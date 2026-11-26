Braden Nicholson won the 2026 Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K in 15:05 and Avery Piala won the women's race in 18:08. Full top-20 results from Pearl Street Mall.

BOULDER, Colo. — Braden Nicholson won the Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K on Thursday with a time of 15:05, while Avery Piala claimed victory in the women’s race in 18:08, enjoying a sunny Thanksgiving morning on the Pearl Street Mall. Although two-time winner Allie Ostrander did not compete in this year’s event, there were many strong performances throughout the day.

Nicholson finished well clear of second-place finisher Logan Gullett, who clocked in at 15:26. Piala, who took 51st overall from the listed 1,676 starters, held off Nicole Esplin by three seconds to secure the victory in the women’s division, with Esplin second in 18:11.

Read Also: Atlanta Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon 2026 Results: Darr Smith and Laura Pifer Top Finishers

Nine of the top 10 finishers broke 16 minutes in the men’s race. Spencer Schultz posted 15:42 for third place, Joe Posler followed him home in fourth with 15:47, and Andrew Weinstein rounded out the top five in 15:49.

On the women’s side, Caroline Gecker was third and 55th overall with a time of 18:13, followed by Mary Baughman at 18:17, Lauren Ohler in 18:29, and Brooke Suesser in a time of 18:32.

Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K 2026 Results

Results

Results are preliminary, from the official live timing board as of 11:48 a.m. ET / 9:48 a.m. MST, with late finishers still crossing the line. – Check here for more

Men — top 20

Braden Nicholson — 15:05 Logan Gullett — 15:26 Spencer Schultz — 15:42 Joe Posler — 15:47 Andrew Weinstein — 15:49 Andrew Lent — 15:53 Justin Metzler — 15:55 Robert McLauchlan — 15:57 Truman Thompson — 15:59 Austen Hughes — 16:02 Nicholas Sterghos — 16:07 Kevin Collington — 16:11 Daniel Raggio — 16:11 John O’Neill — 16:12 Drew Scott — 16:25 Silas Gramaglia — 16:49 Joseph Zamadics — 16:50 Ben Fulton — 16:51 Alexander Roederer — 16:52 Jim Rebenack — 16:53

Women — top 20

Avery Piala — 18:08 Nicole Esplin — 18:11 Caroline Gecker — 18:13 Mary Baughman — 18:17 Lauren Ohler — 18:29 Brooke Suesser — 18:32 Megan Kuhnle — 18:40 Kailie Hartman — 18:41 Kate Harrison — 18:47 Julia O’Rourke — 18:54 Imani Gorbea — 18:55 Constance O’Neal — 18:57 Nicole Mericle — 19:02 Rachel Norton — 19:06 Kristin Louderback — 19:23 Emma Atwell — 19:25 Pia Kircher — 19:26 Z. Piala — 19:39 Alexis Zeis — 19:47 Alison Steele — 19:48

Kids 800m results coming later today.

Nicholson, who ran 3:58.23 for the mile this summer and 2:14:32 for the marathon in Indianapolis on Nov. 7, took control early and was never headed. His 15:05 was faster than the winning time last year.

Piala, a Colorado youth runner, won a women’s race that stayed close through the finish, with the top four separated by nine seconds.

New winners were crowned in both races. Spencer Brown and Allie Ostrander won in 2025.

The open winners each earned $300 in prize money. The 5K course winds through the downtown streets linking the West End and East End of Pearl Street before finishing on the Mall in front of the courthouse. The race is a Bolder Boulder qualifier, and 10% of every registration is donated to Harvest of Hope Pantry.

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