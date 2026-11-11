Final Youth Olympic Games medal table standings: Ethiopia tops Dakar 2026

DAKAR, Senegal (World-Track) — Ethiopia topped the athletics medal table at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 after the three-day program concluded Tuesday, November 10, finishing with five gold and three silver medals for a total of eight.

China placed second with nine total medals — three gold, four silver and two bronze — finishing behind Ethiopia on golds. Kenya followed in third with three gold and two silver for five medals, and Nigeria was fourth with three golds from three total medals.

Twenty-two countries finished the athletics program with at least one gold medal among the 36 golds awarded. In all, 50 nations won medals, with 109 awarded across the three days of competition at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop.

Read Also: Who were the top USA women at the Boston Half 2026? American Results and top finishers

South Africa and Jamaica rounded out a strong showing for African and Caribbean nations in the top six. South Africa took two gold, two silver and two bronze for six medals, while Jamaica matched Kenya’s total of five with two golds.

Japan led the Asian contingent in ninth with one gold, one silver and two bronze, and Egypt was the best of the nations without multiple golds in 14th, with four medals built around one gold and three bronzes. France (seventh) and Spain (eighth) each finished with two golds.

Ten nations shared the single-gold tier in 15th place, including Brazil, Italy, Kuwait and Zimbabwe, while Uganda took the most bronze medals of any nation without a gold, collecting three for 39th place.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Athletics Medal Table