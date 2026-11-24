Ethan Fischer won the boys race in 15:37 and Kathryn Froelich the girls in 17:19 at the Brooks XC Northeast Championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday. Full top-25 results and the 20 qualifiers for nationals in San Diego.

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Ethan Fischer won the boys’ Fleet Feet Boys’ Championship 5K race in 15 minutes, 37 seconds, and Kathryn Froelich took the girls’ race in 17:19 at the 2026 Brooks XC Northeast Championships on Saturday at Holmdel Park, leading the 20 runners who qualified for the Brooks XC National Championships.

Read Also: NXR Southeast 2026 results: Marcelo Mantecon wins in 14:38, Elle Dawson takes girls’ title in 16:51

Fischer edged Tycen LaBelle by less than a second in the boys’ 5-kilometer race, with LaBelle crossing the finish line in a time of 15:38 for the runner-up spot. Leo Shostal followed the top two finishers home in third with a time of 15:41. The top four boys were separated by just six seconds, as Matthias Fontao ran 15:43 for fourth place.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Froelich pulled ahead of Amelia Avila in the final mile, winning the girls’ race by nine seconds with a time of 17:19. Avila attempted to keep pace with Froelich but couldn’t maintain it during the champion’s mid-race surge, finishing second in 17:28. Julia Leady placed third with a time of 17:36.

The top 10 finishers in each championship race qualified for the Brooks XC National Championships on Dec. 12 at Balboa Park in San Diego. The Northeast is the first of four Brooks regionals: the South and Midwest regionals are Saturday, Nov. 28, in Charlotte, N.C., and Kenosha, Wis., and the West regional is Dec. 5 at Mt. SAC in Walnut, Calif.

Boys championship 5K — top 25

Ethan Fischer — 15:37 Tycen LaBelle — 15:38 Leo Shostal — 15:41 Matthias Fontao — 15:43 David Hearn — 15:44 Jack Steineman — 15:45 Tyler Tomlinson — 15:45 Nolan Holliss — 15:48 John Joyce — 15:55 Jason Robie — 15:56 Henry Bird — 16:01 William Morris — 16:05 Ryan Blaszko — 16:06 Jackson Warfel — 16:11 Gatik Hirwani — 16:12 Charlie Kapanowski — 16:14 Noah Huxta — 16:14 Finnegan Curley — 16:14 Ben Farbman — 16:14 Joel Thornton-Sherman — 16:14 Blake McCarthy — 16:15 Miles Etters — 16:17 Kyle Schandall — 16:17 Jacob Borrelli — 16:18 Asher Eckel — 16:22

Girls championship 5K — top 25

Kathryn Froelich — 17:19 Amelia Avila — 17:28 Julia Leady — 17:36 Alexandra Klein — 17:48 Lauren A. Parrett — 17:49 Lauren Kosek — 17:49 Delilah Pandori-Howell — 17:50 Nora Schmidt — 17:52 Riley Tolson — 17:54 Lexie Cole — 17:57 Angela Zeng — 17:58 Harper Shirley — 17:59 Bryn Westerman — 18:12 Chloe May — 18:19 Piper Munyon — 18:23 Kaylee Finnegan — 18:26 Anna Furman — 18:27 Olivia Kavanagh — 18:46 Siena Nicholson — 18:46 Maxine Rothman — 18:47 Grace Holderith — 18:51 Mackenzie Lickert — 18:53 Sophia Acquaviva — 18:54 Kaitlyn Hathaway — 18:54 Katerina Augustin — 18:55

Qualified for nationals (top 10)

Boys: Fischer, LaBelle, Shostal, Fontao, Hearn, Steineman, Tomlinson, Holliss, Joyce, Robie.

Girls: Froelich, Avila, Leady, Klein, Parrett, Kosek, Pandori-Howell, Schmidt, Tolson, Cole.

You May Want To Know

Who won the Brooks XC Northeast boys’ race? Ethan Fischer, 15:37 for 5K

Who won the girls’ race? Kathryn Froelich, 17:19.

How many qualify for nationals from the Northeast? The top 10 boys and top 10 girls.

Who races at Brooks XC Northeast? Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C. and U.S. citizens in overseas military installations

When are the Brooks XC National Championships? Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at Balboa Park, San Diego — girls 9:15 a.m. PT, boys 10:05 a.m. PT.

Freshman And Sophomore Boys 5K Results (Top 15)

James McKeon — 16:37.9 Nicholas Kane — 16:42.5 Gavin Sutton — 16:52.7 Asher Schmidt — 16:57.4 Ethan Evangelista — 16:59.8 Zachary Cratin — 16:59.8 Jeffrey Weaver — 17:03.1 Noel Orthmann — 17:07.8 Logan Zehrer — 17:08.2 Ryan Harris — 17:11.5 Richard Lorenz — 17:23.6 Christian Hughes — 17:36.7 Noah Linden — 17:39.5 Hayston Hay — 17:45.1 Ransom Nash — 17:46.1

Freshman And Sophomore Girls 5K Results (Top 15)

Logan Gillespie — 19:30.5 Kenzie Wenczel — 19:40.4 Poppy Kolb — 19:56.9 Jasmin DeSimone — 20:18.4 Carolyn Campbell — 20:21.8 Mackenzie Jenkins — 20:24.2 Ariella Williams — 20:24.6 Avery Slovak — 20:29.1 Bella Cera — 20:32.3 Kathryn Cannon — 20:36.0 Leyla Torenli — 20:54.4 Anya Subramaniam — 21:04.0 Cara Jefferson — 21:05.2 Shira Kantor — 21:14.7 Isabella Volosin — 21:20.1

Junior And Senior Boys 5K Results (Top 15)

Matthew Weaver — 16:57.5 Tyler Boice — 17:24.9 Fabian Castillo — 17:32.6 Walton O’Neal — 17:32.9 Keene Etters — 17:36.9 Leo Kelley — 17:41.7 Evan Paliwoda — 17:50.9 Oscar Smith — 18:02.9 Vir Patil — 18:16.9 Alexander Lonardo — 18:27.6 Grant Herchenroether — 18:34.0 Arya Maroju — 18:34.7 Stetson Thurston — 18:43.5 Isaac Grubb — 18:48.5 Arius Seow — 19:10.3

Junior And Senior Girls 5K Results (Top 15)

Juliette Halpin — 20:25.6 Milana Sirna — 20:34.5 June Sprunger — 20:44.5 Mary Adams — 21:02.0 Paige Barnes — 21:18.2 Mia Uliana — 21:47.8 Lillianna Clark — 21:52.7 Nora Johnson — 21:56.9 Lilah Ellis — 22:08.7 Anastasia Pino — 22:33.3 Eliana Hastings — 22:37.6 Madelyn Kruk — 22:48.8 Riley Goldberg — 22:50.9 Brielle Carr — 22:59.7 Katherine Simpson — 23:23.3

Youth Boys 3K Results (Top 15)

Henry Hughes — 10:45.3 Blake Stevens — 10:52.1 Cameron Leslie — 10:57.2 Kieran Dalton — 11:03.9 Henry Sawyer — 11:05.2 Ham Chapin — 11:06.9 Danny Lenhart — 11:09.4 Ryan Fidlow — 11:10.7 Dylan Whelan — 11:12.3 Graham Campbell — 11:13.3 Adam Doll — 11:15.9 Maximillian You — 11:16.3 Evan Keefer — 11:18.6 Sagan Suda — 11:20.2 Patrick Holden — 11:23.1

Youth Girls 3K Results (Top 15)

Emery Sutton — 10:39.6 Adalyn Horvath — 11:14.5 Eliza Bricker — 11:25.7 Norah Repici — 11:27.3 Lindsey Carney — 11:33.4 Zoe Elberg — 11:34.7 Kayleigh Fetter — 11:36.6 Sophie Serre — 11:45.5 Selma Sockman — 11:49.5 Gianna Knipe — 11:50.6 Gianna Osiemo — 11:51.1 Audrey Urban — 12:01.4 Victoria Huang — 12:02.3 Blake Etters — 12:02.9 Ellie Spaulding — 12:05.1

Full results