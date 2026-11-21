Elijah Blix (16:03) and Emily Honeycutt (19:20) won the Chartway Norfolk Harbor 5K 2026 in Norfolk, Va. See selected top men's and women's results.

NORFOLK, Va. — Elijah Blix won the men’s race, and Emily Honeycutt triumphed in the women’s race at the 2026 Chartway Norfolk Harbor 5K on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. The event is part of the annual Chartway Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend presented by Sentara, which also includes the Half Marathon and 10K races on Sunday, Nov. 22.

In the men’s race, Blix won in 16:03 and finished first overall in a field of 1,892 finishers. Honeycutt, in the meantime, won the women’s with 19:20, pacing at 6:14 per mile and topping the list of 1,152 women starters. She also finished 10th overall.

Read More: Philadelphia Half Marathon 2026 Results: Quattlebaum, Van Ord Win Pro Races

The 3.1-mile race was run on the 2026 Norfolk Harbor weekend course starting on Waterside Drive. It opened the weekend ahead of the Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive, with the post-race celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Town Point Park.

Blix pulled clear early and won by 1:49 over Thomas Hicks, who was second in 17:52, with third place going to Shane Campbell at 18:11. Honeycutt won the women’s race by 19 seconds over Amanda Sexton, who ran 19:39, and Amya Hicks also broke 20 minutes with 19:57.83.

Chartway Norfolk Harbor 5K 2026 Results

Men’s Top Results

Elijah Blix, 16:03 Thomas Hicks, 17:52 Shane Campbell, 18:11 Teven Avant, 18:21 Dex Moore, 18:26 TJ Anderson, 18:36 Matthew Fiano, 18:38 Chris Novakoski, 18:51 John Bunn IV, 19:15 Steven Thornton, 19:23 Derek Walker, 19:32 Kenneth Weaver, 19:28 Ross Dundlow, 19:45 Michael Axel, 19:53 Tristan Stewart, 19:56.59 Tommy Lawrence, 19:52 Stratos Zouras, 19:59.41 Dillon Britt, 19:59.24 Donald Potter, 20:09 James Dickinson, 20:20 Bryan Christiansen, 20:27 Jake Harris, 20:40 Jeremy Evans, 20:46 Holden Owen, 20:48 Jason Dubois, 20:49 Teerawat Thabua, 20:58 Jake Johnsen, 21:00 Landis Lied, 21:03.15 Steven Collen, 20:59 Ethan Hammershaimb, 21:07 Rodney Ragin, 21:09 Justin Ford, 21:05 Adam Henry, 21:23 Chad Simpson, 21:30.32 Jonathan Hagberg, 21:30.96 Curt Banks, 21:41.53 Michael Tapia, 21:43

Women’s Top Results

Emily Honeycutt, 19:20 Amanda Sexton, 19:39 Amya Hicks, 19:57.83 Christine Odenwald, 20:38 Zoe Bauer, 21:01 Megan Tschirhart-Bell, 21:15 Chelsea Tharrington, 22:16 Ruthie Cruz, 22:54 Stephanie Ramsey, 23:08 Megan Syrett, 23:11.17 Michelle Henning, 23:10 Morgan Mitchell, 23:20.62 Audrie Lofay, 23:22 Morgan Spiliotis, 23:23.07 Andrea McHugh, 23:35.48 Emma Hannon, 23:42 Julie Martin, 23:35.46 Christen Ball, 23:56.56 Amanda Moffitt, 23:06.21 Taylor Ayers, 24:25 Christina Fiano, 24:17 Dannalynn Dallas, 24:38.67 Marcy Politte, 24:42.98 Margaret Kopacz, 24:51 Caitlin Bailey, 24:44.41 Lisa Grady, 23:54.76 Melody Osborne, 23:52 Emily Buss, 24:29 Erin Gavidia, 25:32 Alyssa Grzesiak, 25:34 Cecilia Perez, 25:32.18 Lennon Wozniel, 25:34.98 Autumn Wasiuta, 25:49.75 Sharon Kaessner, 24:48 Margaret Bowen, 25:53.00 Wendy Ireland, 25:53.71 Wendy Rafferty, 26:00

Full results were provided by project88hub for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor weekend.