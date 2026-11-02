British top finishers at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

Patrick Dever and Phily Bowden led British runners at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. View complete GBR men's and women's results and placements.

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Former NCAA 10,000m champion Patrick Dever and international distance runner Philippa Bowden led the British contingent at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1. Both runners finished inside the top 20 in their respective divisions, while the defending champions were both beaten, with Andreas Almgren and Sheila Chepkirui.

The World Athletics Platinum Label road race celebrated the landmark 50th anniversary of the five-borough course across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

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Patrick Dever, the former University of Tulsa star who placed third in last year’s event, paced the British runners in the men’s category. The 30-year-old crossed the finish line 17th overall in 2:09:53. Jack Rowe was the second Briton, taking 34th overall in 2:20:25, while Joshua Holman finished third among British men in 38th overall with a time of 2:23:13.

In the women’s division, meanwhile, Philippa Bowden was the top British finisher, claiming 17th place overall in 2:30:45. Christa Cain finished second among her countrywomen in 29th overall with a time of 2:40:02, followed by Lucy Morrison, who took 41st overall in 2:47:05.

Great Britain (GBR) Men’s Marathon Results

Patrick Dever – 1st GBR athlete, 17th overall (2:09:53) Jack Rowe – 2nd GBR athlete, 34th overall (2:20:25) Joshua Holman – 3rd GBR athlete, 38th overall (2:23:13) Dominic Kiralyfi – 4th GBR athlete, 64th overall (2:27:31) Haran Dunderdale – 5th GBR athlete, 108th overall (2:32:03) Mathew Harvey – 6th GBR athlete, 141st overall (2:33:53) James Bristow – 7th GBR athlete, 169th overall (2:35:47) James Brandejs – 8th GBR athlete, 192nd overall (2:37:00)

Great Britain (GBR) Women’s Marathon Results

Philippa Bowden – 1st GBR athlete, 17th overall (2:30:45) Christa Cain – 2nd GBR athlete, 29th overall (2:40:02) Lucy Morrison – 3rd GBR athlete, 41st overall (2:47:05) Sarah Brushett – 4th GBR athlete, 55th overall (2:49:11) Anya Culling – 5th GBR athlete, 58th overall (2:49:24) Pamela Kirk – 6th GBR athlete, 109th overall (2:56:15) Louisa Whittingham – 7th GBR athlete, 118th overall (2:57:38) Jennifer Donaldson – 8th GBR athlete, 123rd overall (2:58:04) Lucy Niemz – 9th GBR athlete, 168th overall (3:01:00)

Complete results here