder County Courthouse. Runners pass the Hotel Boulderado, the Boulder Theater, and the courthouse.

Registration

Registration closes Wednesday. night, November 25, at 11:59 p.m. MST. There is no race-day registration and no refunds.

Late entry was $45 for the open 5K, $40 for ages 19 and under or 50 and older, and $25 for the Kids 800m. Entry includes electronic timing, a breakfast burrito, a participant medal, and a live DJ. Runners who registered before Oct. 4 received a free long-sleeve shirt.

Baby strollers are allowed. Dogs are not permitted in the race.

Prize money

Open men and women: 1st $300, 2nd $200, 3rd $150, 4th $100, 5th $50. Masters men and women: 1st $150, 2nd $100, 3rd $50. Masters age-graded: 1st $150. Age-group awards go to the top male and female 5K finishers in each age group, excluding prize-money winners.

What happened last year

The 2025 race drew 1,415 finishers in the 5K, with a median time of 31:15 and a winning time of 15:22. Click for 2025 Results.

Three-time NCAA steeplechase champion Allie Ostrander defended her title as the women’s winner in 16:07.44. Ostrander finished sixth overall and won the women’s race by a margin of 61 seconds. Her time ranked among the fastest 5K performances recorded nationally on that Thanksgiving morning. She also won in 2024. Spencer Brown won the overall title in 15:21.83.

Giving back

Proceeds support Harvest of Hope Pantry, the only food pantry in Boulder that serves everyone who comes through its doors. Ten percent of every race registration is donated directly to the pantry.