Columbia sweeps AMC cross country titles as Gerard, Haileselassie defend individual races

Columbia sweeps the 2026 AMC cross country championships again in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, as Hailey Gerard and Kalieb Haileselassie lead Cougars to victory.

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. — Columbia swept the American Midwest Conference cross country championships Thursday (5), placing five runners in the top six in both races to repeat as men’s and women’s team champions at Williams Baptist University.

Kalieb Haileselassie, who won the last two individual titles, added a third this year to make him the second man in conference history to win three straight. He won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 25 minutes, 22.1 seconds, leading the Cougars to their third consecutive conference championship and 11th in program history.

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Hailey Gerard, meanwhile, returned as the defending individual champion and successfully defended her title by claiming the women’s 6-kilometer crown in 22:50.4. This victory enabled Columbia to secure its second consecutive championship and eighth overall.

Both Columbia teams finished with 17 points. Williams Baptist was second in the men’s standings with 79, while Cottey finished second in the women’s competition with 74.

Columbia’s men, who were receiving votes in the NAIA national poll, claimed the first three individual places. Will Cherrington finished second in 25:30.5, followed by Marcos Lara in 25:38.5.

Central Baptist’s Gelasa Abdisa broke up the Cougars’ sweep of the leading positions, finishing fourth in 25:42.2. Columbia’s Nicky Yaros placed fifth in 26:13.1, and Landen Chapman completed the team’s scoring with a sixth-place finish in 26:30.7.

The Cougars accounted for 16 of the first 17 finishers in the men’s race. Max Stephan and Sean Wigger finished seventh and eighth, respectively, giving Columbia seven of the top eight places.

Williams Baptist edged Central Baptist by three points for second in the men’s team standings. Hannibal-LaGrange finished fourth with 108 points, followed by Crowley’s Ridge with 122 and Health Sciences and Pharmacy with 126.

In the women’s race, Gerard finished 48.7 seconds ahead of teammate Lauren Berhorst, who took second in 23:39.1. Columbia freshman Ellie Hartley placed third in 24:25.8.

Hannah Nation of Health Sciences and Pharmacy finished fourth in 24:33.3. Columbia’s Nataly Gutierrez followed in fifth at 24:40.2, and Paige Thielen finished sixth in 25:46.8 to complete the Cougars’ scoring.

Brenley Webb added a seventh-place finish for Columbia in 26:18.3. Arabelle McDonald led runner-up Cottey, placing eighth in 26:20.0.

Health Sciences and Pharmacy finished third in the women’s team standings with 91 points. Hannibal-LaGrange was fourth with 103, followed by Central Baptist with 123, Williams Baptist with 124 and Crowley’s Ridge with 158.

American Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships

At Williams Baptist University

Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Nov. 5, 2026

Women’s team scores

Columbia (Mo.), 17. Cottey, 74. Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 91. Hannibal-LaGrange, 103. Central Baptist, 123. Williams Baptist, 124. Crowley’s Ridge, 158.

Women’s 6K results

Hailey Gerard, Columbia (Mo.), 22:50.4. Lauren Berhorst, Columbia (Mo.), 23:39.1. Ellie Hartley, Columbia (Mo.), 24:25.8. Hannah Nation, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 24:33.3. Nataly Gutierrez, Columbia (Mo.), 24:40.2. Paige Thielen, Columbia (Mo.), 25:46.8. Brenley Webb, Columbia (Mo.), 26:18.3. Arabelle McDonald, Cottey, 26:20.0. Kenzie Miller, Columbia (Mo.), 26:25.6. Addison Shoffner, Columbia (Mo.), 26:38.7. Abby Baxter, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 27:25.0. Whitney Auguste, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 28:31.8. Sonja Sherve, Cottey, 28:40.7. Elissa Blackmon, Hannibal-LaGrange, 28:41.3. Christian Steuck, Columbia (Mo.), 29:00.6. Karlee Moix, Central Baptist, 29:41.2. Kaylee Colbert, Hannibal-LaGrange, 30:02.7. Rebecca Pittman-Maupin, Cottey, 30:16.8. Elizabeth Dirickson, Cottey, 30:18.4. Macy Holloway, Hannibal-LaGrange, 30:51.8. Addison Schneider, Williams Baptist, 31:01.5. Meg Ainsworth, Central Baptist, 31:34.0. Sophia Mattson, Cottey, 32:08.0. Jillian Johnson, Williams Baptist, 32:42.2. Madison Buckley, Crowley’s Ridge, 32:44.3. Rylee Young, Hannibal-LaGrange, 32:51.6. Katie Fish, Williams Baptist, 33:13.3. Reagan Martinez, Central Baptist, 33:28.6. Brianna Despain, Williams Baptist, 33:42.5. Bay Davis, Central Baptist, 34:36.8. Layla Aguilar, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 35:17.8. Alyssa Russell, Crowley’s Ridge, 36:47.0. Mileena Poe, Williams Baptist, 36:47.5. Carrie Anna Davis, Crowley’s Ridge, 37:12.4. Clarissa Gimbrone, Hannibal-LaGrange, 37:35.2. Aubree Townlain, Crowley’s Ridge, 37:51.2. Megan Stevenson, Central Baptist, 38:36.7. Keely Hoffman, Central Baptist, 39:26.2. Doussaba Sylla, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 40:21.2. Charlie Dunajcik, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 41:54.0. Aimee Buckley, Crowley’s Ridge, 42:15.1. Rachel Dudley, Williams Baptist, 43:35.7. Sage Williamson, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 47:13.7.

Men’s team scores

Columbia (Mo.), 17. Williams Baptist, 79. Central Baptist, 82. Hannibal-LaGrange, 108. Crowley’s Ridge, 122. Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 126.

Men’s 8K results

Kalieb Haileselassie, Columbia (Mo.), 25:22.1. Will Cherrington, Columbia (Mo.), 25:30.5. Marcos Lara, Columbia (Mo.), 25:38.5. Gelasa Abdisa, Central Baptist, 25:42.2. Nicky Yaros, Columbia (Mo.), 26:13.1. Landen Chapman, Columbia (Mo.), 26:30.7. Max Stephan, Columbia (Mo.), 26:32.6. Sean Wigger, Columbia (Mo.), 26:32.9. Ryan Brown, Columbia (Mo.), 26:36.2. Blaine Brodersen, Columbia (Mo.), 26:40.3. Laik Graham, Columbia (Mo.), 26:49.6. Wesley Robertson, Columbia (Mo.), 27:20.1. Daniel Menefee, Columbia (Mo.), 27:26.0. TJ Evans, Columbia (Mo.), 28:37.0. Noah Bredehoeft, Columbia (Mo.), 28:51.2. Dryst Bostick, Columbia (Mo.), 29:18.4. Mark Noble, Columbia (Mo.), 29:38.7. Malik Talley, Williams Baptist, 30:21.6. Brandon Baldridge, Williams Baptist, 31:35.8. Elliott Perry, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 31:43.0. Nick Hunkins, Columbia (Mo.), 32:59.7. Jose Soto, Hannibal-LaGrange, 33:03.5. Nathaniel Pate, Crowley’s Ridge, 33:05.4. Bryce Keathley, Central Baptist, 33:46.8. Joao Rodrigues, Hannibal-LaGrange, 33:55.6. Ricardo da Silva, Williams Baptist, 33:59.5. Amari Wiedemeier, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 34:49.4. Mateus Ribeiro, Williams Baptist, 35:52.1. Kortney Embry, Central Baptist, 36:25.8. Owenn Marino, Crowley’s Ridge, 36:29.3. Mark Eagleman, Crowley’s Ridge, 36:37.0. Jordan Tharp, Central Baptist, 36:51.5. Jamin Smith, Central Baptist, 37:00.2. Thando Ntuli, Hannibal-LaGrange, 37:31.3. Luke Oden, Central Baptist, 37:38.5. Kylen Kelly, Williams Baptist, 37:42.5. Evan McVey, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 37:56.2. Hunter Foerstel, Hannibal-LaGrange, 37:59.6. Joao Pedro Carvalho, Hannibal-LaGrange, 39:38.0. Parker Doyle, Hannibal-LaGrange, 39:38.2. Lane Gray, Crowley’s Ridge, 39:44.2. Jeremy Robinson, Central Baptist, 41:16.8. Jack Pociask, Hannibal-LaGrange, 42:02.0. Bryan Williams, Williams Baptist, 44:00.7. Christopher Medlock, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 46:43.4. Brett Bushue, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 49:58.1. Nathaniel Ferguson, Crowley’s Ridge, 54:46.9. Dylan Richardson, Williams Baptist, 56:17.5.

Full results found here