Watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Atapuerca live stream, check the senior race schedule, and follow live results from Burgos, Spain on Nov. 22.

ATAPUERCA, Spain (Nov. 22) — Defending champions Nadia Battocletti of Italy and Mathew Kipsang of Kenya headline a stacked international field on Sunday at the 22nd Cross Internacional de Atapuerca, a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting held at the Centro de Arqueología Experimental (CAREX) circuit near Burgos.

The meet also incorporates the Spanish Cross Country Club Championships, drawing more than 2,300 athletes across 11 races. Action culminates with the senior women’s 7,837-meter race at 12:45 p.m. CET (6:45 a.m. EST), followed by the senior men’s 7,837-meter race at 1:20 p.m. CET (7:20 a.m. EST).

How to Watch and Live Stream

Track and field fans can watch the 2026 Cross Internacional de Atapuerca live online through multiple free broadcast streams:

Worldwide Live Stream: Free coverage is available globally on the European Athletics YouTube Channel ahead of the senior races.

Free coverage is available globally on the European Athletics YouTube Channel ahead of the senior races. Spain Broadcast: Viewers in Spain can watch live on Teledeporte and stream online via RTVE Play.

2026 Cross Internacional de Atapuerca Schedule

All local times are Central European Time (CET), with Eastern Standard Time (EST) listed for U.S. viewers:

Live Results & Timing

Official live splits and final standings for all 11 races are available on the Cross Atapuerca Official Website and through the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) live timing portal. Full senior race results will be updated here immediately following the conclusion of the men’s and women’s championship events.

Senior Elite Contenders

Women’s Race: Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Nadia Battocletti, the Olympic and world 10,000m silver medallist, returns to defend her 2025 crown against a deep East African contingent led by Burundi’s Francine Niyomukunzi, Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw and Aynadis Mebratu, and Spain’s top domestic contenders.



Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Nadia Battocletti, the Olympic and world 10,000m silver medallist, returns to defend her 2025 crown against a deep East African contingent led by Burundi’s Francine Niyomukunzi, Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw and Aynadis Mebratu, and Spain’s top domestic contenders. Men’s Race: Defending champion Mathew Kipsang faces stiff competition from Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia, three-time World Athletics Cross Country Tour winner and last year’s runner-up Rodrigue Kwizera of Burundi, and Spanish stars Thierry Ndikumwenayo and Adel Mechaal.