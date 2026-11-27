The Brooks XC South Championships in Charlotte and Midwest Championships in Kenosha are on Saturday, Nov. 28. How to watch live on FloTrack, full schedules, championship start times and who to watch for a top-10 place at nationals in San Diego.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two regional championships decide 40 places at the Brooks XC National Championships on Saturday, with the South meeting at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte and the Midwest meeting at UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both will stream live on FloTrack.

The top 10 boys and top 10 girls in each Fleet Feet Championship 5K qualify for nationals on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Balboa Park in San Diego. The Northeast regional opened the series last Saturday at Holmdel Park, New Jersey, where Ethan Fischer won the boys’ race in 15:37, and Kathryn Froelich won the girls’ race in 17:19.

Read More: Brooks XC Northeast 2026 results: Ethan Fischer (15:37), Kathryn Froelich (17:19) win at Holmdel

The West regional closes the series on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California.

How to watch Brooks XC Midwest and South Championships

Both regionals stream live on FloTrack, with replays available to subscribers afterward.

Live streaming broadcast of the South coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. Fans can watch the live stream of the Midwest, which gets underway at 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET. Follow Midwest Championships live results here | Follow South Championships live results here

South: Charlotte, North Carolina

The South championship is at McAlpine Creek Park, 8711 Monroe Road, Charlotte. The course is known as one of the fastest in the region, with a flat, firm crushed-limestone surface, a climb near the midway point, and a fast finish around the lake.

Racing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, with nine races through 12:35 p.m. ET. The championship races are the Fleet Feet Girls Championship at 10:00 a.m. ET and the Fleet Feet Boys Championship at 11:10 a.m. ET.

South schedule, all times ET:

8:30 a.m. — Open race, 5K

9:00 a.m. — Freshman and sophomore boys, 5K

9:30 a.m. — Freshman, sophomore, junior and senior girls, 5K

10:00 a.m. — Fleet Feet Girls Championship, 5K

10:40 a.m. — Junior and senior boys, 5K

11:10 a.m. — Fleet Feet Boys Championship, 5K

11:40 a.m. — Youth ages 13-14, 5K

12:10 p.m. — Youth ages 11-12, 3K

12:35 p.m. — Youth ages 10 and under, 3K

The South region covers Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, plus Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. citizens on overseas military installations.

Conditions in Charlotte should favor fast times. The forecast for Saturday is sunny, 41 degrees at 8:00 a.m. ET, 49 degrees at 10:00 a.m. ET, with a high of 62 degrees and a southwest wind near 9 mph.

Graicen Edwards, of AC Flora in South Carolina, is one of the girls to watch in Charlotte. The junior won the Wendy’s Invitational at McAlpine on Oct. 3 in 17:19, a run that moved her from 602nd to seventh in the Brooks South regional rankings, according to MileSplit. She won the South Carolina Class 4A state title on Nov. 14.

Florida brings a large entered group, with 49 boys and 36 girls listed in the championship races, according to MileSplit Florida. Natalia Gaona-Zelaya, of Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, won the Florida 4A state title in 17:35 and has a season best of 17:02. Annabella Tomasic, of Bishop Moore in Orlando, won the 3A state title in 17:32 and has a season best of 17:04. Madison Muller, of Riverview Sarasota, has the fastest Florida season best among the entered girls at 16:50, and was second at McAlpine last year in 17:05.

On the boys’ side, Armando Cruz, of Belen Jesuit in Miami, is entered with a season best of 14:50. Isaiah Howdeshell, of Clearwater, is entered at 15:01; Fletcher Rodbro, of Bradenton, at 14:54; and Andrew Sides, of Gainesville, at 15:11, according to MileSplit Florida.

The qualifying line at McAlpine has been tight in recent years. Tenth place ran 15:05 for the boys and 17:31 for the girls in 2025, according to Run Florida Run, with winners in 14:52 and 17:02.

Marcelo Mantecon, of Belen Jesuit, does not need a top-10 finish in Charlotte. He has already secured a place in San Diego with a Fleet Feet Golden Ticket as the top returning boy from the 2025 national championship. Kaitlyn Estep of North Carolina, Elle Dawson of North Carolina and Averi Lowen of Georgia also hold Golden Tickets from the South region.

Midwest: Kenosha, Wisconsin

The Midwest championship is at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road, Kenosha.

Racing is on Central time in Kenosha. The Fleet Feet Girls Championship is at 9:35 a.m. CT / 10:35 a.m. ET, and the Fleet Feet Boys Championship is at 10:45 a.m. CT / 11:45 a.m. ET.

Midwest schedule, local CT with ET in parentheses:

9:35 a.m. CT (10:35 a.m. ET) — Fleet Feet Girls Championship, 5K

10:45 a.m. CT (11:45 a.m. ET) — Fleet Feet Boys Championship, 5K

11:25 a.m. CT (12:25 p.m. ET) — Freshman and sophomore boys, 5K

12:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. ET) — Youth ages 14 and under, 3K

12:35 p.m. CT (1:35 p.m. ET) — Freshman, sophomore, junior and senior girls, 5K

1:10 p.m. CT (2:10 p.m. ET) — Junior and senior boys, 5K

1:45 p.m. CT (2:45 p.m. ET) — Open race, 5K

The Midwest region covers Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin, plus U.S. citizens on overseas military installations.

Kenosha will be colder than Charlotte. The forecast for Saturday is partly cloudy, 36 degrees at 8:00 a.m. CT, 40 degrees at 9:00 a.m. CT, with a high of 54 degrees and a west-southwest wind near 10 mph.

Addyson Bautista, a sophomore from Terre Haute, Indiana, leads the entered girls in the Midwest, according to FloTrack. She is ranked 11th nationally, with a season best of 16:32 at the Indiana regional meet. She was 50th at the Midwest championship last year.

Karstin McCabe, a sophomore from Wisconsin, is another contender. She is ranked 10th in the Midwest, has finished in the top three in all four meets she has run this season, and went under 17 minutes for the first time at the NXR Heartland Regional, where she was third.

Daphne Weller, of Indiana, is the top returner from last year, when she was seventh in the Midwest and 23rd at nationals. She won the Indiana state title this season and ran a personal best of 16:48 for second at the NXR Midwest Regional. Annabel Pollert, ninth last year, and Emilia Garces, 10th last year, are also entered, along with Sienna Klemmer, Annie Hrabovsky and Victoria Tarara, all of whom have run in the 16:50s this season, according to FloTrack.

Evan Dann and Wyatt Dann, twins from Colorado, lead the entered boys. Evan Dann is ranked fifth nationally after running 14:19 at the NXR Southwest Regional. He was 22nd at the Midwest championship last year. Wyatt Dann ran a personal best of 14:36 at the same meet, was fourth in the Midwest last year and 11th at nationals.

Jackson Miller, of Missouri, ran a personal best of 14:37 for second at the NXR Midwest Regional. Preston Johnson, of Iowa, won the Iowa 4A state title in a personal best of 14:40. Kamari Ronfeldt, of Michigan, is also entered after qualifying for nationals last year, with six sub-15 minute 5K runs this season, according to FloTrack.

Two Midwest runners do not need to chase a top-10 place. Natasza Dudek, of Ann Arbor Pioneer in Michigan, the 2025 national champion, and Abdinasir Hassan, of Northfield in Colorado, the high school cross country national record holder, have already secured places in San Diego with Golden Tickets.

Results from both regionals are coming Saturday, with the 40 new qualifiers for San Diego to be confirmed after the championship races.