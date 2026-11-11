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Final Youth Olympic Games medal table standings: Ethiopia tops Dakar 2026

Ethiopia tops the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics athletics medal table with 5 golds. Full standings, totals and the complete medal table from Tuesday.

By Wayne Porter
Youth Olympics medal table: Ethiopia tops Dakar 2026
Youth Olympics medal table and standings

DAKAR, Senegal (World-Track) — Ethiopia topped the athletics medal table at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 after the three-day program concluded Tuesday, November 10, finishing with five gold and three silver medals for a total of eight.

China placed second with nine total medals — three gold, four silver and two bronze — finishing behind Ethiopia on golds. Kenya followed in third with three gold and two silver for five medals, and Nigeria was fourth with three golds from three total medals.

Twenty-two countries finished the athletics program with at least one gold medal among the 36 golds awarded. In all, 50 nations won medals, with 109 awarded across the three days of competition at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop.

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South Africa and Jamaica rounded out a strong showing for African and Caribbean nations in the top six. South Africa took two gold, two silver and two bronze for six medals, while Jamaica matched Kenya’s total of five with two golds.

Japan led the Asian contingent in ninth with one gold, one silver and two bronze, and Egypt was the best of the nations without multiple golds in 14th, with four medals built around one gold and three bronzes. France (seventh) and Spain (eighth) each finished with two golds.

Ten nations shared the single-gold tier in 15th place, including Brazil, Italy, Kuwait and Zimbabwe, while Uganda took the most bronze medals of any nation without a gold, collecting three for 39th place.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Athletics Medal Table

RankNation (Team)GoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Ethiopia5308
2Pr Of China3429
3Kenya3205
4Nigeria3003
5South Africa2226
6Jamaica2215
7France2114
8Spain2013
9Japan1124
10Colombia1113
10United Arab Emirates1113
10Ukraine1113
13Hungary1102
14Egypt1034
15Brazil1001
15Cyprus1001
15Dominican Republic1001
15Ecuador1001
15Italy1001
15Kuwait1001
15Paraguay1001
15Zimbabwe1001
23Uzbekistan0202
24Mexico0123
25Eritrea0112
25Morocco0112
25Philippines0112
28Antigua & Barbuda0101
28Bulgaria0101
28Croatia0101
28The Gambia0101
28Guyana0101
28Lithuania0101
28Romania0101
28Sri Lanka0101
28Switzerland0101
28Tunisia0101
28Venezuela0101
39Uganda0033
40Austria0022
40Burkina Faso0022
40Poland0022
43Chile0011
43India0011
43Latvia0011
43Republic Of Moldova0011
43Portugal0011
43Qatar0011
43Thailand0011
43Türkiye0011

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