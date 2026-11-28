Yemane Mulugeta (31:17) and Florence Caron (36:31) won the senior 10km titles on day one of the 2026 Canadian Cross Country Championships in Quebec City.

QUEBEC CITY — Yemane Mulugeta of British Columbia and Quebec’s Florence Caron captured senior 10-kilometer titles Saturday on the opening day of the 2026 Canadian Cross Country Championships at the Plains of Abraham.

Mulugeta, a California Baptist sophomore from Surrey, British Columbia, took control of the contest over the second half of the race to win his first senior national crown in 31 minutes, 17 seconds after winning the junior title two years ago.

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He defeated Ontario’s Matt Talbot, who finished 14 seconds behind in 31:31 for silver, while Mitchell Ubene of Ontario claimed bronze at 31:42. Mitchell Kirby (31:47). Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games 3000m steeplechase champion, Jean-Simon Desgagnés of Quebec rounded out the top five in 31:50.

Mulugeta, the Eritrea-born runner, previously won the Canadian men’s under-20 8K title in 2024. He also captured the under-18 2,000-meter steeplechase crown at the 2022 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships and competed at Trinity Western before transferring to California Baptist.

On the women’s side, Caron dominated on home soil to win by 51 seconds, after crossing the line in 36:31.

Fellow Quebecers Marika Couture (37:22) and Léane Baril (37:35) completed a provincial sweep of the senior women’s podium. Katie Newlove of British Columbia was fourth in 37:57, followed by Abigail Yakemchuk (38:38).

The victory capped a banner 2026 season for the 25-year-old Caron, a Penn State alumna and HOKA NAZ Elite athlete who improved upon her bronze-medal finish at last year’s cross country championships. Earlier this year, she also won the Canadian 10km road title in Ottawa and defended her national 10,000-meter track crown. She also represented Canada at the World Cross Country Championships and World Road Running Championships.

The senior women’s race featured 26 finishers, compared to 86 in the senior men’s field.

In the age-group races, New Brunswick’s Steph Snyman won the under-20 men’s 8km in 26:17, holding off Ontario’s Chase Capes by six seconds. Alberta’s Kayley Torrie took the under-20 women’s 8km in 30:48, finishing 15 seconds ahead of Quebec’s Sophie Coulombe.

Isaiah Johnston of British Columbia won the under-18 boys’ 6km in 19:41, while Ontario’s Ella Garron won the under-18 girls’ 6km in 22:21.

In the under-16 4km divisions, Quebec’s Julien Jacques claimed the boys’ title in 13:26, and Kavita Dhillon of British Columbia won the girls’ race in 15:03.

Para 5km results had not been posted as of 4:02 p.m. EST. Competition concludes Sunday, and live streaming broadcast is on AthleticsCanada.tv.

Results

Open men — 10km (86 finishers)

Yemane Mulugeta (BC) 31:17 Matt Talbot (ON) 31:31 Mitchell Ubene (ON) 31:42 Mitchell Kirby (ON) 31:47 Jean-Simon Desgagnés (QC) 31:50 Rudy Saal (QC) 32:08 Matthew Beaudet (QC) 32:25 Thomas Laviolette (QC) 32:30 Talman Young (ON) 32:33 Kevin A. Robertson (QC) 32:44 Andrew Peverill (NS) 32:47 Jared Howse (NB) 32:49 Francis Bouffard (QC) 32:53 Tanner Hueglin (ON) 33:01 Brandon Vail (BC) 33:10 Maximilien Filion (BC) 33:17 Pierre-Yves Normandin (QC) 33:21 Dakota Goguen (ON) 33:24 Xavier St-Onge (QC) 33:26 William Boyle (NB) 33:33 Nathan Paul (ON) 33:45 Liam Dwyer (BC) 33:55 Cameron Cira (ON) 33:58 Joey Stel (ON) 34:03

Open women — 10km (26 finishers)

Florence Caron (QC) 36:31 Marika Couture (QC) 37:22 Léane Baril (QC) 37:35 Katie Newlove (BC) 37:57 Abigail Yakemchuk (BC) 38:38 Mia Zurkovic (BC) 38:52 Amelia Pfohl (BC) 38:54 Sarah MacGillivray (BC) 39:00 Claudine Soucie (QC) 39:16 Charlotte Chabbert (QC) 39:28 Sarah Bergeron-Larouche (QC) 39:29 Stephanie Ryall (ON) 39:32 Florence Labbé (QC) 40:22 Meggie Tardif (QC) 40:35 Gabrielle Foran (QC) 41:22 Dianne DeBoer (ON) 41:38 Maria Chafe (NL) 41:41 Tove Halvorsen (QC) 42:49 Sabrina St-Gelais (QC) 43:00 Marianne Simard (QC) 44:04 Léane Côté (QC) 44:19 Sophia Martineau (QC) 44:49 Aisling Wydysh (BC) 44:55 Émilie Pouliot (QC) 46:55 Laurie Dussault (QC) 47:41 Grace Channell (ON) 48:11

Under-20 men — 8km (top 10 of 83 finishers)

Steph Snyman (NB) 26:17 Chase Capes (ON) 26:23 Maverik Rahkola (BC) 26:29 Émile Marin (QC) 26:45 Jack Gregory (ON) 26:47 William Scharf (ON) 26:57 Jakob Comeau (QC) 26:58 Liam Palmer (NB) 27:01 Kenneth Champ (USA) 27:03 Miles Hayden (NB) 27:05

Under-20 women — 8km (top 10 of 48 finishers)

Kayley Torrie (AB) 30:48 Sophie Coulombe (QC) 31:03 Bridget Jeffrey (NB) 31:17 Clare Goodison (BC) 31:40 Mikala Ryan (ON) 32:02 Kieva Birmingham (ON) 32:21 Abbigail Silvera (ON) 32:59 Amélie Bardon (QC) 33:12 Naelle Moussaoui (QC) 33:15 Aurélie Claveau (QC) 33:23

Under-18 boys — 6km (top 10 of 173 finishers)

Isaiah Johnston (BC) 19:41 Owen Anselm (ON) 19:57 Kevin Montes Rodríguez (QC) 19:57 Henry Pearson (NL) 19:58 William McDonald (ON) 20:04 Simon Nagy (ON) 20:07 Juan Bernal-Salazar (ON) 20:14 Léo Choinière-Longpré (QC) 20:14 Coen Kissmann (BC) 20:15 Owen Gibbs-D’Avignon (QC) 20:20

Under-18 girls — 6km (top 10 of 143 finishers)

Ella Garron (ON) 22:21 Annika Kemp (ON) 22:47 Hannah Gregory (AB) 23:03 Kate Nagy (ON) 23:13 Claire Babiuk (BC) 23:22 Sasha Dehal (BC) 23:36 Bree Roche (ON) 23:44 Rebecca Pribaz (ON) 23:45 Amity Birbeck (AB) 23:48 Esme Sinke (AB) 23:55

Under-16 boys — 4km (top 10 of 151 finishers)

Julien Jacques (QC) 13:26 Austin Summerhays (ON) 13:30 Oli Néron (QC) 13:31 Lucas Dos Santos (ON) 13:45 Henry James (ON) 13:47 Ryker Van Orman (AB) 13:48 Nash Okkerse (ON) 13:49 Graeme Siderius (ON) 13:52 Taylor Grieve (BC) 13:53 Finn English (BC) 13:54

Under-16 girls — 4km (top 10 of 160 finishers)

Kavita Dhillon (BC) 15:03 Sawyer Nicholson (ON) 15:31 Alicia Jell (BC) 15:37 Melissa Zhou (ON) 15:39 Katerina Mihaiescu (ON) 15:42 Mia Dorego (ON) 15:42 Abby Torrie (AB) 15:46 Brigitte Carignan (SK) 15:48 Emme Dorgan (ON) 15:53 Maëlie Proulx (QC) 15:53

Results are preliminary from the official Athletic.net results board as of 4:04 p.m. EST, Nov. 26.