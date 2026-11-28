KENOSHA, Wis. (Nov. 28) — Karlin Janowski won her first Fleet Feet Girls Championship 5K title in 17:07, and Calvin Seitz defended his crown in the boys’ 5K race in 14:57 at the Brooks XC Midwest Championships on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at UW-Parkside. The top 10 finishers in each race qualified for the Brooks XC National Championships on Dec. 12 in San Diego.

Janowski, a junior from Elmhurst, Illinois, led the girls’ race from the start on a chilly but sunny morning at UW-Parkside, with spectators in winter coats lining the grass course. She reached the mile in 5:33.3 with Karstin McCabe just behind, and the two ran together for most of the race. Janowski was still clear at two miles in 11:06.9, with McCabe two-tenths back, and pulled away over the last hill to break the tape alone.

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Janowski, who finished 15th in this event last year, admitted that she just wanted to qualify, but ended up taking the title, with her winning time being 15 seconds faster than last year’s winning mark of 17:22.85 by Sophia Szolosi.

“I’ve always wanted to break a finish tape, so that was cool. I did not expect to win. I just wanted to come in the top 10,” Janowski told FloTrack after the race.

Crossing the hill with less than a half-mile to go, she said she was thinking about San Diego.

“I was thinking, I want to go to San Diego, there’s palm trees there. It’s so cold here,” Janowski said. “So much of my family’s here, so that was really helping me going, and I know so many of my friends are watching from home. I’m so thankful for all of them.”

McCabe held second until Annie Hrabovsky moved past her late. Hrabovsky took second in 17:17 and McCabe third in 17:19, with Daphne Weller fourth and Aliyah Yorek moving up to fifth. Avery Arens, Caitlin Bauer, Ruah Franzmann-Simmert, Sienna Klemmer and Kenya Leitch completed the top 10 and earned Nationals qualifying spots.

Dominant Seitz Defends His Crown

Seitz, a senior from Jasper, Indiana, took the boys’ race in a different way. He found himself in front in the early meters of the race and decided to go for it, leading for almost the entire race while a large pack chased behind him. He broke the tape at 14:57.

“Well, I found myself ahead 200 meters into the race, and I was like, ‘Ah, we’re just gonna go for it at this point.’ You know, if we get last, then we get last,” Seitz said.

That was not the plan, he said.

“No, that was the exact opposite of what my coach told me,” Seitz said.

Seitz held the lead to win for the second straight year, improving on his 15:11.10 victory last year. Carter Zieren finished second in 15:04, followed by Wyatt Dann, Samuel Baker and Jackson Miller, who was runner-up last year. Preston Johnson, Will Johns, Santiago Chavez, Will Pongonis and Kamari Ronfeldt completed the top 10.

Asked what he would tell the other regionals about the Midwest, Seitz kept the focus on San Diego.

“It doesn’t really matter what course we run on this week. It matters what course we run on in two weeks, ’cause then it’s all equal,” Seitz said.

The Midwest qualifiers now join Golden Ticket holders Natasza Dudek and Abdinasir Hassan, already through to Nationals at Balboa Park in San Diego on Dec. 12.

Results

Girls Championship 5K — Top 25

Karlin Janowski (York — Elmhurst, Ill.) 17:07 Annie Hrabovsky (Romeo — Mich.) 17:17 Karstin McCabe (Whitefish Bay — Wis.) 17:19 Daphne Weller (Concordia Lutheran — Ind.) 17:30 Aliyah Yorek (Heritage Christian — Ind.) 17:32 Avery Arens (Crofton Community School — Neb.) 17:34 Caitlin Bauer (Rushford-Peterson — Minn.) 17:35 Ruah Franzmann-Simmert (Tri-State Homeschool — Wis.) 17:35 Sienna Klemmer (Ann Arbor Pioneer — Mich.) 17:36 Kenya Leitch (Columbia City — Ind.) 17:39 Peyton VanDeest (S.D.) 17:40 Keira Von Blon (Mich.) 17:47 Rachel Smith (Mich.) 17:49 Annabel Pollert (Ind.) 17:52 Anya Zoeller (Ind.) 17:55 Mackenzie Myran (Minn.) 17:56 Sadie Pettengill (S.D.) 18:09 Julia Bambach (Mich.) 18:13 Chamorra Cooper (Colo.) 18:13 Mckenna Alackness (Colo.) 18:13 Victoria Tarara (Ill.) 18:14 Charlotte Hardy (Kan.) 18:15 Calia Vaughn (Colo.) 18:19 Emilia Garces (Mich.) 18:21 Ava Schafer (Mich.) 18:23

Boys Championship 5K — Top 25

Calvin Seitz (Jasper, Ind.) 14:57 Carter Zieren (Ind.) 15:04 Wyatt Dann (Colo.) 15:04 Samuel Baker (Mich.) 15:05 Jackson Miller (Mo.) 15:06 Preston Johnson (Iowa) 15:06 Will Johns (Colo.) 15:06 Santiago Chavez (Ill.) 15:07 Will Pongonis (Wis.) 15:07 Kamari Ronfeldt (Mich.) 15:08 Colton Goucher (Colo.) 15:08 Brandon Cloud (Mich.) 15:14 Caden Livermore (Mich.) 15:22 Karanveer Patil (Ill.) 15:22 Joel Smelcer (Ohio) 15:25 Luka Hammond (Mich.) 15:25 Brett Michalski (Colo.) 15:26 Alexandr Batsala (Ill.) 15:28 Zander Ritenour (Ind.) 15:31 Liam Gonzalez (Neb.) 15:31 Aiden Gehring (Neb.) 15:34 Nathan Schwoerer (Wis.) 15:34 Liam Folk (Colo.) 15:35 Jacob D’Souza (Kan.) 15:35 Kaser Johnson (Neb.) 15:35

Full results