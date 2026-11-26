KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican sprinter Bryan Levell has joined Racers Track Club ahead of the 2027 track and field season, ending his partnership with coach Shanikie Osbourne at Uptimum Track Club.

The 2025 World 200-meter bronze medalist confirmed the move in a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Levell said he was starting a new journey in preparation for the 2027 season in a new environment, thanked those who had been part of his accomplishments so far, and said he was trusting God to guide him toward future success. He tagged Racers Track Club in the post.

Levell is making the transition from Uptimum Track Club under Osbourne. He will now train under Glen Mills and alongside Oblique Seville, Antonio Watson and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie at Racers.

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No reason for the change was given in the Observer report or in Levell’s announcement as reported. Neither Osbourne nor Racers has publicly explained the move in the reporting so far.

The partnership that built a world medalist

Levell attended Edwin Allen High in Frankfield, Jamaica, before turning professional in 2023 to be coached by Osbourne in Kingston.

That partnership resulted in a rapid ascent. Levell won the Jamaican Athletics Championships in the 200 meters in 2024 and 2025, competed in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was eliminated in the semifinals, and won a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, achieving a personal best of 19.64 seconds.

In Tokyo, Levell, then 21 and the youngest man in the final, set a personal best of 19.64 to claim bronze. He finished behind Noah Lyles, who won in 19.52, and Kenny Bednarek, who was second in 19.58, and edged Letsile Tebogo by one-hundredth of a second.

Before Tokyo, Levell had already moved to third on the all-time Jamaican 200-meter list. He ran 19.69 seconds into a headwind to win at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest on Aug. 12, 2025, a mark that left only Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake ahead of him among Jamaicans.

Racers is the Kingston-based club led by the legendary coach Mills, one of Jamaica’s most established sprint programs. The switch puts Levell in a daily training environment with Seville, the world 100-meter medal contender, Watson, the world 400-meter champion, and Nkrumie, another young Jamaican sprint prospect.

For Levell, the timing is early. Announcing the change in November gives him a full preparation block before the 2027 season, rather than a mid-season adjustment.

For Osbourne, the departure ends a two-year professional partnership that took Levell from a promising schoolboy sprinter to a global medalist and the third-fastest Jamaican in history over 200 meters.

Career at a Glance

Levell was born Dec. 23, 2003, and World Athletics ranks him No. 4 in the men’s 200 meters and No. 67 in the men’s 100 meters.

Personal bests, per World Athletics:

60 meters: 6.47, Kingston, Feb. 28, 2026

6.47, Kingston, Feb. 28, 2026 100 meters: 9.82, Eisenstadt, July 23, 2025

9.82, Eisenstadt, July 23, 2025 200 meters: 19.64, Tokyo, Sept. 19, 2025

Honors, per World Athletics:

1x World Championships bronze medalist, 200 meters

World Championships bronze medalist, 200 meters 1x World Athletics Relays silver medalist

World Athletics Relays silver medalist 2x World U20 Championships silver medalist

World U20 Championships silver medalist 1x Top 8 at World Indoor Championships

Other championship record: