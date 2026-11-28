Graicen Edwards (17:05) and Graham Hummel (14:52) won the Brooks XC South Championships on Nov. 28, 2026, in Charlotte. View full results and Nationals qualifiers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Graicen Edwards won the Fleet Feet Girls Championship 5K in 17:05 and Graham Hummel secured the Fleet Feet Boys Championship 5K title in 14:52 at the 2026 Brooks XC South Championships on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at McAlpine Creek Park. The top 10 finishers in each race qualified for the Brooks XC National Championships on Dec. 12 in San Diego.

Edwards Dominated From The Start

Edwards, the pre-race favorite, led from the start and stayed clear through the woods at McAlpine to extend her unbeaten streak to about a month. She traveled to Charlotte on Monday to preview the course.

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The course started flat and smooth before moving into the woods, with a slight breeze and firm footing. Edwards reached the 2-mile split in 10:54.9, already clear of the chase pack, and held that advantage to the finish.

“It was really fun. I ran it a few times so I am used to it. I really love this course, but this is the best it’s ever felt,” Edwards told FloTrack in a post-race interview. “The weather was perfect.”

Bailey Brackett moved through the field late to take second in 17:09, ahead of Georgia Giesinger in third at 17:10. Natalia Gaona-Zelaya, Jane Wangari, Addison Cotter, Samantha Nitzsche, Alba Antunez Perez, Madison Bayless and Amelia Medlin completed the top 10 and earned Nationals qualifying spots.

The boys’ race opened fast, with Armando Cruz Jr. leading through the opening mile before fading to 16th in 15:21.

Hummel joined the lead pack and broke away on his own after two miles. He held off a late surge through the finish chute to secure the victory, leading seven finishers under 15:00.

“The course was awesome. I love this course, it’s so pretty. The hills and trees — oh my word, it’s awesome,” Hummel said.

Asked when he knew he would win, Hummel added: “I didn’t know until we were in the finish chute. I could hear those guys coming, and the competition here is so good.”

John Boland finished second in 14:54, followed by Trey Bailey, Boston Bowcutt, Ethan Garza, Micah Gainer, Brice Allen, Desmond Marino, Kebryl Chandler and Luke Surface in the top 10.

The South qualifiers now join the Golden Ticket holders already through to Nationals at Balboa Park in San Diego on Dec. 12.

2026 Brooks XC South Championships Results

Girls Championship 5K — Top 25

Graicen Edwards (Columbia, S.C.) 17:05 Bailey Brackett (Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.) 17:09 Georgia Giesinger (Keller, Texas) 17:10 Natalia Gaona-Zelaya (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) 17:11 Jane Wangari (Athens, Ga.) 17:11 Addison Cotter (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 17:13 Samantha Nitzsche (Stanardsville, Va.) 17:13 Alba Antunez Perez (Boca Raton, Fla.) 17:16 Madison Bayless (Raleigh, N.C.) 17:17 Amelia Medlin (Wilmington, N.C.) 17:18 Annabella Tomasic (Orlando, Fla.) 17:22 Arabella Duffell (Orlando, Fla.) 17:25 Ava Lindsey (Greer, S.C.) 17:26 Madie Rand (Charlotte, N.C.) 17:27 Cadee Benz (Buford, Ga.) 17:28 Alessia Potts (Pinehurst, N.C.) 17:36 Liliana Beemer (Evans, Ga.) 17:38 Baili Hoten (Lebanon Junction, Ky.) 17:39 Madison Carroll (Fort Worth, Texas) 17:39 Haley Fernandez (Arlington, Texas) 17:47 Brenna Tipton (Wheeling, W.Va.) 17:48 Olivia Martin (Roswell, Ga.) 17:48 Paige Comstock (Acworth, Ga.) 17:51 Blakeley Bork (Graham, N.C.) 17:53 Lydia Vincent (Zephyrhills, Fla.) 17:55

Boys Championship 5K — Top 25

Graham Hummel (Richardson, Texas) 14:52 John Boland (San Antonio, Texas) 14:54 Trey Bailey (Greeneville, Tenn.) 14:55 Boston Bowcutt (Keller, Texas) 14:55 Ethan Garza (Helotes, Texas) 14:56 Micah Gainer (Morgantown, W.Va.) 14:57 Brice Allen (Rogers, Ark.) 14:58 Desmond Marino (Austin, Texas) 15:03 Kebryl Chandler (Buena Vista, Va.) 15:04 Luke Surface (Raleigh, N.C.) 15:05 Isaiah Howdeshell (Clearwater, Fla.) 15:10 Zach Hudson (San Antonio, Texas) 15:11 Tyler Burke (Raleigh, N.C.) 15:11 Augustin Juneau (Baton Rouge, La.) 15:12 Andrew Sides (Gainesville, Fla.) 15:17 Armando Cruz Jr. (Miami, Fla.) 15:21 Matthew Morales (Georgetown, Texas) 15:22 Andrew Brown (Tupelo, Miss.) 15:22 Trace Marshall (Winfield, W.Va.) 15:22 Kainan Meeks (Cleburne, Texas) 15:24 Rylan Moore (Wheeling, W.Va.) 15:24 Sean Burns (Bentonville, Ark.) 15:25 James Elliott (Raleigh, N.C.) 15:26 Witt Windham (Dahlonega, Ga.) 15:27 Erik Anglemyer (Charlotte, N.C.) 15:28

Full results